Fiction: Early on a Sunday Morning. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Early on a Sunday Morning Ivars/pexels

My father was stationed in Patna for work. On our first Sunday on the island, my brother and I set out on a bike ride around town. In the early hours, there were just a few passersby. The roads were well-maintained, and the trees that lined them provided welcome shade.

Unlike Delhi, where we'd just come from, there were no big buildings or monuments here. When my brother and I cycled for approximately 30 minutes, he grew bored and challenged me to a race. To what extent is it appropriate for the loser to present the victor with a chocolate cake? It's time for "one," "two," and "three!" We took off after I said that.

We had raced before, so we knew what to expect. I was the only one who was consistently defeated by my brother, who then boasted about it for days. I had my sights set on a victory this time. I pushed my pedals as hard as I could. My legs were aching and my skirt was flapping dangerously close to my face. The trees on each side of the road had merged into a single green field.

My hair was blowing in the wind, and I was gasping for oxygen. I soon caught up with my brother and then began to pull away. I could see the corner, obscured by haze. As my excitement grew, so did my shout, but I couldn't let out a whoop. A lone cow stood in the center of the road!

The bike immediately came to a halt as I pushed on the brakes, but I was unable to stop the forward movement of my own body. I fell over the handlebars and fell on the poor animal's back. As a result of this unexpected assault, the cow sprung into action and bolted away. For the love of my life, I held onto her as she raced up the road and over the bend.

As we rounded the corner, I saw two rows of resplendent cavalry commanders riding majestic horses towards us. They were part of the governor's security detail. Clinging on for dear life, I watched helplessly as the frightened cow charged directly toward the horses. The horses went into a tailspin and dispersed. There was a constant horde of people scrambling for cover.

When the cow fell into a ditch, it also removed me, and I landed on the soft ground surrounding the ditch. As soon as I woke up, I observed that the Cavalry horses were still bucking about in their pen. While their riders attempted to control them, some of them ran about in circles like crazy.

It seemed as though one horse vanished and the other horse tossed its rider right in front of my eyes. The unfortunate traveler ended up in the same ditch as the cow. This was the cow's second assault, so it barked and lowered its head as it rushed at the poor victim. As he scrambled to get out of the ditch, the unfortunate man tore his trousers in an inconvenient spot. He sat down on the road with a bang and refused to get up after realizing this.

With my bike in tow, I saw my brother approaching me with a smile on his face. I wanted to smack him. He thought it was hilarious how you looked perched on that cow. When he asked, "Are you all right?" I think he realized that I could have been harmed.

I snorted haughtily, "Of course I am," and immediately rose to my feet. To tell him how terrified and disturbed I was would have been the worst mistake of my life. As soon as my brother observed one of the horse-riders approaching us with an angry frown on his face, we ran away from him in terror.

The cow's owner was seen in the distance behind him. With an anxious look, my brother stated, "I believe it would be excellent if we moved fast from here." I glanced around and realized that if we didn't hurry up, we'd have to provide a lot of explanations. In unison, we hopped on our bikes and made a quick getaway. There had already been a lot going on that morning, and we didn't want to add to it.