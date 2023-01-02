Times Square machete suspect apprehended and charged with attempted murder

Attack Photo by Pixabay/ pexels.com

( CNN ) - The 19-year-old man who is thought to have attacked police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve has been caught and will be charged with trying to kill a police officer.

For his part in the incident, the NYPD has suggested that Trevor Bickford be charged with two counts of trying to kill a police officer and two counts of trying to hurt a police officer.

A date for Bickford's arraignment has not been set, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. If he has legal representation, that is unknown.

Bickford was formally arrested two days after he was accused of attacking police officers at a security screening area outside Times Square, the epicenter of the city's famous New Year's Eve festivities.

Police said he walked to the Times Square checkpoint on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue just after 10 p.m. when inspectors inspect bags for guns and other suspicious materials.

According to the sources and the NYPD, when Bickford arrived at the security area, he took out a machete and attacked two officers with it before swinging the blade at a third, who shot him in the shoulder. The cops were given medical care and discharged.

Reports say that Bickford spent the last two days at Bellevue Hospital under police custody and guard while he was being treated for his gunshot wound.

Bickford was being watched by the FBI even before the incident. Numerous law enforcement officials have confirmed that FBI investigators questioned Bickford in Maine in mid-December after he expressed a desire to travel abroad to help other Muslims and a willingness to die for his faith.

According to reports, Bickford's mother and grandmother reported his wish to join the Taliban in Afghanistan to the Wells, Maine, police on December 10 out of worry for him.

After the FBI launched its broader investigation, he was reportedly added to a terror watch list. Planning to fly to Afghanistan to join the Taliban is not considered "attempted material assistance of a terrorist organization" under federal law since the group has not been identified as a foreign terrorist organization.

According to CNN's citation of several law enforcement officials, Bickford took the train to New York. Because of this, no watch list databases would have been able to track his movements.

According to his purported sources, he was on his way to Miami on December 29 when he decided to stop in New York and stay at the Grand Hotel on Bowery. According to the reports, he checked out on New Year's Eve with his belongings and then carried out the machete assault in Times Square the next day.

According to the final entry in a journal that police think belonged to the culprit, he or she also left a will. The last entry, dated December 31, begins, "This will probably be my last entry." Law enforcement sources who know what's in the diary say it goes on to explain how to divide the author's belongings among his family and how to bury him.

The sources say that the journal was found in a bag that had been left before the attack, and the author wrote that he or she wanted to join the Taliban.