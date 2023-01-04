Greeley, CO

Avalanche kills the son of Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado

Malek Sherif

Andy Feinstein, who is now the president of the University of Northern Colorado, offered his son Nick, who was about to begin his senior year of high school, the option of moving to Greeley, Colorado, with the family or staying in California to be closer to his friends.

Nick decided to join Andy, his mother Kerry, and his sister Rachel, who were all starting high school that year, in Colorado. Nick fell in love with Colorado and his new hometown of Denver, and after completing his studies at Penn State University last spring, he intended to go back there.

Nick was "the sort of guy for whom it is hard and frightening for a young person to leave all their friends behind to come to another school," Andy Feinstein said.

On Sunday, the university said that backcountry skier Nick Feinstein, who was 22 years old, had died in an avalanche while skiing with his father in Breckenridge on Saturday.

The Summit County Rescue Group reports that on Saturday, a father and adult son skied into "The Numbers," a backcountry region beyond the Breckenridge Ski Resort border on Peak 10. According to a Facebook post, the avalanche struck at 1 p.m., trapping the guys within.

The avalanche buried the two skiers, but the father was able to free himself. According to the Facebook post, he skied out of the area to get a mobile phone connection and contact 911 around 1:40 p.m.

Breckenridge Ski Resort's ski patrol and the Special Operations Unit from the Summit County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene, joining the first 23 members of the Summit County Rescue Group. According to the Facebook post, a probe line was constructed for the search, and at 3:11 p.m., the corpse of the younger skier was discovered by a dog team in roughly 3 feet of snow.

A university representative said Sunday morning that skiers Andy and Nick Feinstein were involved.

Accident investigations were conducted both on Saturday by the Summit County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team and on Sunday by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center told the Denver Post on Saturday that the skiers left Breckenridge Ski Resort through a backcountry access gate. This is what the article in the Denver Post said.

On Monday, Nick's parents, the Feinsteins, told the Tribune that he had been skiing since he was 5 years old. They said he was a true sports master. Both Andy and Kerry have been avid skiers for the better part of their lives. Andy and his kid are "fit and seasoned skiers," he claimed.

Andy claims the avalanche buried him up to his neck, and he has no idea how he managed to live.

Feinstein recalled, "The avalanche hit so rapidly that I had to use my fingers to scrape out a pocket so I could see light and crawl out." "I was skiing down the mountain, enjoying the fresh snow, when suddenly I found myself riding what seemed to be a raging wave of whitewash."

The Feinstein's enjoyed many outdoor adventures together, including skiing, hiking, camping, and fishing. Nick and his family were all enthusiastic mountaineers; in fact, they made it a goal to summit each of Colorado's 54 mountains that rise beyond 14,000 feet.

By the end of the summer, Andy had completed 42 of the 58 peaks, while Kerry had completed 26 and Nick had completed 25. Rachel doesn't like climbing, but she loves to go camping and fishing and has even surfed and wakeboarded with her brother.

"I'm going to do the ones he didn't do," Andy said.

Nick and Rachel Feinstein attended Greeley Central High School after relocating to Greeley in the autumn of 2018. While Rachel was still in the hospital, Nick joined the Wildcats' boys' soccer team and quickly made friends with other pupils.

Nick ate lunch with Rachel for two weeks until she made friends and settled in at their new school. Soon after Rachel and her brother both graduated from Greeley Central High School in 2022, they enrolled as freshmen at Penn State University. Sunday meals with his housemates and shopping expeditions kept the siblings close and connected.

Nick is the "greatest big brother and role model," according to Rachel. Because of Andy's job, the Feinsteins have traveled quite a bit, but Rachel has always had her reliable friend Nick by her side.

Rachel went on, "He taught me everything I know about growing up." Even when I didn't want him to be, he was always truthful with me. I feel it's important to stress not just how wonderful a person he was, but how wonderful a big brother he was.

His teachings will remain with me forever.

Nick's grandparents, both sets: Sheldon and Elaine Feinstein on his father's side and Dennis Harper on his mother's, will be there to welcome him when he comes home.

On Saturday, January 14, at 2 p.m., the family will have a memorial service for Nick at the Campus Commons Multipurpose Room on the UNC campus. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made in Nick's honor to the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative at www.14ers.org instead of sending flowers.

The Golden-based organization is dedicated to stewarding and educating the public about Colorado's 54 14,000-foot peaks to ensure their continued natural purity.

Kerry praised his late father, saying, "He enjoyed sports, the outdoors, and his family's coming here." "Making his way here, with a desire to return,"

After completing his degree in corporate technology integration at Penn State, Nick Feinstein planned to work for WeFi Technology Group in the Denver area. WeFi is a firm that specializes in offering IT supply chain financing solutions.

Kerry Feinstein said that one of the reasons Nick was so ecstatic about the job offer was that he had always wanted to go to Denver with his pals. Climbing and exploring the great outdoors were his top priorities in his spare time. For this reason, he planned on purchasing a pickup truck and using it to go to whatever location he pleased. His way of life was perfect.

