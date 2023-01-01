Employers in California must now disclose salaries. Here's more

California Photo by Roberto Nickson/ pexels.com

New year, new California legislation, and that means a new way that businesses in the state must report salaries. Certain companies will be required to reveal employee pay as of January 1. In September, California's new pay and wage legislation, Assembly Bill 1162, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

What does this new legislation entail for working and unemployed Californians, as well as state-based businesses?

WHY DOES California Pass a Pay Transparency Bill?

The salary or hourly rate a company pays for a position in the state of California will be required to be revealed to applicants and job seekers upon a "reasonable request" beginning in 2023. That is, it was up to the prospective employee to investigate the salary range for the post on their own time. Under the new legislation, businesses will be on the hook.

WHAT THE NEW PAY TRANSPARENCY LAW IN CALIFORNIA MEANS FOR WORKERS

Companies with 15 or more workers are required, as of January 1, to provide salary ranges for available positions when advertising them via any medium, including third-party websites like Indeed, Glassdoor, and ZipRecruiter.

Existing California workers will also see changes to their rights as a result of AB 1162. Employers with 15 or more employees are required to honor requests from state employees to maintain existing pay scales beginning January 1.

WHAT THE NEW California Pay Transparency Law Means for Businesses

Starting on January 1, 2018, California will impose steep penalties on any business with 15 or more workers that do not comply with the state's new pay transparency standards. The state labor commissioner will look into the complaints. A fine in the range of $100 to $10,000 may be levied on an offending employer.

The size of the penalties will depend on numerous criteria, including whether or not the company has previously broken California's new pay transparency statute. If an employer is found in breach of the new pay transparency requirements for the first time, but then corrects all of its job posts to include the pay scale for each position, including those on third-party websites, the employer will not be penalized.

Private companies in California with 100 or more employees are required to file a report detailing their pay practices, including the hourly rates paid to their employees and their employees' color, ethnicity, and sex.

The "median and mean hourly rate for each combination of race, ethnicity, and sex within each job category" must be included in the salary data report. Every year on May 1st, starting in 2023, a new report will be required. Private businesses that employ 100 or more independent contractors are now subject to the new legislation mandating the disclosure of wage and benefit information.