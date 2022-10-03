Fiction: The Sniffle Tune. “Short Kids Story.”

Malek Sherif

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvaty_0iJdzhMb00
The Sniffle TuneMonstera/pexels

It was seen that Ruth Barrett was at her window, blowing her nose and looking out onto What a Jolly Street at the same time. Timmy and his neighbor, Kathy Watson, who was a little girl, became good friends. Kathy Watson lived across the street from Timmy. Mary Lou and Peter passed by on the street as they were going to class. It was obvious that little old Mrs. Apricot was on her way to Mr. Gay's business as she raced down the hill.

Ruth muttered, "I'm the only one who's not participating in anything." My whole day consists of me blowing my nose and clearing my throat. Is it feasible to create poetry about something as mundane as sneezing?

The art of writing rhyming couplets was a particular strength of Ruth's. She kept wiping her nose as she sat down at the table. As she did, she noticed that she was feeling better and better.

A scratching sound could be heard coming from her pencil. She would sometimes stop what she was doing to erase a line or chew on it. Occasionally, she would take a break to blow her nose or tear a whole sheet of paper.

The day was finally over when her elder brother, David, got home from school, signaling the conclusion of the ordeal. David, David! Ruth immediately began to weep. Yes, you read it correctly; I went and created a "Sniffle Song." Listen!

My eyes and nose are red, and the surface of my tongue feels like it's been worn down by years of use. Because I can't stop sneezing, my tonsils are itchy, my throat is scratchy, and I always have a runny nose.

Now that May is here, I'm going to make sure I'm always prepared for the rain by bringing a pair of galoshes with me wherever I go. If that's the case, I may as well start braving the elements and spending more time outdoors even when it's warm and sunny.

Published by

With over a decade of writing stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of children's stories, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
398 followers

