Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYE

Two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault have been filed against the 19-year-old, who is suspected of assaulting three policemen with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square.

On December 29, 2022, Trevor Bickford, a resident of Wells, Maine, boarded a train to the city and, without provocation, assaulted the police officers. Law enforcement officials tell ABC News that the suspected attacker was on a federal watchlist that would have prohibited him from going abroad after his mother warned the FBI of her son's leanings toward Islamic extremism.

Supposedly, police discovered the suspect's journal in his backpack at the crime scene.

According to the reports, the suspect's last journal note said that he expected to die during the assault and had requested an Islamic burial.

ABC News was informed by law enforcement that Bickford has given investigators remarks that lend credence to the theory that Islamic radicalism inspired the assault.

A source close to the investigation said Bickford told police he drank some water and yelled "Allahu Akhbar" before attacking the policemen with a knife.

Bickford bought the knife and withdrew hundreds of dollars in cash from an ATM there before boarding the Amtrak to New York. According to our sources, both the withdrawal and the purchase were planned.

The word on the street is that the knife is rusty and useless at this point. According to the sources, the cops' wounds might have been much worse if the object had been sharper.

According to federal authorities, Bickford's mother called the FBI last month to report her son's increasing interest in radical Islam. According to ABC News Monday sources, the FBI examined Bickford and concluded that he wanted to go to Afghanistan to fight for the cause.

According to ABC News's sources, Bickford was able to board an Amtrak train to New York on December 29 despite being on a government blacklist that should have barred him from leaving the country.

Investigators think the suspect's large monetary payment to the Bowery Mission upon his arrival in New York was designed to fulfill a requirement of Islamic charity.

It is believed that Bickford then went to a park in Forest Park, Queens, to spend the night. According to reports, police found a sleeping bag that belonged to the alleged criminal. The police want to know why he went to the park in that isolated area of the city and whether he had any specific targets in mind.