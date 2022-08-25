Fiction: Man in the Water. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

On the deck of the S.S. Rajula, I took in the view. I said goodbye to my grandparents as they gently sailed away from madras harbor. Being on a ship was a dream come true for me. For the first time, I had the opportunity to try something new.

The guy next to me inquired, "Are you traveling alone?" "yes, uncle, I'm returning to Singapore to see my family," I said. "what's your name, then?" he asked curiously. Vasantha, I responded.

The rest of the day was devoted to further investigating the vessel. It seemed to be a large residence. Among the amenities available were fully-furnished rooms, a swimming pool, a gaming area, and a library. However, there was still plenty of space to move around.

The passengers were gathered in the dining hall for breakfast the following morning. In a matter of seconds, the captain's voice was audible via the ship's loudspeaker. A storm is forming in the Indian Ocean, and we've got word about it from our friends. Please, everyone, maintain your composure. Don't freak out. Severe motion sickness sufferers should remain in their cabins. "It's my pleasure.

Everyone was in a state of fear. "oh, god!" cried an elderly woman. Please pity us! I have a kid in Singapore, and he is waiting for me. " A guy told her, "don't worry, madam, it's merely a warning." We might be completely unaffected. "

One of the women on the row behind me seemed quite unwell. It's not like that at all! Already, I'm feeling the effects of motion sickness brought on by being at sea. I'm going to die in a stormy sea!

I was baffled as to why the elderly were all so agitated. I recalled the many maritime adventures I'd read about throughout the years. I looked over at the elderly guy seated next to me with a smile on my face. Fighting a storm aboard a steamer, won't it be exciting, uncle? "during a storm, have you ever been on a ship?"

"I know," was his harsh response to her. My ship went off course once, and I remember it well. For a couple of days, we sailed the ocean.

"When I crossed the English Channel on my way to Singapore, there was a major storm around Gibraltar," my English instructor told us one day in class. The boat swayed back and forth. In the cabins, everything swayed. All of the huge pianos in the lounge came tumbling down on the walls. "

This sparked a vivid fantasy in me. After a moment of thought, I replied to my uncle, "wouldn't it be nice if the storm broke when we were having lunch?" We'd lose the tables and the food they contained if they fled from us. And the chairs would be a merry-go-round if we sat on them. "

Almost everyone at the table gave me the horror-stare treatment. I thought to myself, 'oh, these grownups, they have no sense of adventure.' "How dreary!" they said.

No rain fell, but a strong wind began to blow in the evening. To the sound of the wind, the ship shook and rolled. It was battered by enormous seas. I was scurrying about despite the slick surface. That's when I caught a glimpse of my uncle leaning over the rails. In the hope that he was having as much fun as I was, I hurried up to him. It's a beautiful day today, isn't it? my question was directed at him.

However, he was in no way sick. He was gagging and retching loudly over the rails and his face was becoming blue. My heart went out to him. "Would you mind if I offered my assistance?" should I make an appointment with my doctor? my question was directed at him.

He was speechless and raised his hand as a symbol of his inability to respond. He leaned over the rails as he was shaken by yet another attack of retching. Large waves slammed into the ship simultaneously. He fell over the rails into the untamed ocean when they jerked abruptly. For a brief moment, my feet were firmly planted on the ground. Amid my panic, I rushed like an insane person, pleading for help.

Man, you've gone too far! "someone, please save him!" I was a nuisance. It was still quite early in the morning, but I could hear hasty footsteps. My face was covered in tears, and I was shrieking incoherently as I smashed into a police officer.

"What's going on?" "what's the point of creating such a racket?" I was taken aback when I realized it was the captain speaking in such a harsh tone. I'm sorry, sir! I let a sigh of relief out loud. There was a guy who fell into the water. "Please help rescue him."

How did this happen? "where?" the terrified man yelled. It was there. I pointed it out to him with a finger. He dashed into a room full of cops, not pausing to gather more information. He screamed, "man overboard!" It is time to stop the ship.

Anchor down. quick! “his commands were quickly followed. A mad rush to the top deck ensued, led by the captain. I couldn't help but keep up with him. He ordered the crew and lifeboats to be lowered into the water near the helm. As a crew member, I can confirm that someone is missing. The guys heeded his command promptly this time around.

Crowds began to gather on the deck. Someone inquired, "what's going on?" the word spread quickly. Everyone was nervous as a result of the situation. Only a few screams of, "he's here!" were audible. "Who's he?" someone exclaimed. Another person said, "I'm not sure."

The individual was approached by two lifeboats at the same time. I was a few feet away from the captain. When he was stressed, I screamed in pain as he clung to my shoulder. "Sir, you're injuring me," I yelled. Please accept my apologies, my sweetheart. Sea conditions are choppy today. As quickly as possible, we must reach him. It has never happened before on my ship, he remarked, crossing his arms. With binoculars dangling around his neck, he kept an eye on the rescue effort.

I couldn't see what was going on because the boat was too far away. The Captain's sleeve was pulled on by me. "Sir, what are they doing here?" "Are they still looking for the man?" my question was directed at him. It seems like they've got him in their grips and are yanking him towards the boat with their arms. He was keeping me up to date with his observations continuously, which I appreciated.

Oh, what a misfortune! An ebb tide had carried the guy and two of the sailors away. “He seemed anxious. He saw a group of people crowded against the rails. His command: "keep away from those railings!" he yelled. Another accident isn't something we want to see happen again. The ship had come to a halt, but it was still heaving.

I borrowed the captain's binoculars to see well. The rescue effort was now plainly visible to me. A strong rope was thrown at the two sailors in the sea when the rescuers yelled "catch!" from their boats. In no time at all, they had grabbed hold of the rope.

After that, they swam toward Uncle with forceful strokes. He was grabbed by one of them as the rope was wrapped around his waist. The sailors returned to the lifeboats after swimming back to them using their uncle as a safety net. The three guys were hoisted into the boats by the rescuers, who bent over and threw them in. The boats returned to the ship in a flash.

He was saved, thank god, said the captain, putting a new cross sign over his heart. Passengers crowded the rails as he looked out at them. As he is brought up, please do not throng around him. “He’s going to require medical attention right now." He then saw the ship's doctor and a handful of nurses standing nearby. In addition, a stretcher was being carried near to the railing.

"Doctor! The captain said, "Is everything ready for the patient?" the doctor nodded, "Aye, aye, Captain." The ship's captain retreated to restore order. I approached the doctor and said, "Doctor, what are you going to do with him?" "Is he going to be okay?" "I believe that's correct. A pump will be needed to remove all the water from him. Keeping him warm and supplying him with artificial respiration will be necessary. " "What's the best way to remove the water?" I inquired, and he obliged. As he said, "We place [the patient] on his stomach and massage him until he eats it all up."

My uncle was carried to the medical room as soon as the rescue squad boarded the ship. To which the captain said, "run ahead now and play with your pals." I have a lot on my plate, but I'll get back to you as soon as I can. My gift to you may be a surprise! "

He looked away, so I discreetly slipped inside the patient's hospital room to observe what they were doing to him. Trays full of medications and syringes were being shuffled about the room by two nurses. Unknown to me, another person was hurrying away with Uncle's soaked garments. I pulled up next to her and inquired about Uncle's condition. No, she said, "not yet, but he's doing much better today." He should be able to wake up in a short period. "

I couldn't play any games since the ship was still rolling. I sat down in a comfy chair in the living room and began reading a book. I must have fallen asleep since I was sleepy. Immediately after that, I heard someone say, "awake, kid. If I may ask, I believe you to be Vasantha. The Captain added, "He wants to see you in his cabin."

When I raised my eyes, I saw a sailor standing there. My memory of the rescue operation and the captain's promise to contact me later was a little fuzzy at first. I enthusiastically followed the cop. He told me to "go straight inside" before he walked away and left me at the captain's door. The door opened as I knocked. The captain was in the center of the room, his back to us. The moment he caught sight of me, he charged forward and knocked me down on my face. When he finally sat me down, he was still beaming.

Do you think you'll be able to tell your friends about it? "close your eyes for the time being." It was my decision. A few seconds later, I heard him remark, "see what I've got for you." A large brown package was seen as soon as my eyes opened.

"With the best compliments of capt. Lindsay" was inscribed on it. Rapidly, I used my own bare hands to tear open the box. What a stunning vessel! As soon as I laid eyes on it, I squealed with delight. When asked, "do I own this?" would it be okay if I took it? A stunning replica of the ship sat snuggly on a velvet cushion next to me. I set the package down on the table with care. That was followed by a kiss and an embrace from me to Captain.

He gave me a kiss on the cheek and a grin as he watched me take the box and stroll out of his room with joy in my step. Everyone I came into contact with was delighted to see my gift. Take a look at what the Captain has provided for me. Stunning, right? The unanimous response was, "Yes, indeed." That day, I was the happiest passenger on the ship.