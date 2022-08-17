Fiction: In the End, Tiger is My Best Friend. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

There is a lengthy stretch of dense woodland on the left bank of the Ganges when it emerges from the Himalayan foothills. Farmers and herders live in the forest's periphery communities. For many years, big-game hunters arrived in the region, and as a consequence, the population of animals decreased. There had been a gradual decline in the number of trees in the area, which pushed the animals farther into the foothills.

When this woodland was home to 30 to 40 tigers in the past, people hunting for skins and trophies shot them all and left just one elderly one behind. Hunters had tried to catch him in the past, but he was smart and sneaky enough to avoid them all.

The tiger's magnificence had not diminished, even though he had passed the prime of his existence. He strode over the vast grass with the self-assuredness of a king, even though his realm was shrinking in size, his muscles rippling under his golden-yellow coat. Only his high-swinging tail could be seen above the sea of grass as his massive head poked through the underbrush.

This marshy body of water was a favorite spot for him to drink or cool down. When buffaloes from a nearby village came to wash or wallow in the dirty water, the marsh was usually left empty. In the shadows of a boulder, the tiger kept an ear out for any unusual noises. Hunters with rifles would occasionally wait for him here, he was aware.

He sipped gently as he stepped into the water, surrounded by water lilies. When it came to eating and drinking, he was never rushed. It seemed as if one of his paws had been suspended in the air as he listened intently. He had heard an odd noise in the wind, and he was on guard for unusual noises. Moving quickly through the dense grass that surrounded the marsh and climbing an upward hillock to his favorite rock, the hunter found himself in a safe place. This rock was large enough to protect him from the sun.

Only a flute's thin and reedy sound may have been the source of the noise. A skinny brown kid named Nandu, riding a buffalo, owned it. Nandu's flute playing was ferocious. The herd was led by Chottu, a somewhat smaller child, who was on another buffalo. Among the eight buffaloes in the herd were Nandu and Chottu's relatives, who were related through marriage. Buffalo milk and butter were sold in nearby villages by their dads.

Tigers were familiar with their presence in the marsh, and the tiger seemed unfazed. He understood that if he didn't assault their buffaloes, the village people would leave him alone. In the bush, he would not be interested in other prey as long as there were deer to hunt. He planned to locate an area in the forest that was dark, cool, and bug-free, away from the marsh where flies and mosquitoes congregated. He hunted at night.

"A-month!" he grunted half-heartedly before getting up off his haunches and strolling out into the forest. When they heard the gentlest roars of tigers, the lads, who were just a few feet away, instinctively raised their heads. 'He's back!' With the flute out of his mouth, Nandu pointed to the mound. Was he there? "He inquired.

Just before he vanished, I caught a glimpse of his tail. There is no doubt in my mind that this is a ferocious tiger! You should not use the name "tiger" for him. 'You may call him Uncle.' Chottu inquired, 'Why?'

The word "tiger" brings bad luck. I was told this by my father. However, if you call a tiger Uncle, he'll let you go. ' Chottu nodded, confirming his understanding. "It's time to add him to your family." That's something I'll try to remember. '

Many of the buffaloes had taken a break from their march and were resting in the mud. For hours on end, buffaloes would laze about in puddles of soft, moist muck. Because the muck bothered Nandu and Chottu, they opted to take a dip in a larger body of water. They sat in the shade of an ancient silk-cotton tree later on.

When the buffalo herd eventually returned to the hamlet, it was late at night and the twilight was fading rapidly. Dogs barked, hookah pipes gurgled, and the settlement smelled like cow dung smoke.

Villagers surrounded a vehicle where three foreigners with rifles were sitting the next night when Nandu and Chottu returned home with the buffalo herd. When they went hunting, they had servants with them and a huge supply of food and other things.

A tiger had been reported in the neighborhood, and they planned to kill it. Many of the locals had little money to spare, so these guys volunteered to build a tree platform, or machaan, for the hunters. An enormous mahogany tree was used to build a platform large enough to fit the three guys.

