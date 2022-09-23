Fiction: The Artist Jack. “Short Kids Story.”

Malek Sherif

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqwaI_0i7fZl2m00
The Artist JackRF._.studio/pexels

Every morning this winter was brightened by the sight of beautiful artwork that had been affixed to the windows. She often begged Paul to "have a look" at something for her. On top of the hill, there is a big castle, and—"Paul made a joking comment about an elderly witch coming closer to the object."

"Oh no, Paul, it's a fairy, you idiot! And not just any fairy, but a stunning one! " "What exactly is it about these pictures that give them such a unique quality?" asked Ellen. Paul said that Jack Frost was the one who painted them. "He comes to every night and paints on snow pies, using an icicle for his brush and using the snow itself as his canvas."

After that, in the same amount of time, he draws his drawings by breathing on the glass while using the technique of "The window became cloudy and grey as a result of Paul's blowing on it. Paul had a humorous expression as he waggled his finger. "See?" But the impact isn't what it used to be, Paul!

Paul explained, saying, "Well, I wasn't able to use an icicle paintbrush since I didn't have one." They emphasized the significance of this particular difference. Even though she had doubts about whether she should trust him, Ellen thought the story was charming anyway.

While eating breakfast, Ellen put on a snowsuit, boots, mittens, and a hood in preparation for a day of snow play with her collie, Butch. They went outside to play after Ellen had finished getting ready. They had fun playing in the snow drifts and sliding on the ice. In an instant, the better part of the morning had already passed.

It is probably best for you to go inside where it is warmer. "It was mentioned by Ellen's mother. Following that, she laughed playfully. "Goodness! There is no doubt that Jack Frost was the one who "painted your nose." Ellen pulled her feet out of her shoes in a hurry. She dashed to a mirror, but the intense scarlet that was already fading off her nose was nothing special in any way.

"Ellen had the impression that it was obvious Jack had forgotten to bring his icicle paintbrush with him today. He may merely use his finger, as Paul did.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fiction# Kids# Children# Story# Life

Comments / 0

Published by

With over a decade of writing stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of children's stories, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
361 followers

More from Malek Sherif

Fiction: Where is Mike. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Adventures of Priscilla. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: The Apricot Dream. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Do It Quickly. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Emergency Landing for Toby. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Adventures in the Dark. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Arabella's Quilt. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: The Absent Mittens. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: When Polly Plays Tug-of-War. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: A Funny Story. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Gambling with Monkeys. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction: Rusty and Neglected. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: It's Tom and Tiger. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: The Word Game. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Not a Piece of Cake. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Day Twelve. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Hustle and Bustle. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Wind from the North. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story

Fiction: Pair of Snowmen. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy