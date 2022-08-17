Fiction: Firefighter Romi and the Forest Fire. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Romi observed smoke rising behind a distant line of trees just as he was ready to ride his bicycle. As his classmate Prem put it, 'it looks like a forest fire.' Prem is a buddy of mine. By the time Romi got there, it was already too late. 'Not even close to the highway.'

With his eyes fixed on the crumpled leaves blowing in the wind, Prem observed, "There is heavy wind." There had been no rain in the Terai for some weeks by the middle of May. The grass had turned brown, and the tree leaves were strewn with a fine layer of dirt. Even though it was six o'clock in the evening, their clothes were still wet from perspiration.

Prem predicted that it would grow dark shortly. To keep you safe, I'd want you to spend the night at my place. ' My promise to be at home tonight was a lie. Sadly, my father isn't in good health. He's been prescribed some medication by the doctor. '

Then, you'd best get moving. It seems as if the fire is expanding. 'This is very far away. ' Riding through the woods will only take me forty minutes. 'See you tomorrow, Prem!' As Romi rode his bike down the main road of the village, he scared away stray chickens, stray dogs, and stray people.

An irate villager yelled at the approaching bicycle, 'Hey, check where you're going!' and sprang out of the path. "Do you believe you own this road?" Romi said, "Of course, I own it," before continuing to ride off.

Even though his hamlet was just a few miles away from Romi's, there was only a primary school in his town, and Romi was now attending high school. It was only recently that his father, a well-off sugarcane farmer, purchased him a new bicycle. Even though Romi disliked school and thought there weren't enough vacation days, he enjoyed the lengthy car excursions and made friends easily with his peers.

If it weren't for the pills that the local doctor had given him for his father, he may have remained the night with Prem. Romi's father had back pain, and a special herbal remedy had been made just for him. Romi believed that the least he could do in exchange for receiving such a nice bicycle was to get those medicines to his father as soon as possible.

Taking a deep breath and quickly mounting his horse, he galloped away from the settlement. The smoke from the blazing forest surged up in front of him, turning the sky crimson. He'd left the town in no time at all. Romi had to work harder on the pedals to get over a little ascent. The route meandered downhill for miles to reach the subtropical forest's edge.

Romi liked this phase the most. He let off of the handlebars and pedals, allowing the bicycle to leisurely slide down the hill. In no time, the wind was tossing his hair about in his face and making his shirt billow behind him. He broke into song.

A dog from the hamlet was running beside him, yelping and barking frantically. Romi yelled encouragement to the dog as they raced. When the road re-emerged, Romi re-started pedaling. Seeing the jungle ahead, the dog turned around and returned to the hamlet. Because of the jungle, it was terrified.

Romi was able to detect the scent of burning wood in the thickening smoke. However, he could see well in front of him. In the end, he kept on. It was a bumpy, dusty road that ran right through the middle of the woods. The last rays of sunlight were snuffed out by dense foliage on all sides. But the road was illuminated by the fire on the right, and the shadows of the trees swayed in front of the lad on his bike.

The route was usually empty. There was a hive of activity this evening as wild animals fled the woodland fire. A hare ran across the road in front of Romi, and it was the first animal he saw. Several other hares followed it. Then a group of monkeys appeared, chirping loudly and scurrying over the ground.

On the other hand, he reasoned to himself, they'll be safe on the other side. The blaze will not cross the road... It was, however, getting closer all the time. Romi stepped up his pace after realizing this. Within half an hour, he should be out of the woods by now.

Pheasants suddenly sprang from the side of the road and swooped low across the route in front of the approaching bicycle with a whoosh. Romi was caught off guard and toppled off. In the process of brushing his garments, he discovered that one of his knees had bled. A little cut on his knee required a bandage, so he let it bleed a bit, and then used his handkerchief to wrap it. He then rode off on his bike again.

Birds and other creatures were constantly darting out of the woods, so he rode with more caution now. Birds of various sizes, including parrots, jungle crows, owls, and magpies, filled the air with their calls as they flew over the road. Romi saw that "everyone's on the go." It's going to be a huge blaze.

Those raging blazes were now visible from behind the trees to his right, and he could hear their crackling as the dry leaves around them caught fire. His brow was sweating from the heat. Leaves, either still burning or charred beyond recognition, drifted by.

There was a herd of deer on the road, and Romi had to halt his vehicle until they were passed. Then he got back on the horse and continued riding, but this time he was scared. A slight clanging noise could be heard in the distance. In Romi's opinion, that wasn't a sound made by animals. What's this? In the vicinity of fifty miles, there were no fire engines at all.

Romi realized that the clattering was coming from a tiny child who was racing through a woodland trail with two milk cans clattering by his side. To Teju, Romi yelled out in recognition of the youngster from the next hamlet. "Why are you out here?" he demanded.

As Teju pedaled on, he added, "Of course, I'm just trying to go home." Romi paused for him and added, "Jump on." Romi was a few years older than Teju, who was just around eight or nine years old at the time. To Teju's surprise, the workers had fled the scene at the first indication of a fire, and he was rushing back home with his milk cans full.

Romi resumed his journey after remounting the bicycle's crossbar. He was accustomed to riding the crossbar with buddies. Romi told her to keep banging her milk cans. That way, the animals will be able to tell that we're on our way. There is not enough volume in my chime bell. A horn for my bike is on my to-do list! '

It was Teju's first time seeing so many creatures in the bush. In the middle of the road, I noticed a python. "It went all the way across!" "What happened?" It was a simple matter of 'just rushing and jumping over it!'

Romi's attention was focused on the raging inferno rather than Teju's conversation. From the dry grass, flames rushed up to the trunks of trees, as well as to the branches. The woodland was enveloped in a blanket of smoke.

