Tornadoes threaten millions in the South, while a winter storm threatens snow and ice in the Midwest

Midwest Photo by Suparerg Suksai/ pexels.com

( CNN ) - A devastating winter storm in California is forecast to bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the South and Midwest.

The storm that dumped so much water on California is now moving east, putting almost seven million people in the path of impending floods throughout the Mississippi River Valley. Flood warnings were sent out for places along the Mississippi River, from the border between Texas and Louisiana to the southern parts of Indiana and Illinois.

Regionally, radar estimates range from 1 to 3 inches, but in a few isolated spots where storms have gathered over the same area, totals have been calculated to be as high as 5 inches.

The lower Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys continue to face a moderate (Category 3) danger of extreme rainfall, with hourly rainfall rates of up to 1–2 inches. There is still a chance of 2–4 inches here by Tuesday morning, with greater totals in certain spots. The rest of the region is expected to get between 1 and 2 inches of rain Tuesday morning.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of eastern Oklahoma, southeast Kansas, and northwest Arkansas, which is set to last until 10 p.m. CT tonight. Until 3 a.m. CT, a third watch is in force for the areas of southeastern Arkansas, northeastern Louisiana, and western Mississippi.

Strong storms are expected today.

In the places where this map shows a higher risk, bad weather like thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and tornadoes could happen.

Tornadoes are a threat, but they aren't the only ones. "Long into the night throughout most of the region," the Storm Prediction Center said, "large hail" (up to 2 inches in diameter) and "thrashing winds" (up to 70 miles per hour) are probable.

As the head meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, Brad Bryant urges anybody in a tornado warning area to take cover immediately.

It is too late to take action, Bryant said on Monday, if you wait for a warning to be given. A secure shelter strategy should be in place before severe storms hit.

He urged anyone in need, particularly those in mobile homes, to get in touch with emergency managers or police in their area to find a haven.

Most of the deaths that have occurred since mid-November have occurred in mobile homes, according to Bryant.

According to Bo Robertson, director of the Garland County Office of Emergency Management, damage from a potential tornado has been reported near Jessieville, Arkansas. Damage estimates are still being made, but Robertson said the county has not received any reports of injuries or deaths.

"Serious damage" was reported to the Jessieville school district, Robertson said. The district sustained damage to seven buildings, according to Courtney Kizer, a spokeswoman for the Garland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said in a press statement that a tornado was likely responsible for the strong winds felt near the school around 2:44 p.m. CT.

Trees and electrical cables caused structural damage to the school. Even though classes were in session at the time, the statement assured parents that their children were safe.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott got the state's emergency response teams ready for the bad weather and flash flooding that is expected in some parts of the state.

Abbott issued a statement saying, "The State of Texas is proactively working to ensure Texans and their property stay safe from severe weather threats that might strike eastern areas of our state tonight and early tomorrow." Texans in the path of developing severe weather systems are urged to follow the advice of local authorities and keep an eye on the sky as we continue to monitor the situation. We will mobilize all available resources immediately to deal with the extreme weather and keep people safe.

The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that people in Jackson Parish, Louisiana, should stay off the roads because of bad weather.

Those who do not need to travel due to an emergency should remain inside while the severe weather continues. Roads are flooded, and several trees have fallen. A team is "working to clear roads and reach damaged homes as soon as possible," according to the post.

On Monday, more than 30 million people, from Missouri to the Gulf Coast, are on the path of potentially catastrophic weather, according to CNN Meteorologist Dave Hennen.

As the storm moves east on Tuesday, it could bring more tornadoes and strong winds to Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Monday brings winter weather advisories for almost 15 million people from Utah to Wisconsin.

This past weekend, drought-stricken California saw record rainfall and fatal floods due to the same storm system. Dangerous flooding is a real possibility if we get another round of heavy rain this week.

In the worst-case scenario, getting around will be impossible.

From the Nebraska panhandle to southwest Minnesota, heavy snowfall of 1–2 inches per hour is expected, resulting in over 12 inches of accumulation by late Tuesday over the Plains and Midwest. Thunder may accompany the assault of snow.

The Weather Prediction Center said, "These high rates combined with gusty winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow." This will make driving dangerous because the roads will be covered in snow and visibility will be low.

Power disruptions and hazardous driving conditions might result from a significant ice buildup.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the storm has caused the closure of almost 75 miles of Interstate 80 in Wyoming. The government said that nearly 120 miles of westbound Interstate 80 between the Rawlins exit and the I-25 interchange in Cheyenne are closed.

Wyoming roadways could be affected by snow and blowing snow until tonight, according to a government agency's Facebook post. The National Weather Service says, "A strong wind event will then cause blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and maybe whiteout conditions for parts of I-80, I-25, South Pass, and many other minor highways from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon!"

Within 12 to 14 hours, the agency anticipates reopening the westbound restrictions. The remaining portions have been "long-term closed," and there is currently no reopening date planned.

From northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa to southern Minnesota late Monday night and Tuesday, ice accumulations of more than a quarter of an inch are possible due to freezing rain.

In many regions, "travel will become dangerous, if not impossible," the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said on Monday.

On Monday evening, school districts in South Dakota and Wyoming started announcing that they would be closed on Tuesday.

More flooding is possible this week in California.

Northern California might get additional heavy rain later in the week, adding to the deluge that hit the region over the weekend.

It is not clear how much this storm will affect the drought that has been going on in California. January 2022 was the driest January on record, and the year ended with flooded roads and swollen rivers.

The weather service office in Sacramento has predicted that the storm would bring "2 to 3 inches of precipitation" to the Central Valley and "3 to 6 inches or more of liquid precipitation" to the foothills and mountains throughout the middle of the week.

The storms over the weekend, which brought record rainfall and water rescues, were caused by an "atmospheric river," a long, narrow area in the sky that can move water hundreds of miles.

The body of one person was found in a flooded car in Sacramento County, and a 72-year-old man died after being hit by a falling tree in a park in Santa Cruz.

On Wednesday, the Bay Area and the whole of Northern and Central California might be hit with additional rain and floods from another atmospheric river.

The next storm "looks like it may generate hazardous scenarios," according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.