Actual-time coverage of the new Congress: McCarthy suffers an unprecedented third loss in a vote for House speaker

Congress Photo by Paula Nardini/ pexels.com

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House on Tuesday, they are faced with a leadership struggle.

The 118th Congress's first order of business is the election of a new speaker, but conservatives who won't budge on their demands are preventing Kevin McCarthy, the current Republican leadership, from doing so.

McCarthy requires the support of a simple majority of members-elect who are present and voting to take the gavel. Because the GOP only has a five-seat edge, a handful of defectors have so far prevented McCarthy from achieving his lifelong goal of becoming a speaker.

Until a speaker is elected, the House can't do anything else. This is the first election in a century that will require more than one round of voting.

The largest number of Republican legislators to vote against McCarthy for speaker was 20 in the third round of voting. Ohio Representative Jim Jordan received them.

Nineteen Republicans switched their vote between the first two rounds. Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, supported McCarthy twice before switching to support Jordan.

For the third time, McCarthy has finished behind Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries in the polls. Jeffries has been chosen to head the Democratic caucus in the 116th Congress.

So far on Tuesday, McCarthy has received fewer votes for the speaker than he did when the last Congress met in 2021.

McCarthy received 209 votes from every Republican voter in 2021 when Republicans were in the minority. On Tuesday, after three rounds of voting, he received 203, 203, and 202.

Some keen observers on social media saw a chat between Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Representative Paul Gosar on Tuesday afternoon, amid the continuing speaker voting. Ocasio-Cortez has already criticized Gosar for a now-deleted social media video in which cartoon violence was used against her.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, House GOP leader McCarthy allegedly told his conference that he could persuade some Democratic members to leave the chamber, lowering the threshold required to install McCarthy as speaker.

McCarthy said that Gosar, who has not been voting for her, had asked her for an explanation. "We would never do it," Ocasio-Cortez said.

McCarthy returned to the House floor for the third and final time, declaring, "We will not leave until we win."

McCarthy told ABC News that he expected the vote to go on for a while since he had met with Representatives Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, Patrick McHenry, and a few others off the House floor to discuss the situation. He emphasized, "This is not about me; it is now about the conference."

"The conference is the place to go if you want to be on a committee or get anything else for free." You can't use human resources to get it. Additionally, he stated, "It's never going to happen."

McCarthy said that his performance this afternoon belies the claim that he has made no headway.

"Jim Jordan (a member of Congress) was nominated to run for speaker. Just think back to how they all claimed to have a hidden candidate. "What are they going to do now that I was selected as their secret candidate?"