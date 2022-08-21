Fiction: The Level 3 Boy. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Father Rebello sat in the spinning chair in his study, his enormous mass dominating the space. As he scribbled, his pen made a "swish, swish" sound. The clock above the bookshelves began to tick. The rest of the time, it was dead silent. To keep out the mountain air, the windows were closed.

The blinds were closed. Raja, the father's dog, was lying on the carpet below. The rest of the time, Raja seemed utterly lethargic. He wouldn't eat anything until it was shoved directly in front of him. But at night, he had a shift in his demeanor. Raja let out a harsh snarl whenever the wind even so much as moved Father's latch.

The clock had just struck ten when the father signed the final piece of paperwork. He heard a deep rumbling as he put down his pen. Raja tucked his head between his paws when Father told him to stay quiet. Silence.

Then, he heard a quiet thump on the pavement. And now for something completely different. Atop the flight of stairs, they made their way cautiously upwards until they reached the landing. In the meantime, Raja howled incessantly as his father approached the door and swung it open. He yelled, "Who's there?" He could barely make out a little shape in the dim light.

"Come in," he shouted, and the new Tibetan student from Standard III's face came into the light. Father Rebello led Norbu inside the study, and Norbu felt a chill run down his spine. He was crouched in one corner of the chair, his scared eyes roving the space. Father Rebello waited for the boy's heart to stop thudding. "What is it, Norbu?" he finally said. Advise me, please, "he says.

Despite Norbu's best efforts, the words just would not flow. Before he could find his little voice, he ran his tongue over his lips three times. "I can burn some joss sticks in the chapel every night, Father," he added. Yes? So what if I ask?

He was surprised. "Of course, Norbu," he said. "However, according to what end?" "To let God know I'm here." The father took Norbu's comments severely, despite their lack of anger. He cradled the lads' shoulders with one of his arms. What makes you think God has forgotten about you, son? "

But Norbu refused to say anything more, and Father was afraid to pursue him since the boy's face had already become a bluish-white shade of pale. They shared a steaming mug of milk. Norbu's dormitory is located halfway down the hill, and Father went to check on him with a flashlight.

Evening studies were interrupted by Norbu's arrival every day, immediately after. The dining hall is below. He slipped past his father's bedroom and entered the chapel. Father Rebello smelled the joss-sticks five minutes later. Despite Norbu's happiness, Father was aware that this was not the end of the road for him.

In that year, the rain came and went rather quickly. The area was bathed in a pink and white cloudy dusk as it trailed behind it. Father Rebello enjoyed the nights because it was a chance for him to disconnect from the stresses of school administration. Every night, he would walk from the school to a little knoll that looked out over a flowing stream. My father used to sit in this spot and watch the sun go down over the trees.

Father Rebello showed up one day later than normal. Something attracted his attention as he zigzagged his way to the top of the mound. From behind a shrub, a blue-clad arm poked its head out. a member of the school's staff at the ready. Father Rebello sped up since he was aware that the knoll was off-limits at that time.

His voice was firm and direct as he drew himself up to eye level with the shadowy figure hidden behind the bush. Then he observed Norbu's shocked expression. In one hand, he had a pencil, while in the other, he held a large stack of papers. The father was shocked by how much his son looked like Norbu in a picture of a Tibetan girl.

He gushed, "I never realized you could sketch so beautifully," when I told him. Who is this young lady? " "Are you talking about your sibling?" Yes, Norbu agreed. The tears in the boy's eyes signaled that his defenses were down and he was ready to communicate, so Father knelt next to him on the grass. Father Rebello sat and awaited the arrival of the others. After wiping his face, the youngster began to tell his story.

When the Chinese arrived in Tibet, I was only seven years old. Even yet, I am an only child without a parent. My grandma fled to India with my sister and me. The whole family, including the home, clothing, and even the goats, will be left behind.

She and I were young for our age. I can't go on hikes right now. My grandmother is in her eighties and nineties. I'm unable to carry it. We seem to be dragged down by the tide. There were hundreds of Tibetans, all traveling to India. "

Norbu exhaled slowly. "At some point in the future, Grandmother fell asleep and never woke up again." My sister and I joined the rest of the people. We reappear several moons later, this time in a massive mansion. There are a lot of other Tibetans and individuals we don't know there as well. Porridge is served in tiny white bowls.

"One day, they just tell us that we have to go to school. Two buses arrive the next morning. I entered a contest for lads. The other was placed by my sister's sister. Suddenly, she's gone. After that, I didn't see her again. A lengthy pause followed. As the last piece of kind advice from Father: "Norbu, are you going to look for your sister?"

His gaze was greeted by Norbu, who replied, "Yes." Is it okay with you if we do it together, then? Through our mission, I could gather information. One of our schools may have your sibling. If not, there are additional missions that may help. This takes some time. On the other hand, Father Rebello never completely concluded his thoughts.

Because Norbu had thrown two little arms around his neck, rising like a tornado. The father hugged his son close as he watched the final rays of the sun fall softly to rest over the mop of brown hair.