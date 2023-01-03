According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murders

Murder Photo by pixabay/ pexels.com

Police seem to have found the person who killed the Idaho College students in November by using the same controversial method that led them to the Golden Gate Killer.

ABC News and Fox News cited sources who said that investigators ran DNA evidence found at the site through a public genealogy database and got a hit that helped them figure out who did it.

On Friday, police in Pennsylvania arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with the first-degree murder of four students at the University of Idaho: Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, also 20. Kohberger was living with his parents at the time of his arrest.

According to CNN's reporting before, the FBI had been shadowing Kohberger for four days before his arrest after following him across the nation. According to CNN, Kohberger was put into the Monroe County Correctional Facility after his arrest. He plans to renounce extradition to return to Idaho more quickly.

According to Kohberger's attorney, the 28-year-old was "shocked" by his arrest.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters at a news conference that police now had in custody a white Hyundai Elantra matching the description of one spotted near the residence around the time of the deaths.

Fry said the murder weapon used in the deaths of the four kids has not been located. There has been much debate concerning the use of DNA databases.

This year, an article from the University of Chicago Law Review makes arguments for and against using genealogical databases in criminal investigations.

Using the database GEDMatch, police were able to identify Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer and bring murder charges against him. After his conviction in 2018, he was given many life sentences.

The author of the law paper claimed that many legal experts argue legislators should establish legislative criteria for utilizing genetic data in this manner to preserve the privacy of individuals. Montana, Maryland, and Utah are among the states that have passed legislation regulating the use of genetic information in criminal investigations in 2021.

Experts who spoke with Insider said that people who are worried about their genetic privacy and want to send their DNA to genealogy firms should be careful.

Joseph Giacalone, a former NYPD sergeant who was in charge of the Bronx's cold case squad, told Insider last month that there is another problem in this case that could make it hard to use the DNA that was found.

Giacalone, who currently teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Insider at the time, "You have all this blood, and there could be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college residence," with "plenty of people coming and going." As a result, "you most likely have a lot of DNA mixes in there."