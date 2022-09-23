Fiction: The Artist Jack. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Every morning this winter was brightened by the sight of beautiful artwork that had been affixed to the windows. She often begged Paul to "have a look" at something for her. On top of the hill, there is a big castle, and—"Paul made a joking comment about an elderly witch coming closer to the object."

"Oh no, Paul, it's a fairy, you idiot! And not just any fairy, but a stunning one! " "What exactly is it about these pictures that give them such a unique quality?" asked Ellen. Paul said that Jack Frost was the one who painted them. "He comes to every night and paints on snow pies, using an icicle for his brush and using the snow itself as his canvas."

After that, in the same amount of time, he draws his drawings by breathing on the glass while using the technique of "The window became cloudy and grey as a result of Paul's blowing on it. Paul had a humorous expression as he waggled his finger. "See?" But the impact isn't what it used to be, Paul!

Paul explained, saying, "Well, I wasn't able to use an icicle paintbrush since I didn't have one." They emphasized the significance of this particular difference. Even though she had doubts about whether she should trust him, Ellen thought the story was charming anyway.

While eating breakfast, Ellen put on a snowsuit, boots, mittens, and a hood in preparation for a day of snow play with her collie, Butch. They went outside to play after Ellen had finished getting ready. They had fun playing in the snow drifts and sliding on the ice. In an instant, the better part of the morning had already passed.

It is probably best for you to go inside where it is warmer. "It was mentioned by Ellen's mother. Following that, she laughed playfully. "Goodness! There is no doubt that Jack Frost was the one who "painted your nose." Ellen pulled her feet out of her shoes in a hurry. She dashed to a mirror, but the intense scarlet that was already fading off her nose was nothing special in any way.

"Ellen had the impression that it was obvious Jack had forgotten to bring his icicle paintbrush with him today. He may merely use his finger, as Paul did.