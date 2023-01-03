Moscow, ID

A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nqLL_0k1FpZYW00
MurderPhoto byPavel Danilyuk/ pexels.com
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer."

Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was caught on Friday in Pennsylvania, hundreds of miles from the location of the incident, and is now charged with four counts of first-degree murder. On Tuesday, he must appear in court again.

Kohberger is a master's level student in the criminal justice and criminology program at Washington State University. The murder suspect from Idaho had just concluded his first semester as a doctoral candidate in criminal justice.

An undergraduate at Washington State University who had Kohberger as a teaching assistant in his criminology course has now spoken out about his attitude and how it changed following the killings in Idaho.

"It was shocking and upsetting to discover that this guy who had been marking my papers was this horrific killer," Hayden Stinchfield told CNN.

Though his only contact with Kohberger was in the classroom, he said that the professor was "very tough" with his grades.

Stinchfield said, "He'd be assessing you on what he ended up calling a higher standard." "It seemed more like he was judging us the way he would have assessed himself in graduate school." "All of us were irritated by him."

According to Stinchfield, a professor let the class have a "courtroom experience" by allowing them to argue for higher marks at one point during the semester.

Stinchfield stated, "He brought in Bryan, and he was like, 'Alright, go at him.'" Also, he had Bryan get to his feet. And some were on his side because they wanted to maintain their excellent scores, but it was probably closer to half of the 150 people in the class who were just asking these serious, probing questions.

Stinchfield explained, "There wasn't any shouting or anything, but there was friction." Stinchfield said that his grades changed drastically in the month leading up to winter break when the killings took place.

As of "about then," he began awarding perfect scores to all students. "You were getting excellent grades if you handed stuff in," he said when he stopped taking notes.

After the killings, Stinchfield noticed he was "less well-kept" and had grown out his facial hair, and he characterized his conduct as "pre-occupied." "It seemed like he didn't want to be there," Stinchfield added, referring to the man's "prior mental preoccupation." To put it bluntly, "he didn't seem to be doing that well."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PENNSYLVANIA# IDAHO# WASHINGTON# COLLEGE STUDENTS# FBI

Comments / 1

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
2803 followers

More from Malek Sherif

El Paso, TX

Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visit

President Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, will make his first trip to the southern border on Sunday, and it has already been met with acclaim from Democratic politicians around the country in anticipation of his revelation of a new asylum policy.

Read full story

Scientists discover a vaccination that eliminates AND prevents untreatable brain tumors

Even though it has only been tried on mice so far, the dual-action injection successfully eradicates tumours and stops cancer from returning. Professionals remove viable tumour tissue from patients, reprogram the cells so that they target the glioblastoma, and then reinject the cells back into the patient. The modified, live cancer cells then go directly to the primary tumour, where they may be recognised and remembered by the immune system.

Read full story

Long-term COVID survivors often had a milder form of the disease at first, according to a recent research

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and long COVID is defined as the persistence or emergence of symptoms more than three months after the first infection. A minimum of two months have passed since the start of these symptoms, and no underlying cause has been identified.

Read full story

After the FDA legalized abortion pills for sale in pharmacies, what could possibly come next?

In a recent regulatory change, the FDA made it possible for retail pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to begin supplying mifepristone, which may be used in a pharmaceutical abortion.

Read full story
Queens, NY

A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens

On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area

Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.

Read full story
5 comments
Cohasset, MA

In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's Day

( CNN ) - Massachusetts authorities are "working around the clock" to locate a woman and her three small children who have been missing since New Year's Day. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley stated during a news conference on Friday that a family member had last seen Ana Walshe at her residence in Cohasset at 4:05 a.m. on January 1.

Read full story

The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

8,700 NYC nurses are ready to strike Monday if contract deals aren't reached

New York ( CNN ) - At a virtual news conference on Saturday morning, Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), said that more than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 a.m. ET if preliminary contract agreements are not achieved at numerous New York City hospitals.

Read full story

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.

Read full story
41 comments

After Friday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no winner, the prize quickly grew to over a billion dollars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some lucky New York and New Jersey residents won $1 million in a recent lottery. The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing are (20, 63, 46, 59, and 3), with the Megaball being 13. This massive jackpot ranks third in the United States lottery's history.

Read full story
1 comments
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outside

According to arrest records acquired by the Advocate, Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish house at 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the dog barged into the property and "viciously assaulted her."

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport News, VA

Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recovery

According to officials, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is showing signs of rehabilitation. Abby Zwerner was shot with a firearm on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in the Newport News neighborhood of Newport News, Virginia.

Read full story

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest

This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy vows to attack immigration, 'woke' education and IRS financing

At the opening of the 118th Congress on Saturday morning, McCarthy made a bold proposal, stating he hoped to "be the check and bring some balance" to President Joe Biden's ideas. He has said that he aims to remove funding for over 87,000 more IRS agents as his first legislative priority.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Flooding and severe winds from a "bomb cyclone" have hit California

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people were killed in California on Thursday as a result of the hurricane-force winds, surging surf, and heavy rains brought on by a powerful "atmospheric river." These factors combined to cause flooding, cut off power to tens of thousands of people, and result in the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home a falling tree crushed.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the scene

An investigator said in unsealed court records on Thursday that the suspect's DNA was detected on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime involving the deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.

Read full story
1 comments

It took three days. Eleven votes. There is still no Speaker of the House in the United States

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, failed in his latest bid to become Speaker. As a result, the government has been stuck in a rut like it hasn't been since before the Civil War.

Read full story

The fourth day of Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker has begun

Even with the help of a congressman from California, the Republicans are unable to find a compromise after 11 rounds of voting. During a tough standoff in Washington, Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, lost by a record 11 votes. On Thursday evening, lawmakers agreed to stop working, giving the race for the next Speaker of the US House another day.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy