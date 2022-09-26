Fiction: Adventures of Priscilla. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Adventures of Priscilla

The Johnson family had a cottonwood tree in their backyard, and Priscilla and Pady were two squirrels who lived in the tree. Doris and Ted befriended them, and they became good friends. During the summer, the neighborhood squirrels made a habit of climbing onto the top of the home first thing in the morning to search for any peanuts that had been left overnight on the window sills. They would slip away with a peanut tucked in each cheek as they perched on the ledge, munch on a few peanuts, and then go.

Paddy and Priscilla would often hibernate during the colder months of the year, at which time they would devour the nuts that they had stowed away throughout the previous summer. On the other hand, when the weather was mild and the sun was shining brightly, you could always count on hearing the sound of little feet scratching the roof, which served as a warning that it was time to prepare the peanuts.

On a bright day amid the winter, Doris left for school without remembering to shut her storm window before she left. She failed to remember to set the peanuts on the ledge since there was no sound of approaching feet, so she instead placed them in the bowl that was on the table near the window.

Doris went directly to her bedroom as soon as she got inside her house, which was approximately midday. Priscilla was now enjoying some peanuts while seated at her table. What gives, Priscilla? Doris cried out in surprise. The sound of her voice caused the squirrel to flee in terror. Priscilla sprang to the window sill, but in her rush to leave the building, she lost her balance and fell. This led her to hit the ground.

Her forepaws were the only ones that were still clinging to the edge of the ledge, while her rear paws struggled to get a footing on the wall below them. Doris had the intention of rushing to the window, but she realized that doing so would only make Priscilla more anxious, so instead, she kept perfectly motionless. At long last, she was able to make out the sound of Priscilla running over the roof.

Doris let out a sigh of relief as she realized what had happened. After this, I will never again allow Priscilla to go without food unless she specifically requests to go on an exciting journey.