Fiction: Let's Join My Team. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

I can count on Heemi to be right there with me in battle. "No, I asked her out anyhow, and she'll be joining my crew." Radha and Vimal were both stubborn and refused to give in to each other's requests.

The jumping game, known as Wangdi-tang, was one that Cheemi excelled at. Everyone wanted to have Cheemi fight on their team with them. She was in a tough spot. She did not want to be someone who irritated other people.

Orphaned and living in poverty, Cheemi was. Nobody had any idea of where she had been before. The fragile young girl was nonetheless embraced by everyone, and they gave her the name Cheemi, which means "the small sparrow." She was quite kind and helped everyone out by doing odd things for them. They looked after children while their moms went shopping or fetched vegetables from the nearby corner store. I also babysat. If the maid didn't show up, Cheemi would step in to assist with cleaning the dishes, sweeping the floor, and doing other household chores.

Cheemi made her living off of the scraps that the ladies in the neighborhood provided her. The other young women her age offered her the clothing that they no longer wanted. The only person who didn't like Cheemi was Parvati Kaki, who saw herself as a devout and aristocratic lady.

Everyone else loved Cheemi, however. She had a large home that was surrounded by a gorgeous garden that was brimming with roses and jasmine. However, no one was ever permitted to enter. The flowers were solely for use in the puja ceremony. Women her age who liked flowers but were too shy to visit her garden wanted her and were jealous of her.

According to Parvati Kaki, Cheemi was a member of a lower social class or caste. As a result, she had a superior attitude toward the other females that participated in the activity. Even on the day of the most important puja of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi, she did not let Cheemi enter her home.

It was almost like living in a mansion; Parvati Kaki's home was constructed in the traditional style and included large wooden doors with intricate carvings, enormous hallways, and chandeliers. Walls were adorned with murals and full-length mirrors in various sizes. Beautiful paintings adorned the surfaces of the pillars as well.

Surprisingly, the windows, particularly those in the rooms, were not very large at all. Curtains and hangings made of zari and beads were used to adorn their interiors. People said that Parvati Kaki's ancestors had ties to the powerful Peshwas, who ruled Maharashtra in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The outhouses as well as the houses that were located nearby, all of which belonged to Parvati Kaki, were leased out. In the spacious home that belonged to Parvati Kaki, the elderly woman shared her life with her son Vinayak, her grandson Chotu, and Vinayak's wife Gauri.

The girls all had a soft spot in their hearts for Chotu. Chotu's mother was known as Gauri Bhabhi, and she was a very kind and intelligent woman who didn't mind when other people carried Chotu about for her. On the other hand, Parvati Kaki remained vigilant like a watchdog and never gave Cheemi permission to touch Chotu. Cheemi had no choice but to content herself with only cooing at Chotu from a safe distance. How she longed to be able to have some fun with him.

The region close to Pune is subject to flooding during the monsoon season on an annual basis. There was a gathering of people who came to witness the flood waters. In that particular year, nobody cared to do anything when the water level increased. It was a Saturday, and all of the youngsters had attended their regular classes. The ladies of the community were hard at work in the kitchen preparing unique meals for the next weekend. The males might be seen working at their respective offices and enterprises.

The sudden arrival of the news that the Panshet Dam had failed, allowing the waters of the Mutha River to flood the city, was shocking. The children were urged to go home as quickly as possible. There was a threat of flooding not just in Shanwar Peth, where Cheemi and her companions made their home, but also in other locations along the riverbanks.

At first, the water came up to around knee level, but it quickly became deeper. The residents of the bottom levels were relocated to more secure areas as a precaution. Those who lived in apartments with two or three stories were the ones who made their way to the top. Everywhere you looked, there was chaos. Attempts to assist were being made by police vans.

Parvati Kaki's son, Vinayak, had gone to Bombay for business. The ground level was where Parvati Kaki and Gauri Bhabhi were located. When the water began to enter their home, Parvati Kaki was in the kitchen, while Gauri Bhabhi was doing rituals in the puja room.

The level of the water quickly rose. The authorities convinced Parvati Kaki and Gauri Bhabhi to go to the highest level of the building. They were in such a rush and so confused that they completely forgot that Chotu was sleeping on the ground level!

The stairwells were completely submerged in water. The bedroom on the first level was inaccessible in any way, shape, or form. The door to the room was shut, but it was not fastened shut when it was closed. The water could start pouring in at any time.

The ladies were in a state of terror. They cried, "Chotu!" in unison. "What's going to become of our Chotu?" One of the officials was shocked to see an open window in a bedroom, but it was too tiny for an adult to escape through. Only a little kid could do that. But no one was ready to take the risk of letting their children participate.

Cheemi appeared, seemingly out of thin air. "Let me assist." She made the offer, "It won't be difficult for me to get Chotu out of there." There was no room for slacking off. The officer dropped Cheemi to the ground outside the window. They yelled at her "Jump!" "We will lower a rope ladder down through the window for you to climb up."

Cheemi did not hesitate for even a second before leaping through the window. Cheemi picked up Chotu while he was peacefully asleep, placed him on her back, and then wrapped a bed sheet over both of them to keep them together.

She made her way up the ladder cautiously before peering through the window. She untied the bed sheet with great care and then gave the infant and the sheet over to the officer. After that, she escaped by climbing out of the window.

Both Cheemi and Chotu were brought up to the second level, where Parvati Kaki, Gauri Bhabhi, and a few other people were watching. When Chotu, who was awake at this time, looked around and saw so many people, he immediately started weeping.

Cheemi, cheers. Gauri Bhabhi was given a bear hug by Gauri Cheemi, while Parvati Kaki doted over her grandchild. Cheemi was confused by all of the commotions that were going on. Cheemi was beckoned over by Parvati Kaki, who said, "Come here." There was a little pause from Cheemi. However, Parvati Kaki came dangerously close to dragging Cheemi up to her and hugging her. She told her, "You have shown that courage and humanity are more important than your caste or status."

After two days, the floodwaters started to go down. As soon as everything went back to normal in Pune, the police inspector assigned to the area found Cheemi and questioned her about the award she desired for her courage. Everyone from the neighborhood had gathered there. Cheemi's statement that she had already obtained the prize, which was a chance to play with Chotu, took everyone by surprise. She stopped for a while before continuing, "I would appreciate it if you could help me get into school."

The inspector had no control over the situation. However, Vinayak Bhai stepped up and said, "We will be responsible for paying Cheemi's educational costs in full." She is welcome to remain with us for as long as she likes. " Cheemi was thrilled. At long last, she had a place to stay and a companion in the form of tiny Chotu.

Radha and Vimal had not yet stopped their quarrel. Radha wailed, "Cheemi is coming to my school!" when she heard the news. Vimal's response was, "Oh, that run-down inferior institution of learning that you attend." "She ought to be allowed to enroll in my school, which is the most prestigious in Pune."

Cheemi, on the other hand, could not be bothered. She didn't have a preference for the school she attended. She was by herself with Chotu and kept herself occupied by playing with him.