Fiction: I Was Born a Thief. “Short Kids Story.”

Having been born and raised in a mixed-race household under apartheid in South Africa, it was an uncomfortable experience for me. Black is Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah's ethnicity; she is my mother. My father, Robert, is of European ancestry. It's a combination of Swiss and German, to be exact. One of the most heinous offences during apartheid was having intercourse with someone of a different race. My parents, without a doubt, committed that offence.

It's not simply that race-mixing challenges the system as unfair, but that it shows the system as unsustainable and illogical. It's clear from race-mixing that races may and can mix—and in many situations, do mix. Mixing races is a bigger crime than treason because it goes against the way the system works.

That restriction didn't stop anybody because of the nature of human beings and sex. Nine months after the first Dutch ships landed in Table Bay, South Africa had mixed-race children. The colonists had their way with the local ladies, much as they did in America.

Because they are neither black nor white in South Africa, those who are mixed are referred to as "coloured" rather than "black" or "white" as is the case in the United States. Everyone, including whites, blacks, and Native Americans, had to sign up with the government.

Millions of people were forcibly displaced as a result of these designations. Coloured and black regions were separated from each other by buffer zones of vacant land, while Indian and coloured areas were separated from each other by buffer zones of empty land. Strict rules were put in place to stop Europeans and non-Europeans from getting together, and these rules were eventually made to apply to all non-whites.

When it came time to implement the new legislation, the authorities went to absurd lengths. Five years in jail was the punishment for breaking them. There were whole police units tasked only with the task of peering through windows, a position reserved for the most skilled members of the force. And if an interracial relationship is discovered, may the Lord be kind to them both. As soon as the door was pried open, officers would rush in and arrest anybody inside.

So they treated the black individual, at the very least. This is how the conversation between a white man and a black woman went: "Look, I'll just say you were inebriated, but just don't do it again, eh?" Cheers. To be on the safe side, a black guy would have to be discovered molesting a white lady and charged with rape.

If you ask my mother if she ever considered the consequences of having a mixed-race child during apartheid, she will tell you that she did. She had an idea, came up with a means to carry it out, and then carried it out. That kind of bravery is required to take on something as daunting as she did. Considering the consequences is a waste of time since you will never take action. In any case, it was an irrational and careless move. For us to be able to slip through the gaps for as long as we did, a million things had to go our way.

A black guy had to labour on a farm, in a factory, or a mine during apartheid. As a maid or a factory worker, you were either a woman of colour or a white woman. You had no other choice except to take those two actions. For my mother, working at a factory was a no-go. A terrible chef, she would not have tolerated a white woman instructing her what to do all day. In keeping with her personality, she chose a typing class and a secretarial course instead of the options that were provided to her.

It was like a blind person learning to drive at the time for a black woman learning to write. An impressive attempt, but you'll probably never be asked to carry it out. Until recently, positions requiring a high level of education and training were restricted to whites alone. Offices were not occupied by black people. My mother, on the other hand, was a rebel who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

In the early 1980s, the South African government started adopting tiny adjustments to tamp down worldwide criticism of apartheid's horrors and human rights violations. As a result, minorities were hired in low-level white-collar positions as a part of such changes. Typists come to mind. She got a job as a secretary at ICI in Braamfontein, a suburb of Johannesburg, which is a global pharmaceutical company.

She was still living in Soweto, the township in which the government had placed my family decades before when she began working. Despite this, my mother left her family and moved to downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, at the age of twenty-two. There was just one snag: black people couldn't reside there since it was against the law.

The ultimate goal of apartheid was to turn South Africa into a white country where all black people were forced to leave their homes and live in Bantustans, which were supposed to be independent black governments but were just puppet republics of the government in Pretoria.

For this so-called white nation to get rich, it had to let black people live in townships, which were government-built ghettos for black workers like Soweto. As a worker, you were only allowed to remain in the township because of your status. You may be sent back to your country of origin if your visa is cancelled for any reason.

You may be arrested if you didn't have a pass with your ID number when you tried to leave the township to go to work in the city or for any other purpose. There was also a curfew: black residents were required to return to their homes in the township by a certain time or face incarceration. My mum didn't give a fig. She was adamant about never returning to her childhood home. The only way she could figure out how to go about it was to become a prostitute, so she hid and slept in public bathrooms for a while.

