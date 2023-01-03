While relaxing in the tropics, Biden gives some serious thought to the subject, "To be or not to be (a 2024 candidate)?"

Malek Sherif

2024 candidate
Kingshill is the U.S. Virgin Islands capital. While on vacation in the Caribbean, Vice President Joe Biden is probably contemplating a run for president in 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have just arrived in St. Croix for a New Year's holiday, and although Biden has already stated his intention to run for reelection in 2024, he says he won't make a final decision on the matter until he and his family have discussed it.

St. Croix, a little tropical island that is a part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, is a favorite vacation site for the Bidens, so that conversation was probably going to go on during their trip there. Although this is not their first trip to the island since Biden became president, it is his first since he was a vice president.

The Democrat lawmaker plans to run for president again as his 80th birthday approaches.

"I believe the only reason—and it would certainly be a reasonable reason—for President Biden not to run would be a personal decision," said Navin Nayak, president of the leftist Center for American Progress Action Fund.

Democrats contend that Biden's performance over the previous two years and the party's surprisingly strong showing in the November elections have largely put to rest any doubts about his capacity to execute the job. Even though it had happened before and experts said it would, the president's party kept a tight majority in the Senate and lost very few seats in the House.

According to Nayak, "it's very impossible to look at his past two years and not feel like he's in tune with a solid majority of the nation" because of the "success and progress he has achieved in pushing the country ahead and how the American people have reacted to his leadership."

Since October, Biden's approval rating has risen by one point, to 46%, according to research conducted by USA TODAY and Suffolk University. His net negative score decreased by one point to fifty percent. The percentage of Democrats who would vote for him to run again fell to 40% in December from 45% in the previous poll, and just 23% of all voters now believe Biden should run again.

Senior Biden advisor Mike Donilon referenced the study in a year-end message, arguing that Biden's popularity rating is "on the uptick" and that there is "solid support for the president's program" as gas prices decrease and inflation eases.

Let there be no misunderstanding. "The American people have spoken, and they have chosen Vice President Biden's vision of an economy that works for everyone, from the middle class on up," Donilon said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said that Biden has not gotten enough credit for his work and that he has a compelling argument to make on the campaign trail for another four years in office.

Jayapal has openly supported Joe Biden's reelection bid while serving as head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and endorsing Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Even though Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., "was not my first pick or second choice for president," she has still been able to work closely with this administration. To quote one of the candidates: "I believe they truly understand the need to rally our base and to give faith again to working people, poor people, individuals of color, and young people in our democracy and the Democratic Party."

Campaign-in-waiting

According to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Biden is expected to decide on 2024 soon after the holidays.

At a Wall Street Journal discussion, Klain said, "I anticipate the choice will be to do it."

The government can take a few months to make an official statement. Barack Obama and George W. Bush did not officially begin their reelection campaigns until April and May of the year before the election, respectively.

At the time, Obama's statement was considered premature, according to Patrick Gaspard, who oversaw the White House's Office of Political Affairs.

"I realize President Biden's choice is causing some concern," Gaspard remarked. But I'd want to warn Democrats and reporters following the race that this choice has a "really, like, long onramp."

The Democratic National Committee, Democrats in Congress, and liberal advocacy organizations like the recently founded Facts First USA are all formulating plans to step in.

David Brock, head of Facts First, said his organization will focus on countering the Republican assaults on President Obama and his son, Hunter, as well as the upcoming Republican investigations of the Biden administration.

As stated by Brock, White House officials may count on Facts First during periods with no other campaigning. We're set up to last the whole two years, and once a campaign gets underway, we'll be right there with it.

Unlike the White House, Brock said, Facts First "has the freedom to say and do things that are not proper for the White House to do."

It's occurring whether or not we believe it's for a good reason. "It's the truth," he said. "Therefore, you must have an efficient answer to it, and that is our mandate."

An opposition organization with liberal leanings, American Bridge 21st Century, claims to have been gathering data on potential Republican presidential and vice presidential choices that will help Democrats.

The head of American Bridge, Pat Dennis, has said that his organization is seeking to collect papers, emails, and other public materials from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and that it will have trackers following the GOP field at campaign events.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) communications professionals are being hired in key states like Florida, home to former President Trump and probable GOP rival Ron DeSantis, and the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Biden will benefit greatly from the time and money the Democratic Party has invested in midterm organizing and fundraising, according to former Obama adviser and DNC executive director Thomas Gaspard.

"This president, should he want to run again, would have already laid deep, deep, deep basic foundations that are in place," said Gaspard, president, and chief executive officer of the Center for American Progress.

Aspects of Trump's Presidency

The prospect of a runoff election with Trump in 2024 is likely to be a major consideration for Biden as he chooses whether to seek a second term.

After the midterm elections in November, Trump's poll numbers dropped, leading some to question if he will be the Republican candidate in 2024. A recent poll by USA TODAY and Suffolk University found that among Republicans and people who lean Republican, DeSantis has a double-digit lead over Trump.

Republicans see DeSantis as someone who would pursue many of the same goals as Trump but who is free of the baggage of the previous president, according to Scott Jennings, a senior Republican strategist who served in the White House under George W. Bush.

It's true: "You get all the sweets and none of diabetes," as DeSantis put it.

Contrarily, Biden is "the president"; his party is not going to kick him out, as Jennings put it. The last word is, therefore, in his hands. A nomination isn't something I see him having to battle for the way Trump is.

Biden is up on Trump by a margin of more than 7 points. A head-to-head battle between him and DeSantis, however, showed that DeSantis would win by a margin of 47% to 43%.

"The Biden reelection campaign is based on Donald Trump becoming the Republican nominee because, honestly, that is the only Republican they can beat," former Bush adviser Karl Rove said. It will be very difficult for Biden to win if the usual Republican nominee can conduct a campaign that emphasizes the future rather than complaints about the 2020 election.

