New York City, NY

Times Square machete suspect apprehended and charged with attempted murder

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7nnz_0k1HGPKr00
AttackPhoto byPixabay/ pexels.com

( CNN ) - The 19-year-old man who is thought to have attacked police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve has been caught and will be charged with trying to kill a police officer.

For his part in the incident, the NYPD has suggested that Trevor Bickford be charged with two counts of trying to kill a police officer and two counts of trying to hurt a police officer.

A date for Bickford's arraignment has not been set, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. If he has legal representation, that is unknown.

Bickford was formally arrested two days after he was accused of attacking police officers at a security screening area outside Times Square, the epicenter of the city's famous New Year's Eve festivities.

Police said he walked to the Times Square checkpoint on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue just after 10 p.m. when inspectors inspect bags for guns and other suspicious materials.

According to the sources and the NYPD, when Bickford arrived at the security area, he took out a machete and attacked two officers with it before swinging the blade at a third, who shot him in the shoulder. The cops were given medical care and discharged.

Reports say that Bickford spent the last two days at Bellevue Hospital under police custody and guard while he was being treated for his gunshot wound.
Bickford was being watched by the FBI even before the incident. Numerous law enforcement officials have confirmed that FBI investigators questioned Bickford in Maine in mid-December after he expressed a desire to travel abroad to help other Muslims and a willingness to die for his faith.

According to reports, Bickford's mother and grandmother reported his wish to join the Taliban in Afghanistan to the Wells, Maine, police on December 10 out of worry for him.

After the FBI launched its broader investigation, he was reportedly added to a terror watch list. Planning to fly to Afghanistan to join the Taliban is not considered "attempted material assistance of a terrorist organization" under federal law since the group has not been identified as a foreign terrorist organization.

According to CNN's citation of several law enforcement officials, Bickford took the train to New York. Because of this, no watch list databases would have been able to track his movements.

According to his purported sources, he was on his way to Miami on December 29 when he decided to stop in New York and stay at the Grand Hotel on Bowery. According to the reports, he checked out on New Year's Eve with his belongings and then carried out the machete assault in Times Square the next day.

According to the final entry in a journal that police think belonged to the culprit, he or she also left a will. The last entry, dated December 31, begins, "This will probably be my last entry." Law enforcement sources who know what's in the diary say it goes on to explain how to divide the author's belongings among his family and how to bury him.

The sources say that the journal was found in a bag that had been left before the attack, and the author wrote that he or she wanted to join the Taliban.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Times Square machete# Attack# Murder# New Year# CNN

Comments / 0

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
2041 followers

More from Malek Sherif

XBB.1.5, an aggressive Omicron strain often known as "the kraken," has been on the rise in the United States

An amplified coronavirus strain, XBB.1.5, is rapidly spreading throughout the United States. This strain is so dangerous that researchers have dubbed it the "Kraken" strain. Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease specialist and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley's School of Public Health, told Insider that this strain is "probably, perhaps, more formidable than any of the other subvariants now available."

Read full story
3 comments

It's possible that Republican George Santos's potential punishment for lying?

RepublicansPhoto byJoshua Sukoff/UnsplashonUnsplash. This week, a picture of Congressman-elect George Santos sitting alone in a room full of kids and being ignored by his new colleagues brought attention to the chaos on Capitol Hill.

Read full story
California State

California 'bomb cyclone' unleashes tremendous winds, torrential rain; state of emergency proclaimed

SAN FRANCISCO – On Wednesday, a severe storm created 45-foot-high waves at sea and dumped heavy rain on the already-soaked ground. This led to predictions of floods and mudslides in California, which caused the state to declare a state of emergency.

Read full story
1 comments
Healdsburg, CA

Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a dangerous atmospheric river moves over the San Francisco Bay Area, ABC7 News has reported widespread storm damage. The following is a map showing the locations where a Level 5 storm, as measured by the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, has caused power outages, landslide danger, and tree damage.

Read full story
3 comments

Vice President Biden has officially announced his intention to visit the border between the United States and Mexico

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Vice President Biden said that he would visit the US-Mexico border the following week for the first time as a president to see for himself how illegal immigration has changed things.

