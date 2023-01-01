Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.

Northern California Flooding Photo by GEORGE DESIPRIS/ PEXELS.COM

(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported.

US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.

Some drivers decided to drive past the restrictions, causing flooding, the government claimed.

The California Department of Transportation also closed I-80 near Nevada's border at noon Saturday "due to several spinouts over Donner Summit." Heavy snowfall this month has made driving via the Sierra Nevada pass difficult.

A tweet from the National Weather Service says that winds of up to 55 mph uprooted trees and scattered debris on roads in Sacramento County and other places.

A storm that dropped torrential rain Friday and Saturday is reaching historic levels.

San Francisco came close to smashing its record for the wettest day by Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service tweeted at 5 p.m. that downtown San Francisco had 5.45 inches of rain, 9 hundredths shy of the record for the day of 5.54 inches.

A dynamic jet stream pattern generated a procession of storms with Pacific moisture.

An atmospheric river is a long, narrow area that transports moisture over hundreds of kilometers. Saturday and Sunday will bring heavy rain and high gusts to Southern California.

Shelter-in-place ordered

Flooding forced the evacuation of several northern California villages on Saturday. Three towns in Watsonville were evacuated due to stream flooding, while Paradise Park and Felton were evacuated due to rising San Lorenzo River levels.

The sheriff's office issued a warning for neighborhoods along Santa Rita Creek in Monterey County on Saturday afternoon.

Shelter-in-place ordered

Flooding forced the evacuation of several northern California villages on Saturday. Three towns in Watsonville were evacuated due to stream flooding, while Paradise Park and Felton were evacuated due to rising San Lorenzo River levels.

The sheriff's office issued a warning for neighborhoods along Santa Rita Creek in Monterey County on Saturday afternoon.

In south San Ramon, an armored rescue truck helped with flood evacuations on Saturday.

Wilton residents were instructed to hide in place due to storms and flooding.

"Rising water has rendered roadways unusable in the region," Sacramento County authorities wrote on Facebook, encouraging drivers to seek safety and residents to "stay home."

On Saturday, the county declared a local state of emergency because of the winter storms. They did this because "severe traffic effects, rising creek and river levels, and flooding" were happening in Wilton.

The Bay Area and Central Valley are under a flood watch until Saturday night. Saturday night's rain might finish before 2023.

Possible record-breaking rainfall

Most of northern and central California is expected to get between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with higher amounts of 5 to 7 inches possible in the foothills.

Over the last week, rain totals have ranged from 2 to 4 inches across northern and central California's coastal regions. In the Pacific, a powerful atmospheric river will feed several storm systems, which will make disasters like flash floods and landslides more likely.

Multiple landslides and fallen trees may be seen in videos and photographs from the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

Authorities in Oakland have told people to stay off the roads because of the heavy rain and flooding.

Just be careful if you have to go anywhere. There has been a backlog of complaints of flooding and other weather effects, and municipal staff is working to address these issues, the city said in a tweet.