Fiction: A Memorable Day. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

A Memorable Day Guduru Ajay Bhargav/pexels

Our tourer chugged its way from Agra to Jhansi. Keep going and going and going. The hood had been pulled over his head to block out the chilly December breeze.

The blinds had been closed. Our family—father, mother, and three sisters—sat inside. Diler Singh, our long-time chauffeur, was at the wheel. He'd been with us for a long time and was well-liked by all of us.

An early-morning fog hovered in the air, making it difficult to see ahead of time. There were no cars on the highways at that time of day. My father remarked, "We'll be there in no time." By six o'clock, if all goes according to plan, we should be in Jhansi. I don't know whether anybody else saw, but as Diler Singh spoke these words, he lowered his head and moved his lips as if in prayer.

We were soon on our way to a new location, having left the town behind us. Wheat country and the bluest of blue skies passed by in a blur. Likewise, to the throngs of young spectators that gathered to see us go as we sped by the birds, the tour bus said, "Chug, chug, chug," chugging along while the trees fluttered in the wind.

We screamed with joy. It was a gorgeous day, so we packed our bags and headed to Jhansi to see one of our uncles for a relaxing week. What could be better than this? Our car came to a halt in a mustard field with yellow patches at about noon. We unpacked our lunch here and devoured the puri-all that we had prepared. They had a cup of tea together while they discussed the day. Diler Singh received a cup as well.

As he sat behind a grove of babul trees, he drank it slowly and thoughtfully. He stood up and positioned himself in the center of the room. "I suppose we should be on our way," he remarked to my father. It's not safe to drive on this road at night. Her ears perked up in response to his warnings. All of us rushed to get in the vehicle, and Diler Singh drove a little faster this time. While racing through the city, we caught a glimpse of Gwalior's enormous fortification.

My father's wristwatch read 2 o'clock. In little time at all, we were on our way to Shivpuri from Gwalior. The neighborhood became sparsely populated, and the forest began to take over on both sides of the road. The tourer's wheels kicked up a huge cloud of red clay from the ground underneath them. The same dust had settled on the trees, which had taken on an odd appearance, seeming to be half green and half red. When the first tire went flat, I believe we were in a very thick section of rainforest.

Diler Singh was able to fix the problem in a matter of minutes. As a result, we had to wait at a roadside store for the tube to be fixed, which took longer than the first punctuation. Even though we had wasted significant time, the tour was once again on its way. The strong light of the sun had faded from the roadways, and the brisk air warned us that it was becoming late. There was a shift in the terrain as well. Boulder-strewn hillocks replaced the open plains.

Thorny shrubs and grass clumps have taken the place of the once-luxurious greenery. We saw a ravine that dipped and rose, dropped and rose again, regularly. There were no towns in sight, and we didn't see a single person for miles and miles.

The route was abruptly blocked by a mountain of rocks as we rounded a corner. Suddenly, from the left of the automobile, there was a frantic yelp that caught our attention. A guy ran toward the footboard and jumped on it. That's not allowed since "the road is being repaired." A muddy trail led Diler Singh's tourer away from the main highway as he followed his directions.

Six-foot-tall and extremely black, the guy on the footboard had gold earrings and a harelip. His hands appeared to be armed with claws. I noticed it when Diler Singh took a deep sigh. His handgun was also retrieved at the same time. A white napkin obscured the triangle shape, but it was still visible.

On the other side of a five-minute drive, we came to an expanse of rocky beach with large stones and a tiny trickle of water. My father described it as "a dried-up riverbed." Just pray it's not as deep as I fear. " However, this was not the case. Everyone stepped out of the automobile to ease the strain, but the wheels continued to churn the sand even after everyone had left the vehicle. So we just started pushing the automobile.

Fortunately, we received some assistance from two guys who were out in the field tending a goat herd. The guy with the harelip, though, remained silent. He was soon joined by a group of ferocious-looking individuals. My spine was tingling simply by gazing at them, even though I was only a kid.

It was already dark when we arrived at the creek since the sun had already set. "All of you must hurry up and enter the building," Diler Singh said to my father. This is going to be a race through the brook. This is the last chance we have! It's unclear what you're getting at. "I'll go into further detail later." "Just go in there." It was Diler Singh's turn to go behind the wheel. Sprays flew as the automobile sped through the lake like a bullet. We made it to the other side of the river and made it to safety.

It's good that you can now turn around and see, " Dilar Singh added, slowing his pace. While we were doing so, the sight behind us had entirely transformed. Where there had previously been a little brook, we now observed a large body of water. My father exclaimed, "What on earth...?"

It's a lengthy tale, Diler Singh remarked. "Dacoits abound in this region. They create roadblocks from time to time and compel traffic onto this riverbed. The dacoits stand and watch as the cars struggle in the sand and pebbles. They always wait till dusk to launch an assault.

We all said, "But why?" in unison. When asked about a possible obstruction upstream, Diler Singh said, "There is a barrage upstream." It discharges a massive amount of water for irrigation every evening at about six, rendering this creek impassable. Once the cars are imprisoned, the crooks can go to work.

Before my father could speak, there was a stunned silence. Inquiringly, "How did you learn about this?" Diler Singh has firsthand knowledge of this. The hamlet where I grew up is just a few miles away.