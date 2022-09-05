Fiction: I Am Working in Progress Analysis. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

Mrs. Nair, our classroom teacher, yelled out, "Eela," and we all looked up. Neela replied, "Yes, Madam," to the question. In school, she served as a monitor. Do you know whether the pupils have received their progress reports?

"Certainly, Madam." "Good. Now, if you could just put these letters away. " Answering in the affirmative, "Yes, Madame." She was given five sheets of cyclostyled paper by Mrs. Nair. They went to the shelf, and Neela sat down.

The letters were sent to the parents of kids who had not performed well on the test. The school bell sounded with a piercing roar. Shortly after class ended, students rushed out of their classrooms. "Neela, please remove your lunch bag from the table." Hurry! When I finally had a chance to speak, I said, "I'm hungry."

Neela and I had a good time together. Every day, we'd split our tiffin between us. "Raju, I was missing from class yesterday," Neela said as she ate. "Ah!" I grinned and added, "So you acknowledge it?" If that's the case, I wasn't lying to your mother when I said so. "

Asked by a child, "What did you tell your mother?" "Nothing in particular," he replies. She firmly told Raju, "Don't be evasive, Raju." "It was only by how I informed her of your absence from class that she came to this conclusion." I wanted to talk to you about a few questions I've had. So I dialed your number and got through to you. Your mother called and demanded to know why I hadn't brought up the subject with you earlier in the day. I was stumped.

Neela slapped me fiercely, saying, "So you instantly claimed that I was missing from the class the whole day?" I dodged and rushed to the water cooler, grabbing my lunchbox in the process. Neela yelled and raced after me, vowing to "teach you a lesson."

After a little pause, the school bell sounded again. The school day has ended. My friend Neela and I bolted back into the room. Mrs. Nair walked in with five stamped envelopes as we were about to settle down for the night.

Mrs. Nair requested that Neela bring the letters and the results register. Neela was the one to do it. While the instructor typed up the letters, we pretended to be doing work. "Children! Don't just sit around all day. Listen to my words of wisdom from yesterday. Mrs. Nair warned her son, "I'm going to give you a test."

"Test, test," we say. There was a lot of activity. "Please keep the noise down. Thank you. Mrs. Nair delivered a stern lecture on the need to study silently as she placed the letters into envelopes. Her job was done in no time. A blank call sheet and results record were given to Neela, and she asked if she might drop the envelopes at the post office on her way home.

It was Neela's pleasure to put them on the shelf for you, madam. After that, Mrs. Nair began asking the students questions about the topic she had just presented. She departed the classroom at the end of the class session. The last bell rang after three more sessions. As quickly as they could, the students gathered their belongings and fled the building.

Blank paper dropped to the ground while Neela was removing the envelopes from the shelf. She scooped it up, folded it, and tucked it into her pocket with the envelopes she was carrying. "Would you mind putting my books in my backpack for me, Raju?" I left my luggage beside her and packed hers since she was otherwise occupied.

It was with a cheeky grin that she murmured, "Thank you, Raju," and she handed me her purse. We walked out of the school together, my luggage in tow. We parted ways while driving. Neela went out to mail the letters while I stayed at home.

Our school's junior cricket team was scheduled to face another school at 10 a.m. on the next day. We had a good time after a long day. Our team won by a score of 12 wickets. My score of 53 and my five wickets was the highest. My teammates praised me, saying, "Well done, Captain!" I arrived back at my house in the evening feeling elated and euphoric.

"Mummy!" Congratulations We did it! " On my way inside, I broke down and sobbed. A hearty "hurrah!" went up from Neela. 'Neela! She's heading home to see her mother. I pondered this for a moment. To her mother's delight, "Good evening, Aunty," I replied pleasantly.

She said, "Good evening," with a frosty tone. The mother and sister seemed serious. Immediately, I sensed that something wasn't right. His blood pressure may have risen again. Who knows what's going on? The Mummy was the one who answered my question. She yelled back, "Don't you know?"

My sister yelled, "Where's your progress report?" I looked around and dashed for my suitcase, ignoring the wrathful looks on my face. There was no sign of my luggage. Then, I realized what had happened. Since I had to go to the match, I had left it at school. " In my bag, I have my progress report and my bag.

I answered, "School." Why are you so enraged? " Rajni tossed a letter at me and said, "Do you expect us to be pleased and proud of you after seeing this?" They were conversing at the same time, mom and dad. Say what you mean. Please, Raju. The day before yesterday, was Neela truly absent from class? "

Looking down, I saw the letter that had fallen. A cyclostyled letter was sent. I caught a glimpse of Neela's bright smile and Mother and Rajni's glum expressions. As I took stock of the situation, I cried out, "It's terrible, wrong!" I boasted that I had achieved an 80% and had finished second in my class.

That scumbag! "You lied about Neela missing class the other day, and now you're lying about your grades?" yelled mom. "You should not be angry with him, aunty," Neela softly advised. That which he claims regarding his marks isn't a sham. She smiled broadly as she presented my report card to Mom.

Rajni questioned, "But why this call letter?" My apologies. My prank was on you. There are no errors. It's all me. As Neela explains, "His genuine progress report is this." This is the drug that Neela gave me for lying—I told a falsehood, and now she's giving me more of the same medicine.

My grades were being scrutinized by Mama and Rajni. The expression on Neela's mother's face betrayed her confusion. "I'm sorry, Raj," Neela remarked as she drew closer to me. As for lying to Neela, I'm very sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done. "Forgive and forget," Neela said, as she shook my hand and smiled lovingly at me.