Fiction: A Cap Made in Turkey. “Short Children Story.”

The sound of the school bell echoed out over the neighborhood. Recess has finally arrived! We hurriedly left the class. Before I ran out of 'Gulli', I retrieved it from my bag. Khushal followed me when he seized the calendar. As soon as Panna, Raghu-bir, Brijpal, Prakash, Kaushal, Bishen, and Nityanand were gone, others followed. We finally made it to the spot where we used to play outside the school grounds.

Prakash drew a huge circle. It was Khushal's first time there. He was the one who got to go first in the game. As the 'Gulli' was centered in the circle, he struck it with the 'danda.' The rest of the group took their places in the circle. Khushal was the focus of everyone's attention. He landed a strong blow on the 'Gulli.' It took off and soared quite a distance after leaving the circle. It evaded all of us.

When Nityanand reached the "Gulli," he was ahead of everyone else. He hurled it back with all his might after picking it up. Khushal came back with a vengeance. It took off on a whole other path.

That team was led by Bishen. His fingers slid as he sought to grab it. Khushal was hit in the face with the object that he had picked up. Khushal retaliated once again. My time had finally arrived. It seemed as though my time would never come with Khushal striking as he did. Until then, I'd have to put it off. Just once, I had hoped Khu-shal would fail. Afterward, I could get started. Khushal, on the other hand, proved to be too excellent for us.

Khushal the 'Gulli' then tossed Panna. The circle was never even touched. On his way to Brijpal, Khushal unleashed a devastating blow with full power. The same could not be said about Brijpal. A simple catch should have been made.

I cursed him for not noticing and pointed out where it should have been. Brijpal expressed his regret for the blunder, too. He had no choice, though. In a rage, he threw the gulli back. This time Khushal didn't miss either.

The 'Gulli was heading straight at me at this point. I was prepared to grab it. But it didn't show up! There was an unexpected burst of activity. The play was disrupted by a guy dressed in kurta pajamas who stood in the center of the field. Overturned, he was wearing his Turkish hat on the ground. On the way to me, the gulli seemed to have smashed through the cap. "The Gulli" had fallen within the cap, and it was a miracle.

Anger filled the man's face. "You louts are wicked!" What a wonderful job you've done. "I'll show you a thing or two," he yelled. It was a matter of seconds before Khushal apologized to the gentleman. "It wasn't anything I planned to do. It was an accident. However, I must say that I am very sorry.

Is this a place for you to play? The school grounds are there for your enjoyment, after all, "shouted the guy. Brijpal approached him. Please accept our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience, sir. Our school has very little space for its grounds.

As Bipin pointed out, "That's why we come here every day to play." Wryly, "And this is how you play here, isn't it?" he said of her. I'll meet with your principal. After that, you'll be able to figure out where and how to have fun. In their court filing, Khushal and Brijpal said, "We beg the court to let us go on." Please, sir, don't scold us. "We'll watch our steps going forward."

The guy seemed unsatisfied with the outcome. I naively believed I could avert disaster. I picked it up to give him his hat. He grabbed it from my grasp. I was unable to get rid of the 'Gulli. He walked quickly towards the school after turning around.

Everyone in our group trailed behind him, pleading with him for mercy the whole time. But he was not going to take it. I sneaked a peek at my companions. They all wore expressions of sadness. As a fellow student, I, too, was apprehensive about the headmaster's temperament.

As soon as he walked through the doors of the school, the guy made a beeline for the headmaster's office. Outside, a person attempted to stop him. Just tossing him aside, he entered the room. From inside, we could make out the shouts of many people. We were all saying our prayers out loud.

A few minutes earlier, we had made our way to a courtyard that faced the principal's office. We made educated guesses about what they were saying and what the outcome might be. Soon after, the peon arrived and called us. We made our way inside the headmaster's office one by one.

His voice thundered, "Who is accountable for this?" he inquired. I've advised you several times to stay inside the boundaries of the school grounds. The two of us exchanged looks. No one dared to say anything. The headmaster became agitated and said, "Are you naive, all of you?" Why are you keeping quiet? "

I took a risk and said, "Our apologies, sir, for any inconvenience caused." We'll watch out for each other from now on. "Apologies to this guy, all of you," the entire headmaster said. Brijpal said, "Sir, we have been pleading for his forgiveness."

The headmaster persisted, "You must apologize in my presence." We all said, in unison, "We're sorry, sir." The guy responded, "ok, lads," and turned to the headmaster. "And, sir, thank you." He smiled contentedly as he approached the door. The principal said, "So, whose blow was that?" He was ready to go, and we were preparing to leave with him.

I turned my attention to Khushal. He had his eyes on me. I surveyed the area. As my pulse rate increased, I felt dizzy and faint. Then again, who am I to judge my friend? With a heavy heart, I resolved to take the fall. It seemed as if the headmaster was smiling. In my mind, the inquiry was not a kind of punishment. My mouth was ready to respond.

Despite this, Khushal was faster. I'm sorry, sir, but I've had a stroke. Honestly, I'm sorry. " The headmistress cried, "What a stroke!" It's as simple as hitting the "Gulli," making it fall, and then landing the "Gulli" within! There is no question about that! "

I was unable to hold back the laughter. I, on the other hand, was unable to chuckle in the presence of the headmaster. So, I took a good look in the mirror and, despite my best efforts, managed a big grin. I glanced around and saw that everyone else was attempting to keep their laughter under control.

My friends and I were excited to go out and have some fun. As the door opened, the guy with the Turkish hat likewise turned around. Similarly, he seemed amused. He walked away, still beaming. We left the room together. After that, we let go of our egos.