Read full story
27 comments

People are voting for speakers while Santos fiddles with his phone

George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island, has been sitting alone and playing on his phone while he waits to be sworn in, despite repeated probes and votes on the house speaker.

Read full story

Cuban refugees flood into the Florida Keys, overwhelming local authorities

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Since the weekend, over 500 Cuban refugees have landed in the Florida Keys, adding to the growing influx of people trying to reach the United States illegally from the communist island.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained

substation attacksPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have warned that the US power grid needs to be made stronger to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil.

Read full story
6 comments
Pasadena, CA

California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murder

TeslaPhoto byTesla Fans Schweiz/UnsplashonUnsplash. Jan 4 (Reuters) - The doctor who, authorities believe, purposely drove his Tesla down a cliff in California, hurting his two children, his wife, and himself will be charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he is discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Read full story
4 comments

Rick Singer, the man behind a massive college fraud, receives a 3.5-year sentence

BOSTON (AP) — On Wednesday, the mastermind of a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for his role in the system. The project involved celebrities, prominent businesspeople, and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their children's way into elite schools.

Read full story
California State

California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding

FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Another major storm strikes California, and the state has declared a state of emergency

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - On Wednesday, as the West Coast prepared for its third severe downpour in a week, authorities in California declared a state of emergency. The storm was expected to bring high winds, mudslides, and further flooding to already flooded areas.

Read full story
7 comments

After McCarthy's defeat on the sixth round, the House adjourned without a speaker being elected

ElectionPhoto byElement5 Digital/UnsplashonUnsplash. After Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a majority on three more votes, the House of Representatives adjourned for a second day without choosing a House speaker. On Thursday at noon, the House will meet again.

Read full story
2 comments

At present, more than 40% of all cases of COVID are due to XBB.1.5, a particularly infectious form

Experts said the newest COVID-19 type to sweep the nation, XBB.1.5, does not seem to produce more severe illness than its predecessors. Mehul Suthar, who researches emerging viral diseases at Emory University's School of Medicine in Atlanta, said that this strain appeared to be around five times more infectious than a previous omicron variation, which was five times more contagious than the original virus. The sums begin to make sense.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Throughout most of Minnesota, snow continues to accumulate, creating travel difficulties

SnowPhoto byBoxed Water Is Better/UnsplashonUnsplash. Wednesday was the second day of a multi-day winter storm that dumped light snow on parts of Minnesota, creating hazardous driving conditions for those who made it out to their cars at all.

Read full story
Washington State

First Amendment protects Washington teacher's MAGA hats at school training

TeacherPhoto byThisisEngineering RAEng/UnsplashonUnsplash. When Eric Dodge wore a MAGA hat to staff-only training before the 2019–2020 school year, the appeals court upheld his right to free speech.

Read full story
33 comments
Kentucky State

As GOP battles flare in the House, Biden and McConnell take turns in the limelight, saying, "We can work together."

In the senator's home state, President Joe Biden and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell got into the same presidential limousine as the split House Republicans started day two of a frantic dispute for the next speaker.

Read full story
1 comments

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the newly discovered COVID strain is the most contagious ever.

COVIDPhoto byFusion Medical Animation/UnsplashonUnsplash. The international health organization is now attempting to assess the severity of the subvariant. An official with the World Health Organization warned reporters on Wednesday that the coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S., might be responsible for a fresh wave of cases.

Read full story
910 comments
California State

More Flooding in California Caused by Powerful Storm

San Antonio, TX— On Wednesday morning, bands of rain poured through California as the state prepared for another severe storm that experts warned would bring additional floods, landslides, and catastrophic winds only days after another "atmospheric river" pounded the West Coast. Residents of the state are getting ready for another flood after a string of bad storms in the past few weeks.

Read full story
3 comments
Moscow, ID

A man suspected in four murders in Idaho is flying home after refusing extradition to Pennsylvania

( CNN ) - A person familiar with the investigation told reporters on Wednesday that the guy suspected in the November killings of four students at the University of Idaho was returning to Idaho to face murder charges.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy