Fiction: I am Payal. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

I am Payal Alina Blumberg/pexels

"Adama, am I allowed to accompany you?" My uncle was the one who provided the information to me. It occurred to him, "Why not?" He drank his tea and pondered for a while. Then I looked at you, Mom. She agreed and said, "But just for 10 days, not longer. Keeping that in mind, your school will be open shortly. "

That's how I was able to get on board this ship bound towards the Sunder Bans island chain. I'd always wanted to go foraging with Mama, who worked as a forest ranger on Pakhiralay Island. We continued our journey into the forest after disembarking at a small dock.

Mama's home was situated in a clearing in the woods, which made it easy to find. Sambhu rushed to open the garden gate when he noticed us. He was to prepare Mama's food and do other domestic chores, and he was a very old guy.

"Sambhuda, how are things?" I was the one who made the announcement. "I'm OK, but Payal isn't," he replied. In front of us on the path was our mother. "What's up with Sambhu? Why are you treating her like this? " "She hasn't eaten well since the day you left."

Mama's face was flushed with concern. "I understand I shouldn't have left her so long ago," he said regretfully. "What's your name?" Sambhuda was my go-to person for this. "Why!" Aren't you aware of this? "She's here." I walked around the corner. My heart pounded. Payal, a Royal Bengal tigress, was kissing Mama's face and making him feel very welcome.

When she saw I was looking at her, she stepped forward. I remained still while she smelled me from head to toe. I was scared to death. Mama and Sambhuda were having a good time, as was everyone else.

Payal, get the hell out of here! Move!"You're on your own," he says. Mama requested this. Payal acted as if I were a nasty rag that no one wanted to touch. She led the way, her tail proudly swinging in the air behind her.

There is nothing to fear, Mama remarked. "But she's a tiger," I said. He is barely a year old. The term "tigress" is inappropriate. She's not even a cub yet. "As innocent as a one-year-old child!" To be quite frank, she doesn't come off as innocent or carefree. Payal stood outside my bedroom door as Sambhuda helped me unpack.

What happened to Payal and Sambhuda? I inquired about it. Poachers killed Payal's mom and sold her skin for a profit. Three cubs were discovered by the locals. There were two who had died of starvation. Your Mama received a third gift from them. She had only turned 10 days old.

Payal's plight broke my heart. He answered, "Hello?" None of my kindness was returned as she stared at me without moving a muscle. We sat outside on the porch. Mom tickled Payal's tummy as she rolled over. When he cautioned me, "Don't let Payal lick you," he meant it literally. She has a harsh tongue. All tigers' tongues are "It might injure you," he cautions.

"O.K," I said, my heart pounding with fear. Mama was soon on her way to work. The morning was peaceful, and I was unsure of what to do with myself. I used to like sitting by the tiny pond behind our home and watching the gentle ripples in the still water caused by the wind. I rose to my feet. Payal immediately moved her tail to show she had seen my movement. That feeling of being continually watched by two silent eyes had gotten to the point that I could no longer tolerate it.

As I screamed, "You can go to hell," I walked away, thinking that she would understand. I sat by the pond and wondered why Payal had made me so unhappy. She acted like I was trespassing on her property. I couldn't leave the house without someone watching me. At my own uncle's place no less! What a bold move! Then there was the fact that my mother gave her more attention than I did. My ego was bruised as a result.

Woosh!! A sprinkling sound was heard. I swiveled around to see what had happened. As soon as Payal jumped into the pond, she was swimming like a fish. Soon she emerged from the water and sat panting in front of me, waving her tail, while I watched her from afar.

intolerable Impossible! I couldn't stand her smugness. She knew exactly what she was doing. It seemed obvious to me. I sprang to my feet. Payal grumbled as well. "She's upset." When I realized she had grown in her voice, I was relieved. I stepped forward with a smug sneer.

Payal's snarl returned. Her roar had an air of desperation this time. Despite my best efforts, I couldn't help but stare back at her. Even though she was hunched down, her whole body was in a tight state. In front of me, she had her eyes fixed on something else.

I also shifted my focus in that area and immediately came out in a cold sweat! A cobra was swaying less than six feet away, ready to pounce. A few more steps and I'd have been within range of its raised hood. I don't know how long I was frozen. It was as though Payal was telling the cobra to stay away from me at all times.

The cobra slowed its retreat. Then, in a split second, it vanished into the bushes. When I first got the news, I let out a huge sigh of relief. Payal! Payal, you're very nice! Payal, how gorgeous you are! Payal had me in a tight embrace. She rolled over, and I began to tickle her tummy with my fingers. Her neck was resting on my knee, and mine was resting against hers. I didn't mind her licking me. We had become inseparable buddies by this point.

Payal and I have been inseparable ever since that fateful day. Whether we were in the water or out on a stroll, we were in one another's company. When we ventured into the woods, Payal would always bring me back home before sunset.