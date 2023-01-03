Tornadoes threaten millions in the South, while a winter storm threatens snow and ice in the Midwest

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDRQQ_0k1bjqQj00
MidwestPhoto bySuparerg Suksai/ pexels.com

( CNN ) - A devastating winter storm in California is forecast to bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the South and Midwest.

The storm that dumped so much water on California is now moving east, putting almost seven million people in the path of impending floods throughout the Mississippi River Valley. Flood warnings were sent out for places along the Mississippi River, from the border between Texas and Louisiana to the southern parts of Indiana and Illinois.

Regionally, radar estimates range from 1 to 3 inches, but in a few isolated spots where storms have gathered over the same area, totals have been calculated to be as high as 5 inches.

The lower Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys continue to face a moderate (Category 3) danger of extreme rainfall, with hourly rainfall rates of up to 1–2 inches. There is still a chance of 2–4 inches here by Tuesday morning, with greater totals in certain spots. The rest of the region is expected to get between 1 and 2 inches of rain Tuesday morning.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of eastern Oklahoma, southeast Kansas, and northwest Arkansas, which is set to last until 10 p.m. CT tonight. Until 3 a.m. CT, a third watch is in force for the areas of southeastern Arkansas, northeastern Louisiana, and western Mississippi.

Strong storms are expected today.

In the places where this map shows a higher risk, bad weather like thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and tornadoes could happen.

Tornadoes are a threat, but they aren't the only ones. "Long into the night throughout most of the region," the Storm Prediction Center said, "large hail" (up to 2 inches in diameter) and "thrashing winds" (up to 70 miles per hour) are probable.

As the head meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, Brad Bryant urges anybody in a tornado warning area to take cover immediately.

It is too late to take action, Bryant said on Monday, if you wait for a warning to be given. A secure shelter strategy should be in place before severe storms hit.

He urged anyone in need, particularly those in mobile homes, to get in touch with emergency managers or police in their area to find a haven.

Most of the deaths that have occurred since mid-November have occurred in mobile homes, according to Bryant.

According to Bo Robertson, director of the Garland County Office of Emergency Management, damage from a potential tornado has been reported near Jessieville, Arkansas. Damage estimates are still being made, but Robertson said the county has not received any reports of injuries or deaths.

"Serious damage" was reported to the Jessieville school district, Robertson said. The district sustained damage to seven buildings, according to Courtney Kizer, a spokeswoman for the Garland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said in a press statement that a tornado was likely responsible for the strong winds felt near the school around 2:44 p.m. CT.

Trees and electrical cables caused structural damage to the school. Even though classes were in session at the time, the statement assured parents that their children were safe.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott got the state's emergency response teams ready for the bad weather and flash flooding that is expected in some parts of the state.

Abbott issued a statement saying, "The State of Texas is proactively working to ensure Texans and their property stay safe from severe weather threats that might strike eastern areas of our state tonight and early tomorrow." Texans in the path of developing severe weather systems are urged to follow the advice of local authorities and keep an eye on the sky as we continue to monitor the situation. We will mobilize all available resources immediately to deal with the extreme weather and keep people safe.

The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that people in Jackson Parish, Louisiana, should stay off the roads because of bad weather.

Those who do not need to travel due to an emergency should remain inside while the severe weather continues. Roads are flooded, and several trees have fallen. A team is "working to clear roads and reach damaged homes as soon as possible," according to the post.

On Monday, more than 30 million people, from Missouri to the Gulf Coast, are on the path of potentially catastrophic weather, according to CNN Meteorologist Dave Hennen.

As the storm moves east on Tuesday, it could bring more tornadoes and strong winds to Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Monday brings winter weather advisories for almost 15 million people from Utah to Wisconsin.

This past weekend, drought-stricken California saw record rainfall and fatal floods due to the same storm system. Dangerous flooding is a real possibility if we get another round of heavy rain this week.

In the worst-case scenario, getting around will be impossible.

From the Nebraska panhandle to southwest Minnesota, heavy snowfall of 1–2 inches per hour is expected, resulting in over 12 inches of accumulation by late Tuesday over the Plains and Midwest. Thunder may accompany the assault of snow.

The Weather Prediction Center said, "These high rates combined with gusty winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow." This will make driving dangerous because the roads will be covered in snow and visibility will be low.

Power disruptions and hazardous driving conditions might result from a significant ice buildup.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the storm has caused the closure of almost 75 miles of Interstate 80 in Wyoming. The government said that nearly 120 miles of westbound Interstate 80 between the Rawlins exit and the I-25 interchange in Cheyenne are closed.

Wyoming roadways could be affected by snow and blowing snow until tonight, according to a government agency's Facebook post. The National Weather Service says, "A strong wind event will then cause blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and maybe whiteout conditions for parts of I-80, I-25, South Pass, and many other minor highways from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon!"

Within 12 to 14 hours, the agency anticipates reopening the westbound restrictions. The remaining portions have been "long-term closed," and there is currently no reopening date planned.

From northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa to southern Minnesota late Monday night and Tuesday, ice accumulations of more than a quarter of an inch are possible due to freezing rain.

In many regions, "travel will become dangerous, if not impossible," the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said on Monday.

On Monday evening, school districts in South Dakota and Wyoming started announcing that they would be closed on Tuesday.

More flooding is possible this week in California.

Northern California might get additional heavy rain later in the week, adding to the deluge that hit the region over the weekend.

It is not clear how much this storm will affect the drought that has been going on in California. January 2022 was the driest January on record, and the year ended with flooded roads and swollen rivers.

The weather service office in Sacramento has predicted that the storm would bring "2 to 3 inches of precipitation" to the Central Valley and "3 to 6 inches or more of liquid precipitation" to the foothills and mountains throughout the middle of the week.

The storms over the weekend, which brought record rainfall and water rescues, were caused by an "atmospheric river," a long, narrow area in the sky that can move water hundreds of miles.

The body of one person was found in a flooded car in Sacramento County, and a 72-year-old man died after being hit by a falling tree in a park in Santa Cruz.

On Wednesday, the Bay Area and the whole of Northern and Central California might be hit with additional rain and floods from another atmospheric river.

The next storm "looks like it may generate hazardous scenarios," according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Storm# Winter# Rain fall# California# CNN

Comments / 4

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
2803 followers

More from Malek Sherif

El Paso, TX

Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visit

President Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, will make his first trip to the southern border on Sunday, and it has already been met with acclaim from Democratic politicians around the country in anticipation of his revelation of a new asylum policy.

Read full story

Scientists discover a vaccination that eliminates AND prevents untreatable brain tumors

Even though it has only been tried on mice so far, the dual-action injection successfully eradicates tumours and stops cancer from returning. Professionals remove viable tumour tissue from patients, reprogram the cells so that they target the glioblastoma, and then reinject the cells back into the patient. The modified, live cancer cells then go directly to the primary tumour, where they may be recognised and remembered by the immune system.

Read full story

Long-term COVID survivors often had a milder form of the disease at first, according to a recent research

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and long COVID is defined as the persistence or emergence of symptoms more than three months after the first infection. A minimum of two months have passed since the start of these symptoms, and no underlying cause has been identified.

Read full story

After the FDA legalized abortion pills for sale in pharmacies, what could possibly come next?

In a recent regulatory change, the FDA made it possible for retail pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to begin supplying mifepristone, which may be used in a pharmaceutical abortion.

Read full story
Queens, NY

A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens

On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area

Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.

Read full story
5 comments
Cohasset, MA

In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's Day

( CNN ) - Massachusetts authorities are "working around the clock" to locate a woman and her three small children who have been missing since New Year's Day. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley stated during a news conference on Friday that a family member had last seen Ana Walshe at her residence in Cohasset at 4:05 a.m. on January 1.

Read full story

The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

8,700 NYC nurses are ready to strike Monday if contract deals aren't reached

New York ( CNN ) - At a virtual news conference on Saturday morning, Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), said that more than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 a.m. ET if preliminary contract agreements are not achieved at numerous New York City hospitals.

Read full story

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.

Read full story
41 comments

After Friday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no winner, the prize quickly grew to over a billion dollars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some lucky New York and New Jersey residents won $1 million in a recent lottery. The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing are (20, 63, 46, 59, and 3), with the Megaball being 13. This massive jackpot ranks third in the United States lottery's history.

Read full story
1 comments
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outside

According to arrest records acquired by the Advocate, Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish house at 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the dog barged into the property and "viciously assaulted her."

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport News, VA

Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recovery

According to officials, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is showing signs of rehabilitation. Abby Zwerner was shot with a firearm on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in the Newport News neighborhood of Newport News, Virginia.

Read full story

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest

This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy vows to attack immigration, 'woke' education and IRS financing

At the opening of the 118th Congress on Saturday morning, McCarthy made a bold proposal, stating he hoped to "be the check and bring some balance" to President Joe Biden's ideas. He has said that he aims to remove funding for over 87,000 more IRS agents as his first legislative priority.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Flooding and severe winds from a "bomb cyclone" have hit California

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people were killed in California on Thursday as a result of the hurricane-force winds, surging surf, and heavy rains brought on by a powerful "atmospheric river." These factors combined to cause flooding, cut off power to tens of thousands of people, and result in the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home a falling tree crushed.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the scene

An investigator said in unsealed court records on Thursday that the suspect's DNA was detected on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime involving the deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.

Read full story
1 comments

It took three days. Eleven votes. There is still no Speaker of the House in the United States

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, failed in his latest bid to become Speaker. As a result, the government has been stuck in a rut like it hasn't been since before the Civil War.

Read full story

The fourth day of Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker has begun

Even with the help of a congressman from California, the Republicans are unable to find a compromise after 11 rounds of voting. During a tough standoff in Washington, Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, lost by a record 11 votes. On Thursday evening, lawmakers agreed to stop working, giving the race for the next Speaker of the US House another day.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy