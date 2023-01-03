Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.

Idaho College Photo by kat wilcox/ pexels.com

( CNN ) - An attorney for the suspect in the murders of four students at the University of Idaho has said that his client intends to forgo his extradition hearing this week. The suspect is wanted in Idaho on four charges of first-degree murder.

After being arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania on charges related to the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, Bryan Christopher Kohberger is "shocked a little bit," Jason LaBar, the chief public defender for Monroe County, Pennsylvania, told CNN on Saturday. Prosecutor Bill Thompson of Latah County, Idaho, says he's also being charged with felony burglary.

"There are no words that appropriately reflect the pain we feel," LaBar said in a statement published on Sunday on behalf of Kohberger's family. Since Kohberger's arrest on Friday, this is the first time his family has spoken out publicly.

As a priority, please know that our hearts go out to the four families who have lost their beloved children. The family released a statement reading, "There are no words to appropriately explain the pain we feel, and we pray for them every day." No matter how the court case turns out, our family will always love and support our son and brother. We didn't judge him because we didn't have enough information or make wrong assumptions. Instead, we worked closely with the police to find out the truth and support his presumption of innocence.

According to Kohberger's lawyer, LaBar did not bring up the murder case during their one-hour conversation on Friday night. The lawyer also said that he did not have any probable cause papers relating to the murder case and that he was just defending Kohberger on the subject of his extradition.

"It’s a procedural problem, and essentially all the Commonwealth here has to establish is that he resembles or is the person who the arrest warrant is out for and that he was in the neighborhood at the time of the crime," LaBar said.

LaBar said, "He doesn't dispute that he is Bryan Kohberger, so skipping the extradition hearing that was supposed to happen on Tuesday was a clear and easy choice."

LaBar said in a statement that his client, Kohberger, is innocent until proven guilty and that he is "ready to be exonerated of these accusations and looks forward to settling these issues as swiftly as possible."

It has been over seven weeks since the victims' bodies were discovered in a house off-campus on November 13. The suspect was a Ph.D. student at Washington State University's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, the university revealed. Investigators claim they have spoken with over 300 witnesses and gone through 20,000 trips since then.

The suspect's motive has not been officially confirmed, nor has it been revealed whether or not he knew the victims, whose killings have shaken the Moscow area and the collegiate community. Moscow Police Chief James Fry stated on Friday that his department has not found the murder weapon.

Some residents of the affected area have become impatient with authorities in the weeks following the murders since they have not provided a detailed account of what happened that night. Authorities have only revealed a little amount of information, such as the victims' pre-attack behavior and the identities of those they have already eliminated as suspects.

When asked by reporters, Fry said Friday that state law restricts what information officials may reveal until Kohberger makes his first appearance in an Idaho court. Thompson said that until the suspect is in Latah County and has been given the Idaho arrest warrant, the probable cause affidavit, which shows how Kohberger's accusations are based on facts, will remain secret.

Two law enforcement officials familiar with the inquiry said that Kohberger was zeroed in on as a suspect thanks to DNA evidence and the confirmation that he was the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that had been seen near the murder site. The police say that the suspect lived just a few minutes away from where the crime happened.

A law enforcement official said he made the trip across the nation in a white Hyundai Elantra and visited his family in Pennsylvania around Christmas. As he made his way east from Idaho, authorities started following him.

According to the two law enforcement sources, an FBI surveillance team followed him for four days before his arrest as law enforcement worked with prosecutors to create sufficient probable cause to get a warrant.

Another person familiar with the investigation told CNN that genetic genealogy procedures were used to link Kohberger to unexplained DNA evidence. The culprit was identified when law enforcement officials ran the DNA through a public database to look for any similarities to family members, the person added.

LaBar verified that Kohberger and his father drove from Idaho to Pennsylvania so that they could spend the holidays with relatives. LaBar says that Kohberger was caught early on Friday morning when police found a white Hyundai Elantra at his parents' house.

At Tuesday's hearing, LaBar's client waived extradition, but how fast he would be brought to Idaho after that was up to officials, he said. But LaBar thought that Kohberger would be back in Idaho within three days of the hearing.