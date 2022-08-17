Fiction: Ghost Wind. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Ghost Wind Julia Volk/pexels

The Himalayan snows screamed "whoo, whoo, whoo" as the wind rushed down from the mountains. It raced across the hills and over the big pines and deodars, humming and moaning as it went. Only a few stunted trees and plants, as well as the remnants of a tiny hamlet, stood in the way of the wind on Haunted Hill.

The next hill had a settlement on its slopes. Large stones were placed on tin roofs to keep them from being blown away by the wind. In these regions, the wind was almost constantly blowing hard. Three youngsters were using stones to mark each article of clothing they were laying out to dry on a low stone wall.

Unable to get her hands on her grandfather's large, baggy shirt, eleven-year-old Usha cried out in pain. When Suresh tried to hold down a bed sheet, Usha's younger brother, Binya, was there to help. They sat on the flat rocks, sunning and taking in the view of Haunted Hill's ruins over the meadows after they had secured everything with stones.

"Merely going to the market today is not an option," Usha said. "I wish I could come with you," Binya said regrettably. After all, I have to help out with the cows. I can come! ', said an exuberant Suresh, who was eight years old at the time. As soon as he could, he would make the three-mile journey to visit the nearby market.

Usha said, "No, you can't." "Grandfather needs your assistance chopping wood." "Will you be frightened to come home alone?" he inquired. Ghosts roam Haunted Hill. It's true! Before nightfall, I'll be back.' Daytime is the only time you won't see any ghosts. Binya said, "Are there a lot of spirits here?"

"'Grandfather says so,'" he continues. He claims that the hill used to be home to British settlers more than a century ago. They had to leave, however, since the village was often hit by lightning. But why are there ghosts here if they left?' Since Grandfather claims that during a tremendous storm, one of the homes was struck by lightning and everyone in it was slain, 'he continues. All of them, even the littlest ones. '

"How many kids do you have?" "Two." Both of them are children. " There in the moonlight, Grandfather observed them playing. "Wasn't he scared?" I asked. "No." "Ghosts don't bother the elderly."

Usha left her house at 2 p.m. to go to the market. walked for a little over an hour and a half. Through mustard fields, along the crest of the hill, and then straight up, through the ruins, was the route. Usha had been to the market or to see her aunt, who lived in a neighboring town, many times before.

The decaying remains were alive with wildflowers, and a wild plum tree had sprung from the floor of what had once been a hall. It was covered in delicate white petals when I arrived. On one window sill, a whistling thrush with vivid purple feathers sang its heart out while lizards scrambled over them.

Even as she skipped lightly down the slope that dropped sharply down to the valley, Usha sang along, leading her to the little village and its charming market as well.

Usha shopped at her own pace for spices, sugar, and matches. She bought an amber-colored beaded necklace for herself and some marbles for Suresh with the two rupees she had saved from her pocket money. After that, she took her mother's slippers to a cobbler's shop to get them fixed.

Finally, Usha made it to Aunt Lakshmi's apartment above the shops, where she stayed for a while. Usha saw the gathering clouds above the mountains as they spoke and drank hot, sweet tea. As soon as she finished packing and said farewell to her aunt, she left for the town.

The wind had suddenly slowed down. The trees and crickets could not be heard. Before landing, the birds circled the oak tree. Usha was racing up the trail, thinking, "I need to get home before it gets dark."

A low rumbling could be heard echoing across the hills as the sky became darker. Usha's face was touched by the first hefty raindrop. She accelerated to the point of sprinting as she clutched her shopping bag tight against her body. The cold, stinging pellets of rain had begun to fall more rapidly now that the sky had darkened. The ruins atop the hill were briefly illuminated by a burst of lightning before the scene went back to black. The day has turned to night.

Usha decided she would have to take refuge among the ruins and started to flee. But she didn't resist it when the wind sprang up again. She could hear it calling out to her in the distance. This time, the thunder was audible and the lightning flashed. In front of her, the forbidding ruins seemed bleak and ominous.

Usha remembered a section of an old roof that might offer some protection. It's better to give up than to keep going. She might easily lose her footing in the pitch-black and roaring wind and end up falling down the cliff's edge.

