Moscow, ID

Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iq5QM_0k0jigt100
Idaho CollegePhoto bykat wilcox/ pexels.com
( CNN ) - An attorney for the suspect in the murders of four students at the University of Idaho has said that his client intends to forgo his extradition hearing this week. The suspect is wanted in Idaho on four charges of first-degree murder.

After being arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania on charges related to the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, Bryan Christopher Kohberger is "shocked a little bit," Jason LaBar, the chief public defender for Monroe County, Pennsylvania, told CNN on Saturday. Prosecutor Bill Thompson of Latah County, Idaho, says he's also being charged with felony burglary.

"There are no words that appropriately reflect the pain we feel," LaBar said in a statement published on Sunday on behalf of Kohberger's family. Since Kohberger's arrest on Friday, this is the first time his family has spoken out publicly.

As a priority, please know that our hearts go out to the four families who have lost their beloved children. The family released a statement reading, "There are no words to appropriately explain the pain we feel, and we pray for them every day." No matter how the court case turns out, our family will always love and support our son and brother. We didn't judge him because we didn't have enough information or make wrong assumptions. Instead, we worked closely with the police to find out the truth and support his presumption of innocence.

According to Kohberger's lawyer, LaBar did not bring up the murder case during their one-hour conversation on Friday night. The lawyer also said that he did not have any probable cause papers relating to the murder case and that he was just defending Kohberger on the subject of his extradition.

"It’s a procedural problem, and essentially all the Commonwealth here has to establish is that he resembles or is the person who the arrest warrant is out for and that he was in the neighborhood at the time of the crime," LaBar said.

LaBar said, "He doesn't dispute that he is Bryan Kohberger, so skipping the extradition hearing that was supposed to happen on Tuesday was a clear and easy choice."

LaBar said in a statement that his client, Kohberger, is innocent until proven guilty and that he is "ready to be exonerated of these accusations and looks forward to settling these issues as swiftly as possible."

It has been over seven weeks since the victims' bodies were discovered in a house off-campus on November 13. The suspect was a Ph.D. student at Washington State University's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, the university revealed. Investigators claim they have spoken with over 300 witnesses and gone through 20,000 trips since then.

The suspect's motive has not been officially confirmed, nor has it been revealed whether or not he knew the victims, whose killings have shaken the Moscow area and the collegiate community. Moscow Police Chief James Fry stated on Friday that his department has not found the murder weapon.

Some residents of the affected area have become impatient with authorities in the weeks following the murders since they have not provided a detailed account of what happened that night. Authorities have only revealed a little amount of information, such as the victims' pre-attack behavior and the identities of those they have already eliminated as suspects.

When asked by reporters, Fry said Friday that state law restricts what information officials may reveal until Kohberger makes his first appearance in an Idaho court. Thompson said that until the suspect is in Latah County and has been given the Idaho arrest warrant, the probable cause affidavit, which shows how Kohberger's accusations are based on facts, will remain secret.

Two law enforcement officials familiar with the inquiry said that Kohberger was zeroed in on as a suspect thanks to DNA evidence and the confirmation that he was the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that had been seen near the murder site. The police say that the suspect lived just a few minutes away from where the crime happened.

A law enforcement official said he made the trip across the nation in a white Hyundai Elantra and visited his family in Pennsylvania around Christmas. As he made his way east from Idaho, authorities started following him.

According to the two law enforcement sources, an FBI surveillance team followed him for four days before his arrest as law enforcement worked with prosecutors to create sufficient probable cause to get a warrant.

Another person familiar with the investigation told CNN that genetic genealogy procedures were used to link Kohberger to unexplained DNA evidence. The culprit was identified when law enforcement officials ran the DNA through a public database to look for any similarities to family members, the person added.

LaBar verified that Kohberger and his father drove from Idaho to Pennsylvania so that they could spend the holidays with relatives. LaBar says that Kohberger was caught early on Friday morning when police found a white Hyundai Elantra at his parents' house.

