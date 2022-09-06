Fiction: Slavery and Freedom. “Inspiring Kids Story.

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Slavery and Freedom cottonbro/ pexels

I don't know what bad thing made me leave my father's house and try to make more money haphazardly, but whatever it was, it led me to the worst thing I could have done: I got on a ship headed for the coast of Africa.

In all of these experiences, I should have been a mate or lieutenant, if not a master, since I didn't ship myself as a sailor. In this case, I chose the worst option possible since, with money in my pocket and nice clothing on my back, I always went to sea looking like a gentleman. As a result, I had no business on board the ship and never learned how to do anything.

First and foremost, I was fortunate enough to meet some decent people in London, which does not typically happen to young people who are as carefree and naive as I was at the time. Usually, the devil does not fail to set traps for them early on, but this was not the case with me. I first met a ship's captain who had gone to the coast of Guinea and who, after a successful trip, decided to return.

Taking a liking to my conversation at the time, this captain offered to take me on a voyage around the world for free; I'd be his messmate and companion; and if I could bring anything with me, I'd have all the benefits of the trade; and maybe I'd even get some encouragement.

This Captain was an honest, plain-dealing guy, so I accepted his invitation to join him on a cruise, and I brought 40 pounds of toys and trinkets that he instructed me to purchase. I ended up making quite a bit of money because of the captain's integrity. These 40 pounds were courtesy of some of my relatives with whom I wrote and who, I suppose, persuaded my father or at the very least my mother to give that much for my first excursion.

This was the only journey I can look back on and call a success, and I owe it all to my friend the captain's honesty and integrity. It was through him that I gained a solid foundation in mathematics and navigational rules, as well as the ability to keep track of the ship's course and make observations, all of which were essential skills for a sailor.

But even on this trip, I had my share of bad luck, the biggest of which was that I was always sick because the area was so hot. Most of our trade took place along the coast, from latitudes as far north as 15 degrees.

To my great regret, my buddy died shortly after he arrived, so I decided to go on the same journey again, with the same shipmate who had been his mate on the previous voyage, and who had now been given command of the ship. This was the worst trip anyone has ever taken. I only brought about 100 pounds of my newly earned money with me, leaving me with 200 pounds to live with the widow of a friend who had been very kind to me, but I still ran into a lot of problems.

A Turkish rover named Sallee, chasing our ship as we approached the Canary Islands or the African coast awoke in the early morning and took pursuit with all the sail she could muster. Despite our best efforts, the pirate was closing in on us, and we prepared to battle; our ship had twelve cannons, while the rogue had eighteen. We also crammed as much canvas as our yards or masts could bear.

Around three o'clock in the afternoon, he caught up with us, and, after bringing his guns to bear on our quarter instead of our stern as he planned, we opened fire with eight of our own, forcing him to retreat after retaliating with his small shot from the near 200 men he had on board.

However, not one of our soldiers was touched since they all stayed close together. For the second time, he and we were preparing for retaliation. The next time he put us on board, he brought sixty men onto our decks, who immediately began hacking and chopping sails and rigging down to the bare wood.

To rid ourselves of them, we plied them with tiny shots, half-pikes, powder chests, and the like. However, our ship was crippled, and three of our men were killed and eight were injured, so we had no choice but to surrender and be taken to Sallee, a Moorish port.

As horrifying as I had imagined, my treatment by the captain of the rover and subsequent slavery to him was nothing like what I had imagined. I was treated as the fitting prize and became his slave because I was youthful, agile, and well-suited to his profession. When I suddenly went from being a merchant to being a slave, I was shocked and couldn't believe it. I thought that my father's prediction that I would be miserable and have no one to help me had come true, but alas, this was just a taste of the misery I would feel for the rest of my life.

So I hoped that my new patron, or owner, would take me with him when he went to sea again, hoping that it would at some point or another be his destiny to be seized by a Spanish or Portuguese man-of-war and that then I would be set free. When he went sailing, he left me on shore to tend to his garden and perform the labor of slaves around the house, but when he returned from his voyage, he ordered me to lie in the cabin and watch over the ship. This desire of mine was quickly dashed.

