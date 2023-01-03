A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings

Murder Photo by Pavel Danilyuk/ pexels.com

A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer."

Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was caught on Friday in Pennsylvania, hundreds of miles from the location of the incident, and is now charged with four counts of first-degree murder. On Tuesday, he must appear in court again.

Kohberger is a master's level student in the criminal justice and criminology program at Washington State University. The murder suspect from Idaho had just concluded his first semester as a doctoral candidate in criminal justice.

An undergraduate at Washington State University who had Kohberger as a teaching assistant in his criminology course has now spoken out about his attitude and how it changed following the killings in Idaho.

"It was shocking and upsetting to discover that this guy who had been marking my papers was this horrific killer," Hayden Stinchfield told CNN.

Though his only contact with Kohberger was in the classroom, he said that the professor was "very tough" with his grades.

Stinchfield said, "He'd be assessing you on what he ended up calling a higher standard." "It seemed more like he was judging us the way he would have assessed himself in graduate school." "All of us were irritated by him."

According to Stinchfield, a professor let the class have a "courtroom experience" by allowing them to argue for higher marks at one point during the semester.

Stinchfield stated, "He brought in Bryan, and he was like, 'Alright, go at him.'" Also, he had Bryan get to his feet. And some were on his side because they wanted to maintain their excellent scores, but it was probably closer to half of the 150 people in the class who were just asking these serious, probing questions.

Stinchfield explained, "There wasn't any shouting or anything, but there was friction." Stinchfield said that his grades changed drastically in the month leading up to winter break when the killings took place.

As of "about then," he began awarding perfect scores to all students. "You were getting excellent grades if you handed stuff in," he said when he stopped taking notes.

After the killings, Stinchfield noticed he was "less well-kept" and had grown out his facial hair, and he characterized his conduct as "pre-occupied." "It seemed like he didn't want to be there," Stinchfield added, referring to the man's "prior mental preoccupation." To put it bluntly, "he didn't seem to be doing that well."