At Tuesday's hearing, LaBar's client waived extradition, but how fast he would be brought to Idaho after that was up to officials, he said. But LaBar thought that Kohberger would be back in Idaho within three days of the hearing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Attorney# College Students# Idaho# Crime# University

Comments / 0

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
2803 followers

More from Malek Sherif

El Paso, TX

Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visit

President Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, will make his first trip to the southern border on Sunday, and it has already been met with acclaim from Democratic politicians around the country in anticipation of his revelation of a new asylum policy.

Read full story

Scientists discover a vaccination that eliminates AND prevents untreatable brain tumors

Even though it has only been tried on mice so far, the dual-action injection successfully eradicates tumours and stops cancer from returning. Professionals remove viable tumour tissue from patients, reprogram the cells so that they target the glioblastoma, and then reinject the cells back into the patient. The modified, live cancer cells then go directly to the primary tumour, where they may be recognised and remembered by the immune system.

Read full story

Long-term COVID survivors often had a milder form of the disease at first, according to a recent research

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and long COVID is defined as the persistence or emergence of symptoms more than three months after the first infection. A minimum of two months have passed since the start of these symptoms, and no underlying cause has been identified.

Read full story

After the FDA legalized abortion pills for sale in pharmacies, what could possibly come next?

In a recent regulatory change, the FDA made it possible for retail pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to begin supplying mifepristone, which may be used in a pharmaceutical abortion.

Read full story
Queens, NY

A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens

On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area

Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.

Read full story
5 comments
Cohasset, MA

In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's Day

( CNN ) - Massachusetts authorities are "working around the clock" to locate a woman and her three small children who have been missing since New Year's Day. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley stated during a news conference on Friday that a family member had last seen Ana Walshe at her residence in Cohasset at 4:05 a.m. on January 1.

Read full story

The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

8,700 NYC nurses are ready to strike Monday if contract deals aren't reached

New York ( CNN ) - At a virtual news conference on Saturday morning, Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), said that more than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 a.m. ET if preliminary contract agreements are not achieved at numerous New York City hospitals.

Read full story

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.

Read full story
41 comments

After Friday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no winner, the prize quickly grew to over a billion dollars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some lucky New York and New Jersey residents won $1 million in a recent lottery. The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing are (20, 63, 46, 59, and 3), with the Megaball being 13. This massive jackpot ranks third in the United States lottery's history.

Read full story
1 comments
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outside

According to arrest records acquired by the Advocate, Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish house at 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the dog barged into the property and "viciously assaulted her."

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport News, VA

Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recovery

According to officials, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is showing signs of rehabilitation. Abby Zwerner was shot with a firearm on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in the Newport News neighborhood of Newport News, Virginia.

Read full story

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest

This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy vows to attack immigration, 'woke' education and IRS financing

At the opening of the 118th Congress on Saturday morning, McCarthy made a bold proposal, stating he hoped to "be the check and bring some balance" to President Joe Biden's ideas. He has said that he aims to remove funding for over 87,000 more IRS agents as his first legislative priority.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Flooding and severe winds from a "bomb cyclone" have hit California

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people were killed in California on Thursday as a result of the hurricane-force winds, surging surf, and heavy rains brought on by a powerful "atmospheric river." These factors combined to cause flooding, cut off power to tens of thousands of people, and result in the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home a falling tree crushed.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the scene

An investigator said in unsealed court records on Thursday that the suspect's DNA was detected on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime involving the deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.

Read full story
1 comments

It took three days. Eleven votes. There is still no Speaker of the House in the United States

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, failed in his latest bid to become Speaker. As a result, the government has been stuck in a rut like it hasn't been since before the Civil War.

Read full story

The fourth day of Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker has begun

Even with the help of a congressman from California, the Republicans are unable to find a compromise after 11 rounds of voting. During a tough standoff in Washington, Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, lost by a record 11 votes. On Thursday evening, lawmakers agreed to stop working, giving the race for the next Speaker of the US House another day.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy