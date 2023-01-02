Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump and 'crazy elements' in Congress, citing the "McCarthy factor."

Congress Photo by Kendall Hoopes/ pexels.com

On Sunday, Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for the "crazy elements" in Congress and the fact that former President Trump is "still a player" in politics.

On CNN's "State of the Union," Kinzinger stated that if he had a chance to talk to McCarthy privately, he would tell his fellow Republicans that he was "disappointed" with his leadership.

Kinzinger said that McCarthy, as a leader in Congress, had a chance to tell the American people "the truth," but instead "resurrected" Trump's importance to politics by visiting Mar-a-Lago a few weeks after the rebellion of January 6, 2021.

According to Kinzinger, "he is the reason Donald Trump is still a factor." Some of the most extreme members of the House would not be around if not for him.

According to reports, McCarthy pleaded with Trump to stop the rioters during the assault on the Capitol, and an audio recording of a phone conversation indicated that McCarthy lambasted Trump in the wake of the uprising. However, he and the rest of the Republican Party quickly became closer to the outgoing president.

If McCarthy hadn't gone to Mar-a-Lago, Kinzinger added, Trump would have been removed as GOP leader, and it would have been "massive" if Congress had removed Trump from office after his impeachment for his participation in the riot. He said that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) and other Senate Republicans were to blame for Trump still being in the office after a second attempt to impeach him by the House failed.

However, Kinzinger said that the GOP changed from being unsure of what to do about Trump to "begrudgingly" backing him the "second" McCarthy got to Mar-a-Lago.

"Donald Trump should consider Kevin McCarthy his greatest buddy because Donald Trump is alive today politically because of Kevin McCarthy," he added.

Kinzinger has warned that unless the Republican Party undergoes significant transformation, it cannot remain the country's governing party in the future. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other "radicals," he argued, would not lay the groundwork for a prosperous nation in 20 years.

He argued that national success depended on people learning to "operate together."