Several Xhosa prostitutes were working in the town. They were able to communicate with my mum in a way that she could understand. A maid's overall outfit was all she needed to go about the city undetected. She was also allowed to meet white guys who were ready to let her stay in their townhouses. Even though it was against the law at the time, these men, who were mostly Germans and Portuguese, would often sign a lease for a prostitute to live and work in exchange for a steady cut of the money.

My mother had no desire for such an arrangement, but she was able to pay her rent because of her employment. He agreed to let her rent an apartment in his name after she met him via one of her prostitute pals. She purchased a lot of maid's overalls when she moved in. She was detained several times for being in a white neighbourhood after hours without a valid ID. Thirty days in prison or a fine of fifty rands were the punishments for breaking the past laws, which was approximately half of her monthly wage. She would come up with the money, pay the fine, and go back to doing what she had been doing before the incident.

Hillbrow is the name of the neighbourhood where my mother's hidden apartment was located. On 203rd street, she resided. As I continued down the hall, I saw a tall Swiss/German ex-pat called Robert, who had brown hair and eyes. In 206, he was alive. Due to its history as a trading colony, South Africa has long had a sizable ex-pat population. There is a steady stream of visitors. Hundreds of Germans: There's a lot of Dutch around here. At the time, Hillbrow was South Africa's equivalent of New York City's Greenwich Village. It was a lively, multicultural, and progressive scene.

Performing artists in galleries and underground theatres ventured to challenge the regime in front of mixed audiences. People of different races can be seen in restaurants and nightclubs owned by foreigners, who serve both black and white people who think the current system is stupid.

Many of them met together in private places, such as people's apartments or vacant basements that had been transformed into clubs. While integration was a political effort in and of itself, the gatherings themselves were non-political. People would get together, have get-togethers, and throw parties.

My mother plunged herself into the fray like a flame thrower. When she wasn't out dancing and meeting new people, you might find her at a club or a party. Hillbrow Tower, one of the highest structures in Africa at that time, was a frequent haunt of hers. The top floor featured a spinning dance floor in a nightclub. Exhilarating as it was, the situation was still risky. Occasionally, restaurants and clubs would be closed; other times, they would remain open. Performing artists and audience members were arrested on occasion, but not always. It all came down to a whimper.

My mother lacked confidence in anybody for fear that they might turn her into the authorities. In the old days, people would spread rumours about their neighbours. The white men's girlfriends in my mother's block of flats had every right to complain about a black lady living among them, most likely a prostitute. You must also keep in mind that black people were employed by the government. According to her white neighbours, my mother may have been a spy, disguising herself as a prostitute to gather information on whites violating the law in Hillbrow. When you're living in a police state, you all think that everyone else is a cop.

When my mother was living alone in the city and unable to trust anyone, she began spending an increasing amount of time in the company of the tall Swiss guy down the hallway in 206. He was forty-six years old at the time. She was 24 at the time. Her wildness contrasted sharply with his controlled demeanour. To catch up, she'd drop by his place, and the two of them would go to underground parties and dance on the revolving floor of a nightclub. A light bulb went out.

I know that my parents have a deep connection and a deep affection for one another. I was there. That said, I don't know whether they had a love connection or if they were simply good friends. A youngster would never inquire about such things. It's all I have to go on: she made her proposal one day.

"I want to have a kid," she told him. A little while afterwards, he said, "I don't want any children." I didn't ask you to have a baby. I requested your assistance in conceiving my child. All I need is your sperm. This man said, "I'm Catholic," and went on to explain that "This is not something we do."

"Whether I slept with you and left, you wouldn't know if you had a kid or not," she said. But I don't want to do it. Make my life easier by saying yes, so that I may live in peace. I desire to have a kid, and I want it from you. You'll be allowed to view it as many times as you desire, but you won't be obligated to do anything else. It doesn't need to hear from you. It's completely free of charge. Please make this child for me, I beg you.

My mother was drawn to this guy in part because he had no desire to have a family with her and was legally barred from doing so. She wanted a kid, not a guy to walk in and take control of her life. In terms of my father, I'm aware that he's been saying no for a long time. Finally, he agreed. I'll never know why he said yes to the proposal.

My mother was admitted to Hillbrow Hospital for a planned caesarean section on February 20, 1984. With no family to lean on and a baby on the way, she was all by herself. The physicians escorted her to the delivery room, where they sliced open her womb and brought out a kid who was half-white and half-black, and so was born a criminal.

There was an uncomfortable moment when the doctors took me out and said, "Huh." "That's a newborn with a really pale complexion." There was no one in the delivery room to claim credit for the delivery. They inquired, "Who is the father?" My mother informed me that his paternal grandfather was from Swaziland, a small landlocked country to the west of South Africa. Their desire for an explanation led them to accept her story even though they suspected she was telling the truth. During apartheid, race, tribe, and nationality were all included on your birth certificate.

Everything has to be put into one of many different groups. A swindle perpetrated by my mother claimed that I was born in KaNgwane, South Africa's semi-autonomous Swazi nation. That means that while I am Xhosa, my birth certificate doesn't indicate that. In addition, the government would not allow it to declare that I am Swiss. It just informs you that I am a citizen of a different nation.

My birth certificate does not include the name of my father. He's never been my father in the eyes of the law. My mother, as promised, was ready for him to stay out of it. When she got out of the hospital, she escorted me to her newly-rented apartment in Hillbrow's neighbouring Joubert Park. She went to see him the next week, this time without the baby.

She was taken aback when he inquired as to my whereabouts. She replied, "You said you didn't want to get involved," and he nodded. But after I was born, it dawned on him that it was impossible to have a son living just around the block and not be involved in my life. As far as our unique position permitted, the three of us created a family. My mother took care of me. When we could, my brother and I would skulk over to see my father.

In contrast to most children, I was the evidence of my parents' wrongdoing. My father and I could only spend time together when it was dry outside. He would have to cross the street if we left the home. My mother and I were regular visitors to Joubert Park as children. It's like the Central Park of Johannesburg, with lush gardens, a zoo, and a huge chessboard where people can play with pieces the size of people.

According to my mother, as a young child, my father sought to join my mother and me on a trip. I raced after him, crying, "Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!" as he walked away from us in the park. People began to scan the area. He became terrified and bolted from the scene. I continued chasing after him because I believed it was some kind of game.

I also couldn't go for a stroll with my mother because a white kid and a black lady would raise too many eyebrows for me to feel comfortable with them. She used to be able to carry me about like a baby, but that was no longer a possibility as I grew older. In my infancy, I was a gigantic baby. When I was a baby, people assumed I was two years old. You'd have thought I was four when I was two. I couldn't be hidden from anybody.

It was my mother's way of pointing out flaws in the system, as she had done with her apartment and her maid's outfits before. Being mixed (having a black parent and a white parent) was against the law, but being coloured was not (having two parents who were both coloured). Being an ethnic minority kid, my mother had to constantly relocate us. While she was out at work, she located a crèche in a brightly coloured location where she could leave me. In our building, we had a resident of colour called Queen.

My mother would often ask her to join us on outings to the park. As I walked, Queen pretended to be my mother, and my mother trailed behind, pretending to be a maid for the coloured lady. Many photos exist of me strolling with a lady who seems to be my mother but isn't.

And behind us, the black lady who seems to be photobombing the photograph is my mother. My mother would take the risk of walking me alone if we didn't have a lady of colour to accompany us. To avoid arrest, she would pretend that I wasn't hers by dropping me and claiming that I was a bag of marijuana if the cops turned up.

The prodigal daughter returned to her family after I was born since my mother had not seen them in three years. The holidays were a time for me to spend time with my grandmother in Soweto, where we resided in the township. In my mind, it's as if we did live there; I have so many vivid recollections of it.

The architects of apartheid were so forward-thinking that they constructed Soweto specifically to be attacked. Nearly a million people lived in the municipality, making it a metropolis in itself. Both ways in and out were blocked. because the military wanted to keep us under control and prevent a mutiny. There is an air force ready to blast the snot out of anybody who tries to free the monkeys from their cage if they go insane. Until recently, I had no idea my grandmother's house was situated exactly in the middle of a bull's-eye.