Nandu was instructed to place a goat under the tree by his father. At this time, Chottu snuck away and circled the area with a secret strategy in mind. He didn't want to see the tiger murdered, so he decided to warn it first. As a result, he hung out stray rags of clothes from trees and shrubs. As long as there were men's clothes about, he knew the cunning old king of the bush would steer clear of the area.

Hunters stood guard all night, but the tiger never came near the tree throughout that time. Perhaps he'd heard Chottu's warning, or he wasn't hungry enough to eat. Despite the freezing weather, the hunters were quick to open their flasks of rum. A few whispers soon turned into a louder discussion, and no wild animal would have been able to approach them since they were so far away from the danger zone. They were deeply asleep by the time I woke up.

Their faces were contrite as they walked back to town. Wrong time of year to go tiger hunting, the first hunter said. The second person said, "Nothing's left around here." The third remarked, 'I guess I've got a cold.' They sped off in a huff, disgusted.

The tiger didn't change the way he hunted until the beginning of summer when he fought with a local. No rain had fallen in over two months and the towering jungle grass had become a billowing yellow. A forest fire had been caused by reckless campers from the city who was grilling near the forest. The acrid vapors smoked the tiger out to the edge of the forest as it spread into the interior. The flames became more intense and the stench more overpowering as the evening wore on. Once in the marsh, the tiger knew if he swam over to the little island in the middle, it would be safe.

He woke up the next day on an island that had been spared from the blaze. However, the scene had been altered. The hillsides were dark with charred grass, and the towering bamboo that had formerly covered them was almost gone. There were no more trees for the deer and pigs to hide in, so they headed east.

The tiger returned to the jungle when the fire had cooled down and the smoke had cleared, but this time he had no luck tracking down prey. Afterward, he drank from the marsh and went to sleep for the day in a shaded location.

The tiger was out seeking prey for four days. As his hunger increased, he began digging amid the fallen leaves and charred stumps of trees in search of worms and beetles. The King of the Jungle's demise was a sad one. Despite his strong dread and skepticism of the unknown woods to the east, he nevertheless hesitated to leave the region to look for new hunting grounds since they were quickly being washed away by human civilization. The high mountains to the north of him might have provided the tall grass he needed for shelter, but he chose not to travel there.

He arrived at the marsh just as the sun was rising. As a result, the water became murky, and a green scum formed on the surface. In the hope of seeing a deer, he drank and then lay down on his favorite rock. Suddenly, he sensed an animal's approach and decided to get up and run away. Flattened down on his backside, the brown stripes of his fur blended in perfectly with those of the dry grass around him.

A buffalo emerged from the woods and approached the water's edge. Only the buffalo was present. He was big and bulky, and he had long, curving horns that rested on the backs of his shoulders. It was only when he reached the water's edge that he realized the tiger was there.

The tiger took a few steps back before launching his attack. For the first time in many years, he slaughtered a buffalo, and the locals were understandably outraged. But he succumbed to the hunger sensations, despite his reluctance. No morning wind, nothing moved, and the tiger's odor didn't even get close enough to the buffalo to be noticeable. On a nearby tree, a monkey sounded the alarm, but no one noticed it.

The tiger scurried down the edge of the swamp, creeping up behind the buffalo as he did so. The tiger sank its fangs into the buffalo's leg as the animal drank from a tiny pool of water. Stumbling, the buffalo turned to attack. It was a loud snort, and the tiger's horns were lowered in response. The big cat was just too swift for the courageous buffalo to catch. The buffalo was knocked to the ground as a result of his bite on the other leg. Following that, the tiger pounced.

He started eating after a short nap. The corpse was too much for him to eat, even though he had been deprived of food for days. So he quenched his thirst in the marsh and dragged the buffalo's carcass into the bushes to hide it from jackals and vultures before heading off to find a place to sleep.

When he got hungry, he would return to the scene of the crime. When the herders found that a buffalo had vanished, they were understandably distraught. The angry men of the village erupted the following day as Nandu and Chottu returned from the swamp with the half-eaten cadaver. There was no doubt in their minds that once the tiger realized that it was so simple for him to murder their animals, it would become his new habit.

It was Kundan Singh, the buffalo owner's father, who claimed he would take on the tiger. Her response: "It's too late now," he murmured, his voice breaking. It was a mistake for you to leave the buffalo out in the open. ' In the past, he had been on his own. The tiger has never before attacked one of our animals. Chottu guessed that he was hungry.

Kundan Singh remarked, "Well, we're hungry, too." "The sole male buffalo in the herd, he's our finest." "A new one will set me back at least 2,000 rupees." Chottu's father predicted that the tiger would strike again. The Tigers have done this before,' the narrator says. He turned into a cowboy.' "Should we call in the hounds?"

Not these bumbling morons. The tiger will return to the corpse for a second helping of food. "Do you happen to have a pistol with you?" Kundan Singh was beaming with pride as he fetched a double-barreled rifle from a cabinet. It seemed to be a time capsule from another era!

He answered, "My father purchased it from an Englishman." Is it a long time since that? At the moment of my birth, 'he said if you've used it, tell me about it. Chottu's father inquired, perplexed by the gun's age. Some bandits I shot at a few years back got a lucky break. Don't you recall? They ran till they crossed the river after I shot them. '

Do you know whether you smashed into any other people? The goat got in the way, so I couldn't do it. That night, we had roasted beef, "Nandu added. Along with Chottu's father and many others, Kundan set out for the marsh to construct a second tree platform in the branches of a big tree about thirty feet from the kill. They didn't move the buffalo corpse since they knew the tiger wouldn't come near them if he detected a trap.

Kundan Singh and Chottu's father sat down for the night on their rocky platform late that evening. The observers waited for a jackal for many hours before seeing anything else. The two guys were startled by a low 'A-oonh', followed by a rumbling growl, as the moon rose over the far hills. With his free hand, Kundan gripped the rusty old rifle even tighter. One minute or two of stillness was followed by footsteps on dead leaves under an oak tree.

The tiger emerged from the shadows and loomed over his prey in the moonlight. Kundan was helpless at first. In the face of its enormous stature, the tiger utterly overwhelmed him. To get Kundan moving, Chottu's father had to give him a little prod, and then Kundan immediately pulled out his rifle, pointed it at his son's face, and fired.

Kundan discharged both barrels of the gun with a flash and two thunderous booms. Suddenly, a huge rumble could be heard. To get up and over the tree, the hungry tiger charged at it. The tiger was unable to get to the platform since it was erected at a high enough altitude that it couldn't reach.

A second roar pierced the air as he dashed into the woods. What a tiger! he said in shock. The beast both shocked and amazed Kundan. Chottu's father replied, "You missed him entirely." According to Kundan, he didn't do anything like that at all. "He roared!" you can bet. How furious would he be now if you hadn't struck him? "

As far as I'm concerned, if you have simply harmed him, what will happen to him in the long run? "He won't be returning," Kundan added. "He's leaving this region," I said. The tiger remained dormant for the next few days. When it was dark and he was quite thirsty, he ventured into the marsh. The ranchers and villagers concluded that the tiger had vanished from their midst. Nandu and Chottu went back to herding buffaloes in the marsh all day, accompanied by other kids from their village and always armed with their small hand axes.

This happened on a single occasion while the lads were carrying their herd back home. Until Nandu heard an agonizing yelp from behind him, he had no idea that one animal was missing. The tiger was dragging the buffalo towards a cluster of bamboo when he looked back over his shoulder. The buffalo snorted in dread as they rushed through the woodland trail in the herd's direction. Nandu cupped his hands to his lips and made a yodeling cry to encourage them and to alert his companions.

All of the animals and birds screamed in unison as the battle raged on. They rushed out of the woods in a mass exodus. They could hear the thunder of hooves and saw the herd moving through the dust as they returned home to their settlement.

