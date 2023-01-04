The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania

Murder Photo by SHVETS production/ pexels

( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.

On Tuesday, Bryan Kohberger was brought into the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania via prison transport vehicle, handcuffed and wearing a prison jumpsuit. Armed police officers took him to the courthouse's rear.

When the judge questioned Kohberger about whether he had any mental health difficulties that would prevent him from waiving his extradition, Kohberger said "no," and his father nodded his head in agreement. With the defendant's wrists still shackled, a waiver was signed at the defense table.

After hearing the case, Judge Worthington issued an order that Kohberger turns himself in right away to the office of the Latah County District Attorney.

The state-appointed Jason LaBar as Kohberger's extradition law, and he claimed that his client had exercised his right to remain silent.

On Tuesday, the defendant did what his lawyer had said he would do previously, waiving extradition from his home state and describing the session as a "formality action."

According to Monroe County Chief Public Defender LaBar's interview with CNN's Jean Casarez, the state only needed to establish that his client resembled or was the person on the arrest warrant and that he was in the vicinity at the time of the offenses.

As he was being taken in, Kohberger ignored inquiries from the press. As he was being carried into the courtroom by the police, he looked at his loved ones in the first row behind the defense table and nodded at them.

When the court informed Kohberger that he would be facing murder charges upon his return to Idaho, his mother dropped into his sister's arms, crying openly. His father sat with his sisters and a public lawyer.

State police say that they are making plans to move Kohberger to Idaho, but they haven't said when he will be moved.

At a press conference, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick stated, "My heart goes out to the families of the victims, their friends, the city of Moscow, and the University of Idaho." "A child's death is an unbearable wound that cannot be soothed by mere words." Their young lives were cut tragically short.

Sources who know about Kohberger's situation at the Monroe County Correctional Facility say that the warden has told the authorities that Kohberger has been a "model prisoner" who hasn't caused any problems during his time in jail.

Kohberger, a prisoner with the highest level of security, is being held in a cell where there is always a police officer there.

The report states that he has been "silent" and "obedient" to authority figures.

After the bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were discovered at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania.

A day after his client's arrest, LaBar told CNN that Kohberger was "shocked a little bit." LaBar also made it clear in a statement that until Kohberger is found guilty, he should be treated as innocent. He "hopes to be vindicated" eventually. During his appearance on NBC's "Today" program on Tuesday, LaBar made the following statement:

LaBar noted that Kohberger has been "quite easy to speak to," that he has "a peaceful temperament," and that he has a firm grasp on what to anticipate during his travel to Idaho and after he is there.

The 28-year-old suspect is a doctoral student in the criminal justice department at Washington State University in Pullman, a city approximately 15 minutes west of Moscow. He recently concluded his first semester.

According to LaBar's Saturday CNN report, he and his father traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania to spend Christmas with family. The two people entered the Commonwealth around the 17th of December.

LaBar said that Kohberger's parents had found a white Hyundai Elantra that police were looking for because it was connected to the murders.

According to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the inquiry, Kohberger was considered a suspect when they determined that he was the registered owner of the Elantra that had been observed in the location of the murders. In addition, his DNA was linked to that found at the house where the students were murdered, the two sources claimed.

According to the two law enforcement sources, an FBI surveillance team followed Kohberger for four days before his arrest as law enforcement worked with prosecutors to create enough probable cause to acquire a warrant.

DNA and the automobile are the only pieces of evidence available, but we still don't know whether Kohberger knew the victims or what may have motivated the killings. Until the suspect makes an appearance in an Idaho court, the probable-cause document, which might include evidence to support an arrest, will stay under seal.

Given the lack of information, there has been a lot of attention paid to Kohberger's research in criminal justice.

According to a university representative, he earned his bachelor's degree in 2020 and his master's degree in criminal justice this year from Pennsylvania's DeSales University.

A student researcher called Bryan Kohberger from DeSales University posted on Reddit about recruiting subjects for a study "to investigate how emotions and psychological features impact decision-making while committing a crime," but the post was taken down after Kohberger's arrest was made public.

The purpose of the study, according to the original article, was to learn "the story behind your most recent criminal act" by concentrating on "your thoughts and feelings during the encounter."

After the arrest, Police Chief James Fry said that the investigation into the complicated and wide-ranging case was far from over.

Fry added that investigators are still looking for evidence, including the knife they suspect was used.

As he put it, "we created a clear image over time," but "be confident that the task is not done at this point." Nothing has happened yet; this is only the beginning.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson stated on Friday that Kohberger is being jailed without bond in Pennsylvania. Once Kohberger gets to Idaho, he will have to go in front of a judge for the first time before anything else can happen.