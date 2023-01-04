Reno, NV

Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuries

Malek Sherif

Jeremy RennerPhoto byEfrem Efre/ pexels.com
RENO, Nevada - Following a snowplow accident on Monday in Reno, Nevada, which left him with acute chest damage and orthopedic by EfremEfren injuries, actor Jeremy Renner had surgery on Tuesday.

The actor is in critical but stable condition, according to a statement sent by his publicist, and he has returned from surgery.

They thanked "the great physicians and nurses caring for Jeremy, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, the Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement said.

Furthermore, they are overjoyed and grateful for his admirers' overwhelming display of support.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said that 51-year-old Renner was flown from the scene of the event in Reno to a nearby hospital.

"At around 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the vicinity of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," the sheriff's office stated in a statement.

The sheriff's office has said that it is looking into the Sunday accident, in which Renner was the lone participant.

Renner is well known for his performance as Hawkeye in the "Avengers" film series. The Marvel series "Hawkeye" on Disney+ has him in the title role.

He has been nominated for an Academy Award for acting twice, first in "The Hurt Locker" and again in "The Town." Renner became well known because of his role as a bomb disposal technician in the 2009 film The Hurt Locker.

In addition to ABC News, The Associated Press also provided information for this article. Both Marvel Studios and this broadcasting firm are subsidiaries of the Walt Disney Co.

