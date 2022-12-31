Mayes, Arizona's newly elected attorney general, says she is "thankful" after a recount confirmed her victory.

New Arizona Photo by pexels.com/pixabay

In an earlier version of this story, the last name of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason was misspelled.

The winning margin in this election was only 280 votes, despite there being more than 2.5 million total voters. Kris Mayes, the Democratic victor, has expressed her gratitude.

Judge Timothy Thomason of the Maricopa County Superior Court made the decision Thursday, more than six weeks after the election on November 8. He said that Mayes had won the race for attorney general in Arizona.

After the recount, Mayes' advantage against Republican Abe Hamadeh shrank to only 280 votes from a high of 511. A swing of 231 votes was almost enough to cut her advantage in half.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayes addressed the closeness of the election and the recount during a press conference. "Our campaign was once again a reminder that every vote counts in our state and that democracy is a team sport," she said.

According to Mayes's information, "when you look at an election like this, where 2.5 million people voted, a... fluctuation of a few hundred votes isn't that exceptional." The required recount took place at the close of business. "We're confident in that. The legitimacy of our voting system was never in question."

In one of Arizona's closest statewide elections ever, Mayes received 1,254,809 votes, while Hamadeh received 1,254,529.

Since the margin of victory between Democrat Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh was less than half a percentage point, the state-mandated Arizonaelection offices in each of Arizona's 15 criticized formed the recount.

Mayes has criticized Hamadeh's repeated challenges to the election results, saying that they are "meant to make popular election system."

Mayes also criticized the Arizona Republican Party for trying to discredit election results and said that one of her duties as attorney general is to increase voter faith in Arizona's electoral process.

"One of my responsibilities as Arizona's attorney general will be to work toward regaining the public's faith in our state's electoral process." All Arizonans, whether they identify as Republicans, Democrats, or independents, should know that I will be advocating on their behalf at the Attorney General's Office. The words came from her mouth.

Mayes also spoke about some of her goals as attorney general, including the creation of a reproductive rights unit, the hiring of new staff members for the child and family protection division, the preservation of water resources, and the prevention of fentanyl overdoses and the abuse of the elderly.

She said that the office would stick to its original goal of "helping the most vulnerable people in Arizona" and "doing what's best for the public."

Mayes will be Arizona's first openly gay attorney general, as well as the state's first AG who is also a parent. She succeeds Janet Napolitano, the state's first female attorney general, who served from 1999 to 2003. She had previously spent seven years as a Republican on the Corporation Commission.

In a statement released following the hearing, she claimed: "I want to reiterate my appreciation to everyone who cast a ballot; voting is an important civic duty, and democracy is the ultimate team effort." My campaign, transition, and legal teams have been invaluable to me. I'm eager to get started as your next Attorney General and commit to serving as an advocate for the people. Onward…"