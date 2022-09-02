Fiction: Drumbeats Woke Me Up. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

The early morning drumbeats and celebratory cries of "Holi Hai!" roused me. My roommate and I were both residing in the school's dormitories. I rushed to the window and peered out to see a vibrant throng crossing the street. Some young men were dousing each other with paint and giggling hysterically as they did so.

I felt unhappy and left out. Last year, Mom and Dad hosted the festivities at their house. Papa, a merchant marine captain, was now at sea, and Mama had joined him. My grandma resided a distance from the nearest school in Delhi. At the most, I may anticipate a visit from her. That enormous package of goodies she brought was much appreciated.

There was no trace of our warden, Miss Singh. Perhaps she was still asleep. I showered and put on a white shirt and shorts and walked down to join the other hostellers for breakfast. They could not turn to any of their relatives for assistance.

On top of that, we'd been told categorically not to play "Holi" on school grounds. So, after breakfast, the only thing to do was to sit and wait for Grandma to arrive. I leaned my chin on the iron bars of the main gate as I stood there. I was startled by a sudden yell of my name.

"Dilip! Dilip!" Looking up, I noticed, to my great pleasure, my buddy Raj, balancing on his bicycle. He was painted from head to toe in vibrant hues. "Are you sure?" he inquired. "Where?" I shouted. "Of course, I'll be back at my place. Sweets abound thanks to Mom's efforts! "

I had completely forgotten about Grandma since I was so excited and seduced by the opportunity to participate in Holi. To my surprise and amusement, I snuck through the side gate to catch up with Raj and his bicycle. After just a few minutes' drive, we arrived at his home.

Raj's father had a car repair business. My father always had his automobile cared for. When I arrived at his residence, the entire family—his two brothers, a small sister, mother, and father—were in the courtyard. Each of them clutched a syringe.

A couple more syringes sat close to a container of colored water. Jumping off the bike, each of us grabbed a syringe. However, the others sprayed us before we could finish filling them. The atmosphere was quite upbeat. We rushed about filling and refilling our syringes and spraying each other. Green, red, and yellow water were squirted all around.

For at least an hour, we sprayed, splashed, and ran about like crazy. So we were exhausted and hungry. Raj's mother bought us candies and soft drinks. She told Dilip, "You're ready to go now that you've showered and changed clothes."

Inside Raj's clothing Next, we'll break for a meal. " I ate to my heart's delight and slept the entire afternoon. At approximately 5 o'clock, Raj roused me up. It was time for Dilip to have some milk, so I told him to wake up. So, armed with a can, we headed to the nearest milk stand.

I overheard a gruff voice while we waited in line. "Dilip! What're you doing here? I have no idea who this youngster is. When I finished, I retreated. It was the warden, Miss Singh, and she was gazing daggers at us.

This made me nervous. I finally got out, "This is my pal, Raj." "We've come to purchase milk." Despite your grandmother's best efforts, you were unable to be discovered. "You went out with your pal without permission from anybody else." "No," I replied gently.

It was the warden's command to follow him. I obediently followed Miss Singh to school. She escorted me to the headmaster. Mr. Kumar was irate as he talked. "What a great name! You left the school premises without authorization. Do you realize the police have been instructed to search for you? Your mom just got a very important call, by the way.

I was struck mute with dread. Dilip, what do you have to say about yourself?" Mr. Kumar pressed him. I chose to remain silent. I knew there would be no pocket money for me for months.

As the headmaster was ready to speak again, there was a knock, and Miss Singh arrived, with a police officer. He grilled me mercilessly until he was convinced that I was the kid from the lost and found and that I had come to Raj's home of my own free will, on my initiative. Then he grabbed a thick book out of a backpack he was carrying, had it autographed by Mr. Kumar, and went.

The headmaster turned to the warden. "This guy must be punished, Miss Singh. Next Sunday, he should be restricted to a chair and barred from participating in team activities. He must send a letter to his grandma apologizing for the misery he caused her. He has to plead for your forgiveness as well.

I glanced up at Miss Singh. "There is no need to punish him, Sir," she responded gently. At least he told us the truth. The headmaster nodded in agreement. My thanks were mumbled, "Thank you, Sir, and thank you, Miss." I'm sorry if this has gotten in the way of anything for you. Once I get permission, I will never leave the school grounds again.