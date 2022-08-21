Fiction: I'm Fooled. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Every one of us was giddy with anticipation. Grandpa had decided to reside in Dindigul because of the climate's favorable conditions for those with weakened lungs; therefore, this vacation will be spent there. Grandpa's doctor had warned him that Madras' moist sea air would no longer be suitable for him.

Dindigul is close to the hill station of Kodaikanal, where Lorries and carts deliver fresh produce to the market every day. Excellent bananas and pears, as well as a wide variety of vegetables and milk, may be found in Dindigul itself.

Because of his health condition, Grandpa was told to eat a lot of vegetables and milk. This was the perfect place for him. The home was a typical old-fashioned one, with numerous rooms, a wide yard, a cowshed, and a well. Granny decided to keep a cow, and she promised to teach us how we could get water from the well.

"There is no need to worry about learning how to milk a cow from me," she remarked with a smile. Because a gang of robbers had been prowling the neighborhood for some time, our neighbors warned us to be extra cautious and secure at night. Despite their best efforts, the cops were unable to capture them.

Our home's doors and windows are both secured with massive iron bolts. In one room, the family's valuables were kept in an iron safe that was built into the wall. Any thief would have a hard time getting into this safe. Grandpa inquired about it.

Burglars woke us up one night when we were soundly sleeping. They weren't your typical burglars, though. Knives and clubs were among the weapons they brought. They didn't even bother trying to get in via the windows or doors. Instead, they blew a huge hole in the wall and snuck into the home that way.

The neighbors had warned us to shut all the doors and windows leading to each room, but Grandpa had ignored their advice. As a result, the robbers were able to enter his room unimpeded.

They had to wake Grandpa from his sleep to find out where the money and jewels were stashed. Grandpa was evasive when asked a question. He was stabbed by one of the guys and was left bleeding to death.

Granny coolly responded, "Come, I'll show you where it is." Just as I saw him doing so, Father walked in and attempted to seize one of the robbers. When he tried to approach, Granny shoved him away.

Keep your mouth shut, she warned. It's pointless. If you don't get stabbed or killed, they will. Your father is under your care. " She escorted them to the safe room and handed them the safe's keys. Just don't hurt any of us, she implored, and take everything you want.

The burglars were after her jewelry, as well as my mother's. It was agreed that each of them might retain their wedding rings. "Now it's time for you to go," was the order from the adults.

My grandma was a really intelligent person. At first glance, the would-be robbers didn't realize that when she left the room, she didn't only shut the door; she also locked it from outside! Nothing else worked, and it was impossible to get through the locked door.

When they got back inside, the guys started screaming and banging on the door. Granny chuckled and said to my father, "It's a good thing you're here." Get the police and a doctor on the scene as soon as possible! You should all gather in the front yard and start screaming. Tell our neighbors that we've found the thief! "

We were terrified and sobbing uncontrollably. Granny once said this to me: "You're safe from danger now. Be courageous and follow my instructions. Back then, nobody in the area had access to a telephone. In his car, the father arrived at the police station. Neighbors rushed to our home after hearing the disturbance.

A serious cut was cleaned and bandaged by Granny and my mum. I was nauseated and dizzy from seeing so much blood for the first time. The cops and the doctor arrived soon thereafter. A police officer handcuffed the assailants and led them away. This gang, which had terrorized the town and the neighboring villages, had finally been found and brought to justice.

They kept saying things like, "Can you picture an old granny catching them when the police couldn't?" they would laugh. Gran received a check for her efforts. It was there that she donated on behalf of her grandfather. He spent a month there and left with a large scar that he was proud of. He boasted to everyone that he had saved us from the thieves! While grinning mischievously, Granny remained silent.