There was nothing else on my mind but my escape, and what method I could use to accomplish it, but I couldn't find a way that was even remotely plausible; there was no one to communicate it to who would join me, and I had no fellow-slave, no Englishman, no Irishman, and no Scotchman to help me; so that for two years, even though I often enjoyed the idea, I never had the slightest encouraging prospect of putting it into practice.

After almost two years, an unusual occurrence re-ignited the old desire to attempt to free me. My patron would take the ship's pinnace and go fishing once or twice a week to keep himself busy. He always took me with him to row, which made him very happy, and I was very good at catching fish. I was so good that he once sent me fishing with a Moor who was part of his family, and I was so good that he would pay me to go fishing with him.

When we were out fishing one morning on a quiet day and suddenly a dense fog rolled in, we lost sight of the coast, and after a day and a night of rowing in the dark, we realized we had gone out to sea instead of coming in toward the shore, and we were at least two leagues from the shore. However, we were able to get back in, although with a lot of effort and a fair amount of risk, since the wind picked up in the morning and we were all hungry.

As a result of this disaster, our patron decided to be more careful in the future and ordered the ship's carpenter, an English slave, to build a small stateroom or cabin in the middle of the longboat, much like a barge, with a place to stand behind it to steer and haul the vessel. When she set sail, she used a sailing style known as a "shoulder-of-mutton sail," which allowed her boom to jibe over the top of the cabin, which was small and low and contained enough space for him, two slaves, and a table to eat at, as well as some small lockers where he could store bottles of booze and other food.

Whenever we went fishing together, Dad always brought me along since I was the best at catching fish for him. He planned to go fishing or have fun with two or three well-known moors in the area. He got ready for this by sending the boat with a bigger supply of food than usual the night before. He also told me to get three fusees with powder and shot, which were on his ship, because they planned to hunt birds as well as fish.

Having completed his instructions, I prepared everything as he instructed and awaited his guests the following morning with the boat cleaned, her ancient jewelry removed, and everything else needed to host them. However, when my patron came on board alone, he informed me that his guests had delayed leaving due to some business that had fallen through and ordered me to go out on the water with the boat and catch some fish for his friends who were to dine at his house.

My previous ideas of freedom suddenly flooded back into my mind, since I realized that I would soon be in charge of a little ship, and since my master had left, I prepared to go off on my own, not for fishing, but on a journey. I had no idea where I would go, but I just wanted to get out of there.

My initial plan was to pretend to talk to this man to acquire something for us to eat on board; I told him that we couldn't eat our patron's bread since we weren't supposed to. In response to his assurance that this was correct, the man entered the boat with a huge basket of rusks or biscuits and three jars of drinking water. As soon as the Moor had left the beach, I found the case of bottles belonging to my patron and brought them into the boat while the Moor was still on land as if they had been there before for our mast.

As well as the 100-pound lump of beeswax, I threw in some rope or thread, as well as hatchets, saws, and hammers that came in handy later on, particularly the wax when it was time to create candles. To further test him, I tried calling him Ismael (also known as Muley or Molly) and asking him, "Molly," "Our patron's firearms are on board the boat; can you not acquire a little powder and shot?"

Because I know he keeps the gunner's supplies on board, we may be able to get away with killing a few alchemists (a bird similar to our curlews). He agreed to bring some, so he did, and he brought a large leather bag with powder, which held about 1.5 pounds, and another with shot, which had around 5 pounds of shot and a few bullets, and he placed everything in the boat.

After finding some powder in the huge cabin, I filled one of the large bottles in the case, which was almost empty, and poured the rest into a new one; so stocked, we set off for fishing. The castle at the port's entrance knew who we were and didn't give us a second glance; we were just a mile out of the harbor when we put our sails down and started to catch some fish. When the wind was blowing from the north, I wished it had blown south so that I might have made it to the coast of Spain and at least reached the harbor of Cadiz, but my resolve was to leave the rest to destiny.

Even though I had much fish on my hook and hadn't pulled them up for fear of him seeing them, I remarked to the Moor, "This won't do; our lord will not be served in such a manner; we must stand far off," after we'd fished for a while and caught nothing. When the Moor agreed to the plan, he climbed into the boat's helm and set the sails; and, as I had the helm, I ran the boat out nearly a mile before bringing it back in, pretending to be fishing.

