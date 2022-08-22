Fiction: Due to My Hair. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

One smacks, "You're a worthless piece of shit!" Another smack. "You bad son!" screams the mother. There was an outburst of slaps. At noon, I could see the stars twirling! Kabir and Ghalib's pictures began to swing, as Kabir and Ghalib's began to swing as well. I couldn't keep track of the number of smacks that rained down on my head and face.

I questioned whether or not I had harmed them. I was a boarding student at a Delhi school in eighth grade. The only time I didn't sing or deliver a poem at a school event was when I was a kid. We've been preparing for a big event for days and weeks now. Excitement was high since a well-known person was scheduled to preside over the event. The classrooms were sanitized and decorated, and the charts and images were repaired. People were all occupied.

The guest of honor was to be honored with a poem. Then again, who else could be expected to repeat it but me? I didn't tell you at the time that my hair was so long. On occasion, my parents would express their displeasure with me because of this. But when I was moved to the hostel, I assumed I would be able to grow my hair out as long as I wanted.

I quickly realized that the situation was even worse at the hostel. Compared to my parents, the warden was more rigorous. A self-described "artist" by profession, he was utterly obsessed with cleanliness and order. That's when we started fighting about my hair.

Every Sunday, 'Khalifaficame', an ancient barber, arrived at the hostel. The warden and I spent the whole morning playing hide-and-seek. Every fourth or fifth week, though, I would be apprehended and taken to Khalifafi's palace. Just thinking about me made him uncomfortable, since he knew how much trouble I was. I felt his hands trembling as they caressed my head.

The warden threatened to severely punish me if I didn't get a haircut the Sunday before the event. So, I was sad to find out that when I went on stage, my crowning glory would not be untidy.

Despite my best efforts, I was taken to Khalifa by the warden. Now it was time for the dreaded moment. I had to make a decision then and there about whether or not to comply with his demands.

The devil, without a doubt, was involved. I was adamant that I would retaliate and clear my name, old and new. As a mark of respect, I bowed to Khalifaji. I even asked him if he could shave my whole head off! Of course, he wasn't going to believe me. The water was finally put on my head after I persisted. The man then asked me again, just before he picked up the razor.

Do you want to shave your head? I had to put in a lot of effort to persuade him. He then placed the razor on my hair with quivering hands. I shaved my head three times in five minutes. Afterward, I had Khalifaji clip my eyebrows as well as my gleaming scalp. After that, I gently smeared on some oil to bring out the sheen.

I returned to my room, changed into shorts, and slung a towel over my shoulders. When I emerged from the hostel, I looked like a conqueror. As they followed in my footsteps, my buddies broke into laughter and clapped. I was at the front of the parade, dressed in monk's garb.

Decorating a classroom was the warden's priority at the time. A group of noisy lads marched past, shouting, laughing, and applauding. This surprised the warden, who had just left the classroom. He was in a state of disbelief. My whole body was scrutinized by him.

As soon as it happened, I was hit with a barrage of punches. They were something I was looking forward to, and one might argue that I earned them as well. The next day, I was barred from being on stage. But the worst part was that I had to wear my monk-like attire for a long time. That was the last time somebody requested a haircut for me, and I now have complete control over my head and hair!