Fiction: The Absent Mittens. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

The Absent Mittens oliadanilevich/pexels

It seems like Jane Lin has misplaced one of her mittens. And that completes the second group, "Jane heard Susan sighing to herself. When are you going will your brain keep track of where you put things and why you put them there?

New shoes in a fiery red hue were one of the gifts that Janie's mother's gifts ever get rid of them! Jane beamed with contentment as she flashed a charming smile. She wore them with a beaming smile to her very first day of school the next day. They didn't get a break since it was too windy and snowing outside for them to go outdoors. Jane was having such a good time participating in the activities they brought inside that she completely forgot that she was supposed to recall anything at all.

Around midday, she struggled to get into her snow pants, coat, and hoodie. She was cold. It was common knowledge that Jane was the very last kindergartener to be let out of school each day. At long last, she laced up her boots, which, because they had previously belonged to Toby, were very spacious and, as a result, simple to put on. However, they did not do so today, and by the time Jane had secured them, the older children had already made their escape. At that moment, Jane caught sight of Susan.

There was a shrill "Wait, Susan" coming from her direction. Have you already parted ways? Susan's right cheek was wet as she shed a tear. I would appreciate it if you could clarify where your mittens are. Within my pockets are: " Jane said. On the other hand, they were nowhere to be found. They both gazed at each other. She and Susan Nobody seemed to be sporting a pair of crimson gloves.

Susan yelled out, "Oh, Jane!" in surprise. to inquire as to whether or not the person had "lost their brand new shoes." Jane dabbed away a few tears before continuing her journey with Susan to Susan's residence. She kicked off her shoes as soon as she stepped into the house. After that, as the first shoe was taken off, Jane said, "I can't believe it!" "Susan!

Oh, yes, I did. Because I didn't want them to be wounded, I put them in this room and shut the door. She took one red mitten off the toe of one boot, then another red mitten off the toe of the second boot. Jane claimed that she could "remember it fairly well." "The only issue is that I can't recall anything I've already remembered!"