When I handed the helm over to the boy, I stepped forward to where the moor was, and making as if I was stooped for something behind him, I took him by surprise with my arm under his waist and threw him clear overboard into the sea. He swam like a cork, sprang out of the water, and asked me to take him in. He said he'd travel around the globe with me. In the absence of wind, he would have reached me in a matter of minutes had I not walked into the cabin and presented him with one of the fowling pieces.

I promised him that if he would keep quiet, I would not inflict any harm on him. When I saw him leaving the boat, I told him, "I'll shoot you through your head; I'm resolute to have my freedom." He turned around, swam towards the beach, and I'm sure that he made it there with ease. He was a great swimmer, and I don't doubt that he made it there safely.

I could have brought this Moor with me and drowned the youngster, but there was no way I could have trusted him. Following his departure, I went to the youngster, whom they nicknamed Xury, and told him: "Xury, if you will be devoted to me, I will make you a great man; but, if you will not stroke your face and vow by Ma-homet and the beard of his father, I will just toss you into the water as well." I couldn't believe the youngster when he smiled at me and talked in such a trusting tone that he pledged his loyalty to me and promised to travel the globe with me.

To fool the Moor into thinking I was going to the Straits' mouth, I swung my boat directly out to sea, rather than stretching to windward, so that they might think I was going toward the Straits' mouth. Who'd have guessed we'd be sailing to the truly Barbarian coast, where entire nations of Negroes were sure to surround us with their canoes and destroy us, where we couldn't go ashore?

While I was still in the open water, I decided to shift my path around nightfall and headed immediately south and east, bending my course slightly to the east so that I could stay close to the shore.

It was a calm sea, and I sailed so far south that the following day, at three o'clock in the afternoon, when I first arrived on shore, I estimated that I had traveled 150 miles south of Sallee. We were far beyond any other king's jurisdiction in the area since we saw no other ships.

Although I was so terrified of the Moors that I would not stop or go ashore, I decided to follow the coast and came to an anchor in the mouth of a little rivulet. The wind had been fair for five days, so I decided that if any of our ships were following me, they would also give up; so I made the coast and came to an anchor in the mouth of a little rivulet. I didn't want to see anybody, and I didn't care whether I did or didn't.

As soon as it became dark, we heard awful sounds of the barking, roaring, and howling of wild beasts, of which we had no idea what sort and the poor lad was ready to die with horror and begged me not to walk on shore till the next day.

Well, Xury, 'I responded,' then I won't; nonetheless, we may encounter men throughout the day who will be as terrible to us as those lions.' After that, Xury jokes, "We'll hand them the shotgun and make them run." Xury spoke English to us slaves by engaging in conversation with us.

I was happy to see the child so upbeat, so I offered him a dram (from our patron's case of bottles) to cheer him up anyhow. We dropped our little anchor and lay still all night because of Xury's advice and my decision to follow it; I say still because we didn't sleep a wink; for in two or three hours, we saw vast, great creatures (we didn't know what to call them) of various kinds come down to the seashore and run into the water, wallowing, and washing for the pleasure of cooling themselves; and they made hideous howls and yells that I had never heard before.

As Xury and I were both shivering in our seats, we heard a gigantic and ferocious beast swimming toward our boat; he couldn't be seen, but we could hear him by the sound of his blowing, and he sounded terrifying.

But poor Xury begged me not to load the anchor and row away because he thought it was a lion. "No," I responded, "Xury; we can slip our rope, with the buoy attached to it, and sail out to sea." They cannot follow us far. I was startled to see that the creature was just two car lengths away from me. I dashed to the cabin door, grabbed my rifle, and fired at him; he swam back toward the beach, much to my surprise. I'd just stated that when I saw the creature.

The harrowing sounds and hideous cries and howlings that were raised, both on the edge of the shore and higher up in the country, convinced me that there was no going on shore at night on that coast, and how to venture onto the shore during the day was another question. To have fallen into the hands of anyone would have been a disaster, and I was convinced that there was no going on shore at night on that coast.

It didn't matter where or how we got water; we had less than a pint left in the boat. The questions were when and where? Xury promised that if I allowed him to go to shore with one of the jars, he would see whether there was any water there and bring it back to me for consumption.