A burning sensation ran across Romi's face, from his eyes to his brows. But he couldn't give up now; he had to escape out of the fire's path. Once they reached the tiny wooden bridge that crossed the small river dividing the forest from the sugarcane fields, it would only take another ten or fifteen minutes of steady riding to arrive.

They would be safe after crossing the river. They were safe from the flames. because the woodland terminated at the river's bank, the opposite side. Was it possible, nevertheless, that they would make it to the river in time?

Teju's milk cans clattered, clattered, and clattered. The sound of the fire, on the other hand, got louder. After it caught fire, a large silk-cotton tree, with branches bending towards the road, was engulfed in flames. A few yards in front of them, a blazing limb plummeted from the sky and crashed to the ground.

There were prickly bushes to deal with on the left, so the lads had to get off the bike and leave the road. They had to pull and push the bicycle, and they only returned to the road a few hundred feet away from a flaming tree.

As Teju sat back on the crossbar, he moaned, "We won't get out in time." Romi pedaled furiously, saying, 'Yes, we will.' This time, the flames haven't reached the road. A little flame sprung up from the grass to the left of him as he spoke. Sparks and blazing leaves were soon blown across the road, igniting the greenery beyond.

Romi's bicycle suddenly came to a halt as he said, "Oh, look!" Inquiringly, "What's wrong?" Teju rubbed his tired eyes, and Teju inquired. Amid the smog, he realized what was preventing them.

The route was blocked by an elephant. Teju fell off the cross-bar, causing his cans to fall to the ground and burst open, spilling their contents. The elephant was less than a half-dozen feet away from me. It swung its head from side to side to figure out which direction to proceed in.

A herd of elephants made their way to the river from the forested area far to the left. In a trumpeted rallying cry, the herd's alpha male hoisted his trunk high in the air. The elephant in the road responded by raising its trunk and trumpeting its response. In the direction of the herd, it trotted off towards nearby woodland.

Romi pleaded with Teju, "Come on, hop on!" 'We have to get out of here!' On the cross-bar, Teju forgot about his milk cans. Romi sprinted ahead of the bicycle to get up to speed before hopping on. He stayed as far to the left of the road as he could, ignoring the blazing, crackling, and billowing flames and the oppressive heat.

All the creatures that were able to flee had done so, it appeared. The Exodus across the street had ceased. A grimace on Romi's face: "We will not stop again," he added. 'Even an elephant can't do it!' Teju said, "We're almost there!" He was starting to feel better.

A jackal lay still in the middle of the walkway, either dead or comatose, due to the heat and smoke. Romi was unfazed. He swerved around the animal and avoided a collision. After that, he made one last try.

He sped through the woodland for the last hundred yards, and then they were free-wheeling down a sloping road to the river as they emerged from the trees. This way,' said Teju. Fire is spreading over the bridge, and we need to get out of here!

A bridge made of dry, aged wood immediately caught fire as embers fell on it from above. At this point, it was engulfed in flames. Romi didn't even flinch. After abandoning the main route, he took to the sand and stones on his bicycle. They dashed down the side of the river and into the water, exhaling heavily as they did so.

Suddenly, they were scurrying about in the dark, desperately searching for each other. Teju screamed for help. 'I can't breathe!' Romi warned him, "Don't be stupid." "The water is just knee-deep," says the lifeguard. I need you to hang on to me. '

Romi's belt was snatched by Teju as he swam over. A few seconds later, he said, "The water is incredibly cold," his teeth rattling. "Are you sure you don't want to go back and get warm?" Romi was perplexed by the question. 'There are certain individuals who are never content.' Please assist me in raising the bicycle. "We can see it before our own eyes."

They were able to get the bike out of the water and stand it upright as a team. As Romi said, "Stay here." My promise to you is that I'll help you get over the river. "We'll be washed away," Teju said. The answer is no. At this time of year, there isn't much water in the river.

However, the center of the pool has a strong current, so keep calm. Then, how are things going for you? Teju murmured anxiously, 'All right,'

It wasn't long until Romi started to use both hands to steer the bicycle over the river, one on the handlebar and the other on the seat post. At midsummer, the river was shallow and sluggish, although it was rather fast in the center. Romi, on the other hand, was not about to allow a little river to beat him now that he had escaped the raging jungle.

To avoid losing his shoes, he kicked them off, knowing they would be lost; instead, he used his toes to hold onto the riverbed, where the stones were smooth and slippery, to prevent the bicycle and Teju from falling into the water. Teju would have been swept away by the powerful stream if the water had reached his waist. The moment they came to the mud flats, Teju jumped in to assist Romi in pushing the bike.

When they finally made it to the other side, they slid into the grass. In Romi's words, "We can relax now." 'But not all night-I need to give my father some medication.' Upon inspection, he discovered the pills to be a mushy mess in their package. He remarked that it was a pity that he had to do so with water.

They sat and watched as the fire raged on in the forest. When they arrived, it had already crossed the route they had taken. The river mirrored the color of the sky in the sky, which was red. Several elephants had made their way to the river. They were reducing their body temperature by sprinkling water on one another's backs. Deer and other wildlife might be seen farther downriver.

In the dim light of the fire, Romi and Teju exchanged glances. Neither of them had spent much time with the other before this point in time. However, they had the impression that they had been friends for a long time.

"What's on your mind?" Teju was the one who brought up the subject. Romi predicted that if the fire was put out in a few days, it would take a long time to reconstruct the bridge. In any case, it's going to be a lovely, lengthy vacation from school! '

Teju assured her, 'But you can cross the river.' The words, "You just did it," have never been more accurate. Saying, "It's a no-go," Romi replied. It's a little too quick.'