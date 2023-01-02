Top diplomat Wang Yi says China would combat 'all types of hegemony'

China Photo by Wolfram K/ pexels.com

Wang Yi, in an essay published on New Year's Day for the Communist Party publication, criticizes the United States for portraying relations with China as a competition between a democracy and an authoritarian regime.

Byline lists Wang as the head of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission's general office, which confirms that he is now China's top diplomat.

Wang Yi, China's new top diplomat, promised in a New Year's speech to strive for a course correction in US-China ties while also pledging to fight against "all kinds of hegemony."

Wang wrote an essay that was published Sunday in Qiushi, the most important magazine of China's ruling Communist Party. In it, he promised to "implement agreements made by the top leaders of the US and China, try to create guiding principles of Sino-US relations, and change the direction [of relations between the two countries."

This was the first public confirmation that Wang had succeeded Yang Jiechi as China's foreign policy supremo upon Yang's retirement at the ripe old age of 72. Wang was named as the head of the general office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission in the byline.

Wang promised to improve relations with Russia and achieve better high-level contact with Europe in an essay that intended to analyze Beijing's foreign policy during the last year and set out important aims for the new one.

He also said that China will work to increase agreement with its neighbors on shared goals.

After the 20th national conference in October, Wang was promoted to the Politburo, the highest decision-making body of the party. The Politburo has 24 members, and President Xi Jinping is in charge.

Since then, the former foreign minister has been thought of as a possible candidate to take Yang's place.

In Wang's place as minister of foreign affairs, Beijing on Friday appointed Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang. They have not yet named a new chief envoy to the United States.

Wang also vowed to safeguard China's sovereignty and security in the new year while also fighting back against "all kinds of hegemony" in his piece.

As part of a review of China's foreign policy in 2022, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Jiechi praised Beijing's response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. He wrote that it "showed the solid readiness" to protect national security and sovereignty.

In response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in early August, Beijing carried out massive live-fire military exercises around the island. Many smaller exercises and fly-bys have occurred in the months afterward.

Wang liked how the Chinese government was trying to get rid of the idea that it was involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang. He also didn't like how the US portrayed its relationship with China as a battle between a democratic and an authoritarian regime.

He said that Xi and US Vice President Joe Biden had a "frank and useful" conversation, especially when they met in Bali last November.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China for the first time in his role as Biden's top diplomat in the first quarter of this year, and those discussions laid the groundwork for his travel.

Last month, China played host to a high-level United States delegation that included the assistant secretary of state for East Asian affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, and the senior director for China and Taiwan on the National Security Council, Laura Rosenberger. They'd both been there during the negotiations in Bali.

Beijing thinks of Taiwan as a breakaway province that needs to be brought back together, but the Chinese side, led by deputy foreign minister Xie Feng, has promised to "fully address" the tensions with the U.S. over this issue.

Although it does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state, the United States is opposed to any moves by Beijing to forcibly annex the island.