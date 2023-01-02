Once again, Biden is in a Title 42 jam

Biden Photo by Eric Yeich/ pexels.com

The Supreme Court's decision to stop the administration from getting more power may soon be overturned. If that happens, the government might end up getting more of the powers it had been trying to get rid of.

After the Supreme Court temporarily stopped Biden administration officials from reversing a Trump administration policy at the southern border, they are at a crossroads.

Even though the government has tried in the past to stop Title 42 orders, it has been thinking about ways to increase border expulsions for three nationalities.

Several persons acquainted with the administration's plans have said that they want to see the implementation of a new humanitarian parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua. The new strategy is based on the one implemented last autumn for Venezuelans, which established a restricted entry point for up to 24,000 migrants with an established connection to the United States and a sponsor who could give financial and other assistance.

But the ability of Title 42 to turn down applicants who aren't eligible is a key part of the program's ability to help countries with political and economic problems.

Customs officials have already done this with large numbers of Venezuelans. This trend might soon spread to Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

Should the government decide to implement such a program, it will be better able to deal with the unprecedented influx of refugees into the United States. However, doing so at a time when the president has declared the epidemic over would expose them to the charge that they are still using a pandemic-era instrument that they have campaigned to eliminate.

This catch-22 was caused by a Supreme Court judgment this week that blocked the repeal of Title 42, which had previously empowered border officers to promptly remove millions of migrants on public health grounds. It has perpetuated a murky status quo at the southern border forever, forcing officials in the Biden administration to both uphold the policy and make plans for its eventual demise.

We reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but neither responded.

Joe Biden, the Vice President, continues to find the border to be a frustrating problem. Since he took office in 2021, his government has seen a huge increase in the number of people crossing the border. This has added to the problems caused by illegal immigration and a system that can't handle all the asylum requests.

Title 42 authorities, approved by President Trump at the outset of the COVID epidemic, have been at the center of much of the argument about how to tackle the crisis. Despite continuing to rely on them, Biden has advocated for an end to the authorities' existence. In the meanwhile, the Supreme Court upheld the Title 42 restrictions pending a hearing on whether or not Republican attorneys general had the legal capacity to fight for the restrictions' extension.

Republicans and some Democrats have said that Biden's border policies are too lax, but immigration reform activists and lawyers have said that they are too harsh and restrictive. Biden confronts the problem of pleasing both groups.

By October 2022, the United States had proposed a scheme that would send Venezuelans who illegally entered the US back to Mexico and require asylum seekers to petition in their own country. Some Venezuelans were granted humanitarian parole and permitted to fly to the United States.

While waiting for the Supreme Court's final decision on Title 42 limits, which is expected by late June, the White House has lauded the success of the program, and one former administration official told POLITICO that expanding these programs could be an opportunity to relieve pressure on the immigration system in the coming months.

According to the most recent statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the number of unlawful border crossings by Venezuelans has decreased by 70 percent since the program was launched this autumn, from about 21,000 in October to 6,200 in November.

But it also sparked criticism from many who believe the Biden administration is copying Trump's immigration policies. A source familiar with the talks told POLITICO that administration officials are still thinking about the political effects of extending Title 42 before making a final decision on the parole plan for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.