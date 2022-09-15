Fiction: Not a Piece of Cake. “Short Kids Story.”

Malek Sherif

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Not a Piece of Cake

Mrs. Apricot's house was located at one end of What-a-Jolly Street, while Paul Smith, his younger sister Ellen, and their enormous collie dog, Butch, lived at the other end of the street. One day, Paul could be heard humming as he strolled into his yard.

He let out a yell that went something like "H'yuh, Butch!" from his lips. The two of us could be seen in the supermarket later on today. As evidence of that, please accept this quarter that I have available to me. I was just strolling down the street when I came upon it by accident. How easy is it to make that kind of money? "

While he was chasing Paul down the street to Mr. Gay's Handy Grocery, Butch snuffed the quarter and let out a roar. "Mr. Gay! Mr. Gay! "As of this precise moment, I am a man who is quite well off financially."

Paul sang as he looked over the counters in Mr. Gay's kitchen. He must go shopping, but what should he purchase? There were many kinds of candy to choose from, like gumdrops, licorice, barber-pole sweets, and gum.

In addition, there was a selection of freshly made doughnuts, frosted buns, and peanuts. And tangy plums with rich purple color, red apples, and oranges with a cheery disposition! in addition to dozens and dozens of cookies!

Paul sprinted up and down, gaining more and more speed as he went. It was challenging to decide which option to go with. He inquired as to whether or not he should have an apple and some peanuts. What about candy and gum? Cookies?

Little Sally Nolen came walking in via the front entrance while bawling her eyes out. Why are you behaving in such a peculiar manner, Sally? Please direct your inquiry to Mr. Gay. For example, "Fm had every intention of buying a loaf of bread for M-Mother!" When Sally heard that, her heart was crushed and she began sobbing. As a direct consequence of this, I am now declaring, "I have no money!"

Paul addressed Sally by turning to face her. Is that a quarter I see there? " He inquired about it. Sally began to cry, "Y-y-yes. "Here!" Paul exclaimed. He did it all in one rapid move, slamming the quarter into Sally's hand as she held it out. I hand it to you, and you are free to do with it as you like.

I found it strewn in the center of the road where it had been abandoned. His head trembled as he followed Butch out the door. I can't tell you how happy I am to have finally completed it! Butch, even though it was only some basic money, I had a terrible time parting with it. "

Published by

With over a decade of writing stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of children's stories, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

