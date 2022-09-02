Fiction: Timber from the Sandalwood Tree. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.

My parents and I grew up in Karimunai, a little hamlet in the Eastern Ghats of India. My father farmed the terraced acreage on the hillside, while my mother cared for our goats. Neither of them could have done it without my aid. The rural school was where I also went to school. Gugu, the dog, was my constant companion. We both enjoyed sprinting up and down the steep terrain whenever we could.

When I was thirteen, a horrific event occurred. Long after the break of day, unbeknownst to us, my dad and I were startled by the sound. The goats and Gugu were apprehensive. A stone smashed into my skull within seconds of the blast. My skull throbbed as I jerked my neck around hard to face the other way.

What's going on with Mama*? I burst into tears. However, the stones sliding down the slopes drowned out my words. "Su-nan-da-!" While out for a run, I believed I overheard my mother mention that I was wasting my time. The landslide looked like something out of a horror film. My eyes were suddenly pounded by something severe. I stumbled and fell to the ground. Until I woke up at Raogaru's residence, I had no idea what had happened after that.

When I opened my eyes, I was greeted with a gloomy scene. My vision had completely faded away. My weak body was shaken by the sobs. Gugu was licking my hand as he stood by my side. Raogaru was the rural school's principal. He had taken me there. The landslide killed my parents and the animals. Raogaru informed me that Gugu and I had escaped with a remarkable victory.

They were quite kind to me, and I referred to their wife as Mami. But I was homesick for my parents. My home away from home was much missed. But the darkness that surrounded me was the most devastating. I had the distinct impression that I was sinking into a bottomless abyss. I valiantly tried to hold back my tears.

As a child, Gugu was a constant source of comfort. He sometimes sat snuggled up against me. I hugged him, massaged him, and talked to him often. Despite Raogaru's best efforts, I refused to return to school. Raogaru agreed, which made me happy because it meant I could stay at home for the duration of the trip.

After a while, I started to adapt to my gloomy surroundings. I spent a great deal of time with Mami. Mami prepared other gifts for the puja while I learned how to create garlands for the deities. Raogaru kept me company the whole night. We had a lengthy conversation on many different things. "Tell me, uncle, why do landslides happen?" he asked. asked me one day after the landslides began to bother me.

According to him, "man has begun intruding on nature thoughtlessly." "By removing the trees from the slopes, he is causing deforestation." The trees serve as a stabilizing force for the mountains. The ground will just slide down if there's an unexpected tremor in the earth's crust. Then you should ask yourself why you're sick.

"Denudation." Trees may be lawfully chopped down for a variety of purposes, including industrial development. However, unlawful tree cutting is also a problem.

He lamented, "This pruning has lost me my Amma." My sense of safety increased as the days went by. I had a good sense of touch, sensation, and comprehension. My head was full of information, and I had excellent hearing. I took a walk with Gugu in the afternoon.

The hills surrounding here were nothing new to me. Shaded trees were my favorite place to relax. In that position, Gugu would sit next to me, resting against a tree trunk with his arms over my shoulders. One cuckoo in the tree always called out "Aa...Koo" to welcome me. She would yell much louder if I responded.

A rush of wind carrying a familiar scent swept by as I neared my customary resting spot one day. Additionally, my avian companion was completely quiet. I yelled at them. Last but not least, there was no reply.

My curiosity was piqued, and I took a seat at my desk to contemplate the possibilities. When I leaned against the tree, I discovered that there was no tree. There was nothing except a little stump in its place.

I smelt the stump as fast as possible. I was thinking, 'Sandal-wood.' As soon as I scratched the stump with a stone, I got a strong whiff of sandalwood. Three additional stumps were spotted as I wandered around. To whom and for what purpose are these sandalwood trees being felled?

"Come on, Gugu, let's go home," I urged, as we hurriedly made our way back. I informed Raogaru as soon as I approached the house's gates, "A few sandalwood trees have been cut down over there." "Uncle... Why have they been cut?" "Sunanda, I'm not sure what to tell you. I'll have to double-check with Mudaliar first, "Raogaru muttered as he walked off." The local police station's chief constable, Mudaliar, worked there.

