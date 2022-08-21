Fiction: Myself, as well as Hanuman. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Our school's annual day had already started to take shape. There were plans to present two plays. 'The Merchant of Venice' and 'The Story of Rama' were to be performed by the senior and junior sections, respectively. I was hoping and praying that the theatre instructor would put me in the cast. I'd never performed on stage before, but I was certain that, once I did, I'd do an excellent job.

The most beautiful girl in our class, Radhika, is certain to play Sita. I couldn't aspire to be Rama since I was shorter than Radhika and had a loud voice. But I decided that I'd rather be Rama's brother, Laxmana. I spent a few days visualizing myself on stage as Laxmana, with a bow and arrow draped over my shoulders.

My folks are going to be amazed! My father said to me almost inaudibly, "Imagine we had such a brilliant daughter and didn't even recognize it." I was devastated when the theatre instructor smiled and said, "It's great to have you on board." In my scheme, you play an important role. You'll join the Vanar Sena, a group of monkeys.

"The Monkey Army of Lord Rama" at war. He argued, "Even the role of Hanuman would be an honor for me." The teacher said, "No, your voice is too squeaky." Rehearsals started the next day. "Jai Hanuman" and "Jai Rama" were all I had to do together with seven other females in a chorus.

The long-awaited moment has come. Every one of us was giddy with anticipation. All I could do was wear a monkey mask, a red waistcoat, and a red shirt. The chowkidar* happened while we were getting ready. I delivered the letter to the instructor. Her voice trembled as she recited the text. Please accept my deepest apologies for bringing this to your attention, but Alka has the measles and has had a fever since this morning. Sorry, but she won't be able to participate in the performance due to a scheduling conflict.

Alka had been cast as Hanuman by the director. When the instructor turned around, her gaze landed on me. "You wanted to be Hanuman?" she said skeptically. Do you believe you'll be able to do it? " All of a sudden, my wish had come true! I was very dazed and confused. The confident answer I gave was, "Of course, one can." If I forget, "I can always come up with something new."

She exclaimed, "Oh no, you will not do such a thing." I promise you that. Victory to Lord Rama, Victory to Lord Hanuman, "will be my guide." For the love of God, it's as simple as repeating what I say and not mumbling. Avoid being quiet and using your opinion.

I was forced onto the stage as the drums began to play for the third scene. I was on the verge of falling. I couldn't see a thing for a while. Even though my ears were filled with the sound of drums, I couldn't feel anything in my hands or feet. Because my throat was so dry, I couldn't recall what I was supposed to say.

Fortunately, I kept hearing my instructor read my lines over and over again in the classroom. Without realizing it, I started repeating whatever she said. It was with folded hands that I knelt before Rama and declared that I was his loyal servant. I would give my life for him. As my instructor was saying, "You have neglected to pin your tail," I repeated it out loud. As Rama screamed, "Don't be ridiculous." "This isn't how I'm meant to look." You've lost track of your own in the absence of a tail. I reached out and stroked the area. In an attempt to make amends with God, I apologized profusely. You haven't pinned on your tail, so I'm sorry about that. "

While whispering, "Jump! Jump!" the instructor exclaimed. "Jump!" I yelled. Rama screamed at me, "You jump!" As soon as I realized my second error, I started jumping about like a maniac, and the curtains came down laughing. The instructor trimmed my part as short as possible right then and there, but I had to appear on stage for the last act.

Now that I'd calmed down, I was able to speak clearly and confidently. To prove to Sita that I was Rama's envoy, I presented her with Rama's ring. In wonderful passages, Sita praises Rama's magnificence and expresses her love for him. With her head in her hands, she wailed. Sita's crying continued unabated, and I realized that the instructor was encouraging her. Because Sita was silent, I decided it was time for me to stand out.

"Beauty is my downfall," I boasted. I'm told it's because of my looks that Ravana wants to marry me. "What?" Sita said, in disbelief. It was the teacher who said, "Not you, you fool." I realized my error too late when I saw the cast's shocked expressions.

Everyone on stage started yelling, "Maharaja* is coming, Ravana the Great is here!" at the same time. I was dumbfounded after seeing the enormous, six-inch-heeled figure coming down on me with her dazzling sword.

"What are you talking about?" I shouted out in terror. Invading my land, you prickly little thing, who are you? That I was the son of Pawan-dev, the wind god, a devotee of Rama, and the eternal Hanuman, was supposed to be my proud response.

However, I was dwarfed by Ravana. I cried in despair as he lifted his sword; "Don't murder me, I'm not Hanuman." I took off my mask as I talked. The crowd was in fits of laughter at this point. When an enraged instructor appeared on stage and roughly took me off, the laughter became louder.