The wind howled, "Whoo, whoo, whoo." Swaying, the wild plum tree's leaves slammed against the ground, Usha noticed. The frequent flashes of lightning guided her further into the ruins. Her palms were flat on the stone wall, and she walked sideways in an attempt to find a safe spot. She screamed in surprise as her palm came into contact with something soft and fuzzy. As something darted away into the shadows, she heard another scream, a half-snarl, and a half-scream.

It was a comfort to Usha to realize that the cat among the ruins was the culprit. She had been afraid for a split second, but she rapidly walked along the wall till she heard the rain pounding on a piece of tin. She found some safety huddled in a corner. It seemed as if the thin, creaky tin sheet was about to break free and sail away.

Usha recalled seeing an antique fireplace across the room while she was growing up. It could be drier under the obstructed chimney. But she wouldn't go looking for it right now for fear of getting lost.

Her clothing was drenched, and a puddle formed at her feet as water dripped from her hair. Perhaps the faint screech was made by the cat or an owl. The storm suddenly drowned out all other sounds.

Amid the chaos, Usha suddenly recalled Grandfather's tale of the lightning-blasted ruins. It had been too long since she had given any thought to the possibility of ghosts. She prayed and hoped that she would not be struck by lightning.

Thunder rang out over the hills, and lightning struck more often than before. For a brief period, the whole ruin was illuminated by a bright light. The building's floor was dotted with a blue swath of heat. Usha was looking straight ahead when she saw two little people—toddlers!—running around in front of the fireplace that wasn't being used.

When Usha turned to face them, the phantoms seemed to raise their heads and give her a direct gaze. Then everything went black once again. Usha's heart was beating in her mouth. In her mind's eye, she was certain that she had seen two ghosts in the other room. She had no intention of remaining among the ruins any longer than she had to.

A large hole had appeared in the wall through which she had broken her way into the building. When something – or someone – dropped on her when she was halfway across the wide expanse, she was stunned. Usha tripped, got back up, and then stumbled again. She screamed in terror. Another person yelled in response. There was another yell, this time coming from a kid, and Usha knew exactly who was shouting it.

They jumped into one another's arms, giggling and repeating each other's names, as they were so relieved and astonished. "I thought you were ghosts," Usha remarked. Suresh remarked, "We believed you were a ghost." It was Usha's command that brought him back to the roof.

With delight and relief, they crowded together in the corner and spoke. "We came seeking you when it became dark," Binya remarked. " Then the moment was right. A storm erupted afterward.

Do you want to go back with me? ' Usha inquired. The last thing I want to do is spend the rest of my life here. ' Binya sighed and replied, "We'll have to wait." A section of the walkway has collapsed. ‘In the darkness and the rain, it's not a good idea to be out in the rain.'

Because Suresh was starving to death, the two of them had to wait until the next morning. Even as the storm raged on, they were no longer alarmed. They provided each other with a sense of security and comfort. Not even the ruins seemed that ominous. There was a pause in the rain after an hour, and the thunder became less audible.

The whistling thrush started to sing as the sun came up. The sound of its lovely, shattered melodies filled the ruins. Even though the plum tree had lost all of its flowers, it was still standing erect when the sun came up.

In the words of Usha: "Let's go!" Usha exclaimed. During their trek up the hillside, they observed the sky change color. Usha said, "Can you see anything beyond the wall?" while they were some distance away.

According to Binya, 'it's only the top of the plum tree.' 'Bye, bye...' They were aware of the presence of people. When questioned, 'Who said goodbye?' by Usha, she was taken aback. "I'm not," Suresh said. Binya did not say, "Nor am I." She added, "I heard someone calling," Usha said. According to Binya, it was only the wind.

Usha turned her gaze back to the crumbling ruins behind her. Early in the morning, the sun's rays reached the wall's peak. Come on, Suresh pleaded with the group. I say, "I'm hungry." They sped up as they approached the town. 'Bye, bye...' Usha was awakened by their constant barrage of phone calls. Or was that simply the wind blowing?