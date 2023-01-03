The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours

Weather Photo by Kaique Rocha/ pexels.com

MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.

Numerous counties in south-central Minnesota are under an ice storm warning from the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Monday night saw the beginnings of light snowfall in the southern metro and down south, and it will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning, although it won't move much further north until around midday.

The metro area will have a higher temperature of 32 degrees on Tuesday. However, this will be a concern since it will mess with the rain and snow cycles and generate some heavy, wet snow.

Tuesday morning through the afternoon will see the biggest snowfall. As the day progresses, the pace of precipitation may slow to 1-2 inches per hour, and then it may stop altogether by nightfall. Some blowing snow is also expected due to the winds, which will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

In the evening on Tuesday, lighter bands will take over, and light snow will continue to fall in the metro area until Thursday morning when the high will only reach the mid-20s.

By Thursday, 6–10 inches of snow should have settled in the metro region, with much more possible to the north and west. Western Minnesota may see snowfall totals of over a foot.

The metropolitan area will see a high of just the mid-teens on Friday, but the weather will gradually improve over the weekend, reaching the upper 20s by Monday morning.