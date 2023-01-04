California is still reeling after a terrible storm, and now atmospheric rivers threaten the state

Malek Sherif

California

Last weekend, a severe storm hit California and caused a lot of damage. This week, residents are getting ready for an even more dangerous event called an atmospheric river.

According to the National Weather Service Bay Area office, "To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a wider scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time," as said in a prediction discussion on Monday.

"Extreme weather will cause extensive floods, roads to wash away, hillsides to collapse, trees to fall (perhaps whole groves), electricity to go out, businesses to close down immediately, and worst of all lives to be lost." "We need to take this system seriously since it is extremely harsh."

After a storm hit Northern and Central California over the weekend, there were reports of two deaths and a lot of power outages. On Monday, the Sacramento Bee told parts of Sacramento County to evacuate and shelter in place.

Several roads in Sacramento County were closed on Monday as a result of floods.

As for specifics, 5.46 inches of rain fell on the downtown area of San Francisco on New Year's Eve, making it the second wettest calendar day on record.

On the evening of December 31st, 7.5 inches of snow fell in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Emergency planners and weather experts are becoming anxious about the potential for another 6 to 12 inches of rain and several feet of snow in the mountains.

Northern California may anticipate the next major storm on Wednesday, with more to come later in the week.

University of California, Los Angeles, climate scientist Daniel Swain tweeted on Wednesday that a rapidly deepening surface low, or meteorological bomb cyclone, "will remain well offshore, but the associated warm and cold fronts will bring widespread heavy rain and strong winds to Northern California later that day."

In his forecast, Swain predicted that this storm "would be rather significant in its own right, since it would be linked with extremely well-defined warm and cold frontal passages and an abnormally wet and moderately warm" atmospheric river.

To set the record straight, atmospheric rivers are strong but narrow air currents that may transport a lot of water vapor from the tropics to the mid-and high-latitudes, a distance of thousands of miles.

Swain said that the wet soils in most of Northern California will make it worse for the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County to flood and for levees to break.
More floods and potential landslides are a result of this.

In the end, what this means is that climate change is making atmospheric rivers carry more water, which leads to more rain and snow.

