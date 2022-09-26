Fiction: Where is Mike. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Where is Mike Ann H/pexels

Mike Brown was only supposed to play inside the bounds of his yard, but he often wandered out to explore the world outside the boundaries of his property.

The turtles that belong to the Ling family were the day's most popular attraction. Their pan was now in Mrs. Ling's bright front window, where it had been placed. Because of the way the turtles would stick their heads in and out of their shells, Mike thought it was entertaining to watch them.

He walked over to keep an eye on them and did so until he observed a rabbit hopping across Mrs. Apricot's yard. After that, he turned his attention elsewhere. The next obvious thing for him to do was to go after the rabbit and observe the patterns in which it hopped.

Mike was unable to reach Mrs. Apricot's backyard in time to save the rabbit, so he decided to sleep on a snow bank instead. The snow had been somewhat mellowed by the sunlight. As soon as Mike sat on it, it fell apart completely. Mike, meanwhile, crashed through the floor in an instant. His response was "Oomph!"

After that, upon seeing that the snow was fluffy and ideal for rolling, he proceeded to do just that, rolling and rolling down the slope of Mrs. Apricot's yard until he was completely buried in the powdery substance. His mother, on the other side of the world, yearned for his homecoming. Her mouth formed the word "Mike" invitingly.

She was able to leave the yard thanks to his footprints in the snow. His green gloves were found discarded in the yard of the Lings. His green scarf was strewn around close to the pavement in front of Mrs. Apricot's house. Mrs. Brown yelled "Mike!" at the top of her lungs as she ran hastily down the hill.

The snow, which had been thrown into motion by her motions, began to rise and shake itself. Mike yelled for his mother when he was trapped inside of it. "Oh, my God!" said the person who was speaking. Mrs. Brown bawled her eyes out and said that she did not know who the strange little creature in the snow was. "Please identify yourself to me.

Mike Brown weighed in on the discussion. His mother giggled and responded with "Well, maybe so," after a little period of reflection, "but I keep picturing Mike White when I see you."