We made it through the city, even though it was a challenge. We might easily get lost in the throng since there were so many people out and about, black, white, and coloured, coming to and from work. Soweto, on the other hand, was solely open to black residents. Concealing someone who looked like me was far more difficult, and the government was paying much more attention. Only Officer Friendly, who always wore a collared shirt and ironed slacks, could be seen patrolling the white neighbourhoods.

The police were an occupying force in Soweto. They didn't dress up in shirts with collars like the rest of the world did. They were armed and ready for battle. They had become heavily armed. They were known as flying squads because they would appear out of nowhere, riding in armoured personnel carriers—hippos, as we called them—tanks with massive tyres and slotted holes in the side of the vehicle to fire their weapons out of. A hippo wasn't messed with by you.

You rushed as soon as you spotted one. That was an unavoidable truth. People were always marching or demonstrating someplace in town, and the authorities had to put a stop to it. It was common to hear gunfire and screaming while I played in my grandmother's home.

My first recollections of hippos and flying squads date back to when apartheid was finally coming to an end at the age of five or six. Because we couldn't take the chance of the cops seeing me, I'd never seen any officers before then. My grandma would not allow me out of the house when we travelled to Soweto.

As soon as she saw me, it was a matter of "No, no, no." There is nothing he does outside of the home. While I could play in the yard behind the wall, I couldn't play in the street, where the rest of the kids were having fun. My cousins and the other youngsters in the neighbourhood would let themselves out of the gate and return home at the end of the day. My grandma would ask me to take her outdoors if she would just go for a walk.

"Please. My cousins would love for me to join them for a game of tag. "No! As soon as they see you, they'll arrest you! It took me a long time to realise Mom wasn't talking about the other kids stealing me, but the cops. Taking children is an option. Several children were kidnapped. You might be taken away from your parents and placed in an orphanage if you're the wrong hue in the wrong neighbourhood.

The authorities depended on a network of impipis, or anonymous informants, to keep an eye out for criminal activity in the townships. Blackjacks, police officers who were black, also existed. My grandma's neighbour was a blackjack player. To keep him from seeing her sneak me in and out of the house, she had to make sure he wasn't home.

My grandmother still recalls the tale of how, when I was three, I dug a hole under the driveway gate, wriggled through it, and ran away from home. Everyone was in a state of shock. tracked down by a search party. All of us were in grave peril because of my ignorance. As a child, I might have been sent to a "coloured children's home," my grandmother could have been jailed, and my mother could have been imprisoned.

So I was confined to my room. My childhood memories, other than a few brief outings to the park, are mostly confined to my mother's little apartment and my grandmother's house. I was a lone ranger. My only friends were my relatives. As a child, I wasn't only okay with being alone. Reading books, playing with my toys, and creating imaginative worlds were my favourite pastimes as a child. I thought a lot and read a lot. I'm still stuck in my little world. To this day, you may leave me alone for long periods and I'll be very OK with that. I have to keep reminding myself to spend time with other people.

Although I was born to black and white parents during apartheid, I was not the only one. When I travel throughout the globe, I always run with other South Africans who are biracial. Our tales begin in the same way. We're both in our mid-twenties.

There was a gathering in Hillbrow or Cape Town when their parents first met and fell in love. They lived in a squalid, unlicensed apartment. The majority of the time, though, they chose to remain in the area. Exiled from apartheid-era South Africa, they were brought up in England, Germany, or Switzerland by their white father, who sneaked them out of the country via Lesotho or Botswana.

After Nelson Mandela was elected, we were finally free to live our lives as we pleased. People who had been exiled returned. In my early twenties, I had my first encounter with someone like this. When he started telling me his story, my initial reaction was, "What?" Then why didn't we just go away? Was that a viable choice? It's terrifying to imagine being thrown out of an aircraft at a high altitude.

Suppose you're in a plane crash and break all your bones. You check yourself into the hospital, and you end up healthy and whole. You carry on with your life. And then one day, you hear about parachutes. Now what? That's how I felt, too. In the end, I had no idea why we'd remained. I questioned my mother right away after returning home.

Her obstinacy was evident in her response. "Why? Why didn't we just leave? Why didn't we go to Switzerland?" "Because I am not Swiss," she said. "This is my homeland." "What's the point?"