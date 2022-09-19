Fiction: Arabella's Quilt. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Mary Lou was busy cutting out quilt squares for Mrs. Apricot as she sat at the cutting table. Mary Lou grumbled that she wished she could cut a dozen at once rather than just one since it would be a lot less of a hassle.

After hearing that, Mrs. Apricot erupted into peals of hysterical laughter. Once upon a time, I, too, thought about doing something quite similar. When I was little, I used to make a quilt for my doll named Arabella. Just like you, I was captivated by the way the colors marched in enormous arcs, so I opted for a circumnavigational plan.

However, I quickly grew tired of the process of cutting out individual patches as the project progressed. I cut them out by the dozen, and then, when I couldn't find my cardboard template, I used the patches themselves as a guide to help me make the necessary adjustments.

When I went to put them together, however, I discovered that the colors went in circles without ever coming together to form a single cohesive whole. The size rose somewhat with each set of patches that Fd cut, to the point where the finished result more closely resembled a pinwheel than it did anything else.

My mother suggested that I call it a "Patience Quilt," saying, "Well, youngster, maybe you should name it a Patience Quilt." Whatever the circumstances, may the item serve as a constant reminder to exercise self-control and caution for the duration of your decision to keep it.

I was wondering whether you still have that quilt. Mary Lou lowered her voice. Mrs. Apricot smiled, much to the joy of everyone else in the room. "I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if it were the case!"