After my normal walk with Gugu the following day, I had some exciting news for Raogaru. Sandalwood trees have been felled at a faster rate than normal. However, Raogaru was adamant. "Sunanda, I've already spoken to Mudaliar." As far as he is concerned, the sandalwood trees and their protected forest are safe from damage. As Mami leaned in to help me, she remarked, "Sunanda couldn't be hallucinating anything she said."

Mudaliar was upset to learn that Sunanda was spreading stories and asked Raogaru to stop her. "Well! Who is going to take a thirteen-year-old blind girl seriously? " I couldn't help but mutter something unhappy.

"Sunanda, please come. Don't get yourself worked up about it. " As Mam held me close, my worries melted away.". However, I was certain that sandalwood of great value was being taken. Getting up early the following day, Gugu and I made our way to the nearby Sandalwood Forest. In the end, I followed Gugu's example and managed to tuck myself up behind a bush. To say the wait was painful would be an understatement.

Gugu's snarl woke me up from my slumber. I was instantly on high alert. I hid deep behind the bushes and waited for Gugu to charge forward, barking all the while. Steps were being taken in my direction. Gugu's barking ceased as they approached.

Someone dared to inquire, "Doggy, what are you doing in this place?! You're looking for me, aren't you? " Mudaliar's words rang in my ears. I figured he hadn't spotted me. I was able to rest when I was no longer able to hear his footsteps. However, nothing occurred for the remainder of the day, so I went back to my house.

I waited for the clock to strike eleven the next night. The snoring of Raogaru and his spouse woke me up. I sneaked out of the house, gesturing for Gugu to follow me. But before we ever got to the sandalwood bushes, though, a faint buzzing sound escaped my ears. Gugu was agitated and snarled. "Keep your mouth shut, Gugu!" "Keep your mouth shut," I said, holding him by the collar.

As we continued to go, the noise became more intense. I suddenly realized, 'Hey!' Whatever the case may be, the location must be brightly illuminated at all times. There is no way men can work in complete darkness. "I shall be seen," they say.

I hurriedly pulled Gugu to the side of the walkway. I snuck up behind them, dog in hand, and listened closely as they spoke. There was a constant din of buzzing machinery, as well as the rumble of passing automobiles. We had been talking for what seemed like an age when the whirring finally stopped.

"Ramesh, that's enough for today." It's almost two o'clock now. Also, keep in mind that I'll get 10% off anything you make from the sale of this item. Because if the authorities were notified, you would spend the rest of your life in prison. "

The voice I heard was that of Mudaliar, and my heart pounded. I clenched my fists on Gugu's collar while I held my breath. Another voice said, "Of course, sir." All that remained was a hushed slumber. As I raced back to my apartment with Gugu, my heart was running like a steam engine. I went to bed peacefully, but I couldn't get any rest. My ears were ringing with the sound of Mudaliar's speech.

As soon as Raogaru awoke the next morning, I told him everything that had happened. Then he questioned me: "Are you sure, Sunanda?" "It's a good day, Uncle." Raogaru made a firm decision, saying, "Then I must take this up with the police headquarters in Ootacamund." Mami lovingly massaged the top of my head. "Brave girl," she said.

After a few days, Raogaru and I were summoned to the police headquarters. To make sure I was telling the truth, I was quizzed on several topics. I asked Raogaru what would happen to Mudaliar on the way home. There will be enough evidence to have him arrested, he said.

Raogaru held my hands in his one morning about a month later and said warmly, "Sunanda, my dearest of friends!" A reward has been awarded to you by the police department for all your hard work. I kissed him on the lips with both of his hands.

Mami exclaimed, "Oh fantastic!" as soon as she heard the news. Payasam will be made today and offered to Lakshmi Devi, as promised. Raogaru remarked, "I have also chosen to enroll Sunanda at the National School for the Blind." It is a good place for you to learn a practical trade. My bank account will hold your reward money. It will help you get off to a strong start in your career. I tried to express my gratitude to Raogaru, but my words fell short. I couldn't keep up.