Complaints about George Santos's 'Fraud' Republican's Lies Floated by His Voters

George Santos Photo by Edmond Dantès/ pexels.com

Last week, voters for Republican New York congressman-elect George Santos told CNN's Eva McKend that they felt "totally deceived" by Santos and shared their thoughts on the extensive list of untruths he has uttered. Santos was recently elected to represent the 21st Congressional District in New York (you can watch voters weigh in on Santos in the clip below).

Santos, who is supposedly the target of at least two investigations, has come under fire for allegedly lying about several things, including the date his mother passed away, the date his education ended, his link to Holocaust survivors, and his career history.

Teodora Choolfaian, a voter for Santos, told reporter Luke McKend that she no longer supports the candidate because she feels "completely tricked" and that the controversy has caused her to feel this way.

Choolfaian, who was present at the gathering that Santos' old rival Robert Zimmerman held on Thursday, referred to Santos as "a phony."

It is incredibly unsettling to think that he was able to deceive us while maintaining the identity that he created. It is unconscionable to put this person in a position of authority because of their actions. In addition, every single person is aware of this. I also want to make sure you are aware of the fact that Republicans are aware of this.

Jewish community leader Jack Mandel stated that he would "absolutely not" vote for Santos if the election were held tomorrow. This is even though Mandel has met with Santos and initially saw him as a breath of fresh air for the Republican Party. Mandel also said that he thought Santos would be a breath of fresh air for the Republican Party when he first met him.

There is a personal connection that every Jew has to the Holocaust, and I feel that it is unethical for politicians to use that connection to get votes.

On the other hand, a supporter of Santos's shared with McKend the information that the Republican has in no way violated the law.

Since he admitted to telling lies, the majority of Christians are likely to forgive him. Even if you are unable to forget what has happened, at least try to put it in the past and move on. Tom Zmich made the following observation: "Let's see what happens."