Fiction: When you're At the Party. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

It's a no-brainer for me. Leeladidi would not accompany him to the party since he is a greedy glutton. She stormed out of the room. When she rushed by, she didn't forget to give me a good whack on the head with her knuckles.

I burst into tears and yelled. Amma emerged from the kitchen. She yelled at Leela, "Come here!" Leeladidi didn't let up, and she kept on going. "Did you hear me?" Come back, I beg of you. Amma's voice rose in dominance.

Heeladidi turned and walked gently towards Amma, despite her reluctance. I had to stop weeping and keep an eye on them. Amma began berating Leela-didi, but the latter refused to admit any wrongdoing.

However, no matter how much she begged and pleaded, it was to no avail. Amma threw down the gauntlet to her. Leela remarked with firmness. "You can bring Sudhir or you can't go to the party," Leela didi agreed grudgingly. "However, if he acts like a greedy worm, I will never, ever take him with me."Never in my whole life. She referred to herself as an older sibling.

I was overjoyed to have taken home the prize. Amma's stern look caught me just as I was ready to crack a grin. Then I said, "And what if your conduct doesn't satisfy my standards?" Then I'll give you an appropriate punishment. The most I did was avert my eyes and nod in agreement. No cake, cookie, or chocolate will ever be touched without my permission! "Promise?" Leeladidi wanted to make sure I was completely trustworthy. I was unsure at first.

Didi pressed the issue once again. My instincts told me she was enticing me. That's what I'm wondering: "And what if you don't let me?" I inquired, and he obliged. Yes, I'll do it.

"What if you decide not to?" Not giving up, I persisted. Do you know what I'm going to do about this? " Leela asked. "But what if you're not nearby or you're engaged in conversation with someone else?" That's all you need to know when someone gives you a gift: don't grab a bunch. You should say "no thank you" at least twice or three times, right?

I was still unsure, but I vowed to do it anyhow. Didi grabbed me away and said, "Come on, let's get you ready and dressed for the party." My arm was grasped so tightly by her that it was painful to hold on to. Even as she helped me put on my shirt and shoes, she pushed and squeezed me.

All of this happened to me in complete silence. The pain became terrible as she pinched both my cheeks with her left hand and pushed the comb firmly through my hair. "Are you sure you want to go with me?" I was intimidated and instructed to stop talking by her. After applying a little amount of powder to my face, she was done.

Mom made me swear once more before we left the house that I would be good and not take anything until I had refused it three times. I agreed. All the way there, she nagged, and she finally slowed down when we arrived at the party venue. She ran into her old buddy Shyama and began spilling the beans on a long-held secret. Because they continued glancing at me, I knew it was about me.

She walked up to me and whispered in my ear, "Sudhir." Remember your vow. Behave yourself. " After a few minutes of silence, they forced me to sit down on a chair and then disappeared into the throngs. Many young men and women had assembled by this point. Their laughter and conversation could be heard.

In every direction, balloons and streamers festooned the event. I was the only one who was downcast at the moment. I had been ordered to remain seated in a corner and not to disturb the other guests.

The food was neatly set on a huge table at one end of the room. There was a large cake in the center of the room. The frosting was adorned with delicate pink marzipan flowers and silver sugar pearls.

There was a solitary crimson candle that stood in the middle of the room, ready to be ignited. It was a work of art. After a while, my mouth began watering as I continued staring at it. Then, all of a sudden, everyone was lining up to witness the cake being sliced.

It was a fantastic experience. The first cut was made. Slices of the meat were then hastily passed about until they were all gone. Soon, a woman in a green sari appeared, holding a dish full of cake pieces in front of me. To do this, I cocked my head and looked around. Then there was Shyamadidi, who was looking at me from behind her. I couldn't shake the feeling of unease. I was reminded of the agreement.

I had to keep my cool. I needed to maintain my excellent behavior! I searched the area for Leela Didi. She had vanished from view. The green-haired girl responded, "Yes, please, a piece of cake." Despite my desire to have a piece of the cake, I was forced to decline three times.

But what if I refused to give in and the girl left? I was struck by a thought and said, "No, no, no," all in one breath. Then I snatched the largest piece of cake off the table and began gorging myself. Shyamarfidi, who was standing next to me, erupted into laughter. This made the girl in the green sari and I giggle even more.

I took a huge swath and stared at them in awe. My heart sank as I saw Leela Didi approaching. She glared at me with a sneer. In the background, I heard Shy-amadidi jokingly inform her about what I'd done. So I felt confident in my safety. I accepted the offer of another piece of cake from the girl in the green sari.