According to a poll, setting aside money for emergencies is one of the most common financial resolutions in 2023.

Financial Resolutions Photo by RODNAE Productions/pexels.com

One of the most common financial goals for 2023 is to start or add to an emergency savings fund.

According to a recent poll conducted by Personal Capital, 31% of respondents want to boost their emergency savings, which is more than the percentage of respondents who want to save money to purchase a vehicle (15%), buy a house (9%), or throw a wedding (8%).

It is easier to stick to long-term objectives like retirement savings if one has emergency funds set aside for things like medical bills or auto maintenance.

Personal finance guru Suze Orman recently made the statement that failing to set aside money in an emergency fund is among the worst things you can do financially.

"I judge that the vast majority of Americans can't afford to meet their basic living costs at the moment," Orman added.

Consistently, surveys reveal that people have a tough time coming up with the money to pay $400 or $1,000 in unexpected costs.

These ideas could be a good starting point for a stronger emergency fund in 2023:

1- Minimize your regular expenses:

Certified financial planner and CEO of Oxygen Financial in Atlanta, Ted Jenkin, who is also a member of the CNBC FA Council, says that people can likely save a lot of money by looking at their regular cash outlays.

Author of "The 21-Day Budget Cleanse," Jenkin advises readers to treat their finances as they would a drug and to give up spending for 21 days.

If you have that many, that means comparing and maybe replacing your 21 highest monthly payments.

Consider the savings you'll get by bundling your internet, phone, and TV services into one low monthly payment. Inquire as to whether a more advantageous plan or cost is available from your current provider. Look at what other firms have to offer as well.

However, "most individuals haven't taken the time to evaluate where they're overpaying and size up what the difference is," Jenkin added.

2- Check your credit card usage patterns:

A new poll by LendingTree found that people who used credit cards to pay for Christmas purchases have higher balances than in years past.

According to LendingTree's senior credit analyst, this is "troubling," since interest rates on these loans are expected to continue rising.

LendingTree's research shows that asking for a lower interest rate could cut the amount of time and money needed to pay off the debt by a lot.

A zero-interest balance transfer credit card or a personal loan might be useful alternatives.

Additionally, Jenkin suggests taking stock of any awards you may have earned to see how they may be converted into additional income.

It's common for individuals to carry around benefits they haven't used, such as credit card points.

Jenkin said that it was "found money."

3- try to get better returns on your money:

Gains in interest income from savings are welcome news whenever interest rates increase. Interest rates on online savings accounts and CDs are now at their highest point in over a decade.

Greg McBride, a senior financial analyst at Bankrate.com, says that having easy access to your money should be your top priority if your emergency fund is smaller than the three to six months of expenses that experts usually recommend.

Possible solutions include using an online savings account. McBride stressed the need to save money regularly, even if it's only a few dollars a week.

4- Don't keep things you won't use and instead sell them:

Unless they are priceless keepsakes or seasonal decorations, Jenkin advises getting rid of everything you haven't used in a year.

You may sell clothing you haven't worn in a year, for instance, on a website like Poshmark. Jenkin suggested utilizing social media platforms like Facebook Marketplace or Decluttr to unload unused electronic devices.

Several "apps and websites to essentially sell your things" exist, Jenkin noted.

You may avoid permanently parting with an item, like an additional automobile, by renting it out on a service like Turo.

5. Start a second job:

You may make more money by selling your abilities in addition to your goods, as Jenkin pointed out.

You can use sites like Fiverr to tell people about your services and find clients who need them.

Jenkin advises that people, "if they have a hustle, ability, or aptitude," do everything they can to get additional money so they can save up.