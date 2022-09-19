Fiction: When Polly Plays Tug-of-War. “Short Kids Story.”

Malek Sherif

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8Dyo_0i0FbP9t00
When Polly Plays Tug-of-WarYan Krukov/pexels

Mama Polo was now giving her little son, Baby Polo, a bath. She was given a full-body massage by her mother using a towel while she sat in the child-sized tub her mother had purchased. She uttered a relieved and ecstatic "Ahhhhhh" the moment the lightbulb in her mind went out, which was a sign of both relief and joy. The thing was shoved quickly into her mouth, and as soon as it was there, she bit down on it furiously.

You are wrong, Polly! A giggling sound came from the mother. She gave the dishrag a strong tug to clean the dishes. Polly's four front teeth sank into it, and she clenched her grasp on it as tightly as she could muster all of her might. It reminded me of a game of tug of war in many respects, and the similarities were striking.

The mother gave a further tug to the child. Polly's hands became even more clenched as she continued to tense up. A flash of insight came to the mother all of a sudden. The sunshine that was streaming into the room from the window produced a vibrant light show on the ceiling as a result of the water's reflection in the sunlight when Polly was taking a bath. After giving the water a vigorous stir, the mother made a pointing motion toward the sky.

By using those same phrases, she was able to convince Polly to "have a look." To illustrate, say something like, "Wow, look at all of those gorgeous rainbows!" Polly bobbed her head up and down and nodded a bit. She couldn't help but let out a booming laugh as she saw the flashing lights dancing over the room's ceiling.

"Hi! Hey! "Hi!" When she reached out to attempt to grab them, she let out a scream. The washcloth slipped from her lips as she laughed, and it fell due to her laughter. Polly was too busy laughing at the bright lights to realize that she had lost the game of tug-of-war, so her mother gently scooped it up and placed Polly in the bathtub for a bath as she watched Polly delight at the wonderful lights.

Fiction

Published by

With over a decade of writing stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of children's stories, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
348 followers