My question was, "Why would you want to go?" Why should I leave him behind while he remains on board? The boy's response was so kind that it cemented my feelings for him. He says, "If wild men arrive, they devour me, and you go your way." And if the wild men do show up, which they very certainly will, we will kill them and leave them to devour neither of us. That's when I delivered my patron's case of bottles, which I'd mentioned before, to my companion, and we dragged the boat as close to the beach as possible, armed only with our guns and two water jars.

Seeing a low spot about a mile up the country, I didn't want to leave the boat out of dread of violent boats coming down the river; but, the child set off to find it, and soon I saw him sprinting towards me. As I approached him, I saw something hanging over his shoulders that turned out to be a creature he had shot, which looked a lot like a hare, except that it had longer legs and a different color. We were all pleased with the meat, but the best part of the story was that he had found good drinking water and hadn't encountered any wild men.

We filled our jars with the cleaner water that was available further up the stream when the tide was out, ate the hare he had caught, and got ready to continue on our quest, having noticed no human footprints in that section of the land. But later, we found that we did not need to take such pains for water.

Because I'd been on a previous cruise down this coast, I was well aware that the Canary Islands and the Cape Verde Islands were just a short distance away. As a result, I was unable to locate these islands since I lacked the necessary devices to obtain an accurate reading of our latitude, and I was also unable to recall precisely what latitude they were in. Consequently, I was unable to locate them. That being said, I had some optimism that if I stood along this shore long enough, I would come across some English ships, sailing as normal, that would relieve us and take us in.

I thought that where I was was one of the most desolate and uninhabited parts of Africa. Both the Moors and the Negroes had left because there were too many tigers, lions, leopards, and other dangerous animals. Both groups had left because there were too many and not enough wild animals.

My initial plan was to sail out and try to reach Mount Teneriffe's Pico del Tesoro, which is the highest point of Teneriffe mountain, but I was driven back in by strong gusts and huge waves, so I decided to stick to my original plan of staying close to the coast.

We had a few instances after we left here when I had to land to get fresh water, and one of those times was very early in the morning when we came to an anchor under a little piece of land that was rather high, and we laid still to move further in as the tide began to run. Because there's an enormous monster fast sleeping on the edge of that hillock out there somewhere, Xury calls out gently to me and advises me to go out farther into the ocean.

To my horror, I found myself staring at a terrifying creature that was lying on the beach, beneath the shelter of an overhanging piece of land that was a little too close. I say, "Xury, go on shore and murder him," and he does so. It appeared like Xury was about to faint, so she yelled, "I kill! He ate me at one meal! " In his mind, there was only one mouthful that he intended.

While the boy was lying still, I loaded our largest gun with a good charge of powder and two bullets, and laid it down; then I loaded another with two bullets; the third (because we had three guns) I loaded five smaller ones.

However, I did not say anything more to the boy but instead instructed him to remain still, and I then loaded our three guns. Even though I tried my best to strike him with the first slug, he was lying such that the bullets struck him in the knee area so that the bone in his leg was broken.

Initially, he stood, snarling, but when he saw his leg was shattered, he dropped back to the ground and screamed the most terrifying howl I'd ever heard. I was a bit startled that I hadn't struck him on the head; nevertheless, I picked up the second piece and fired again, even though he started to move off, and shot him in the head, even though he made a small noise but was still battling for his life. Then Xury had a change of heart, and he asked me to let him go back to the beach. We agreed on a plan: the youngster would plunge into the ocean and swim to the beach with his hand on the muzzle of a little pistol he had in his possession, and there would be no more of that monster.

I felt terrible about using all three charges of powder on a creature that would be of no use to us at all, even if it was game for us. Xury, on the other hand, promised to take part in him, so he joins us and asks me to hand over the hatchet. In return for... for what, Xury? I inquired. He replied, "I'll sever his head." In the end, Xury was only able to take a foot off of him, but it was a monstrously large one.

However, I contemplated the possibility that his skin might be useful to us in some other manner, so I decided to remove it if I could. That's how we ended up working together, but Xury had the upper hand since I didn't know how to do it very well. Getting his hide off took us both all day, but after laying it on top of our cabin, the sun-dried it in two days, and it later functioned as a mattress for me to sleep on.