Nandu said, "The tiger!" "He's back!" I said. Another buffalo has fallen to him! ' Scott thought to himself, "He's no longer terrified of us." And now he'll be hated by everyone and everyone will try their utmost to get rid of him. Kundan Singh hurried up to them and questioned, "Did you see where he went?" Nandu paused, saying, "I recall the site."

Kundan said, "Then there is no time to waste." I said. "I'll get up a few buddies and stand at the bridge with my gun." You guys have to battle your way through the brush over here and lure the tiger over to me. For him to get away, he'll have to swim across the river! '

Kundan led his men to the suspension bridge across the river, while Nandu and Chottu led the rest of the group to the site where the tiger had captured the buffalo, as per their instructions.

There were still some minutes left in his meal when his prey heard the guys. Awakening from his slumber so quickly had surprised him. He rushed into the forest with a furious 'whoof!' and watched the soldiers—there were perhaps twenty of them—through a cover of leaves and thick grass.

Hand drums hung from their backs, and some of the guys also had sticks and spears in their hands. After a brief discussion, they formed a line and began drumming their way into the bush. The tiger was not a fan of the commotion. The trek through the woods was arduous. Despite this, the guys pursued him, pounding their drums and yelling at the top of their lungs. Either alone or in pairs, they made their way forward at a distance of no more than fifteen yards.

The tiger could have easily burst through this semi-circle of guys with a single paw strike, but his primary goal was to get away from the commotion. He resented and dreaded the sound of human voices. At this point in his life, he was neither furious nor scared. He had no interest in eating men. For him to get some shut-eye, the guys would have to stop making such an unbearable racket and noise.

To keep themselves secure, Nandu and Chottu stayed close to their elders. The tiger made Chottu sad. Does the tiger need to be killed? He inquired. What will happen if they take him over the river? '

Nandu asked, 'Who knows?' "When he gets hungry again, he'll come back to slaughter our buffaloes," says the man. "We have to keep ourselves alive as well." Chottu was deafeningly quiet. According to him, the tiger had no hope of escape. The people pounded the woods for an hour, yelling and banging their hearts out.

Tiger had no time to relax. He'd get up and walk north through the narrow strip of the jungle toward the river bridge, his voice is snarling and furious. The tiger eventually emerged from the shadows at about midday. The lads were able to keep track of him as he made his way around the field, whether in the open or the shade, with the light glinting off his shiny side. However, he was still in the firing line of Kundan Singh's rifle, and he had no choice but to fight on.

Then he vanished into the underbrush, only to emerge moments later, determined to go back and get his bearings. The pounders had done a good job. At this point, the tiger was within a hundred and fifty yards of Kundan Singh's position. Now that the rhythm was closing in, the guys began to crowd closer. Despite the noise, nothing seemed to be happening.

Chottu, who was observing from afar, was puzzled: Had he gotten past the beaters? And he hoped that was the case. While men pushed spears and bamboo sticks into the reeds along the riverbank, tins clashed and drums pounded. The tiger was finally awoken, and he raced out of the reeds, splashing his way through a slough of muck and water as if one of the thrusts had hit its target.

Kundan Singh attempted to shoot, but he missed. There was only one path over the river and onto the hills beyond: the suspension bridge that crossed it. The tiger hurried ahead, making a beeline straight towards it. As the enormous tiger charged over the bridge, it shook and trembled. The tiger's shoulder was grazed by Kundan's second shot.

It was only a matter of time until the tiger lost his balance on the slick, wobbling bridge and plunged headfirst into the whirling river below. He briefly came to the surface, but the current quickly sucked him back below, and he was no longer visible.

It seemed like a good thing at first; the locals were relieved that their buffaloes were protected. Their lives and the lives of the forest seemed to have been ripped apart at this point. Despite the area's rapid urbanization, the tiger's roars at night had kept them safe from the ever-expanding towns and cities. The absence of the tiger made it seem as though a guardian had been removed.

While lying on their bellies on their small mud island, the lads kept an eye on the monsoon clouds accumulating above them. Nandu said, "The master of the jungle is dead." Tigers have been extinct for a long time now. Chottu remarked, "There must be tigers," and he was right. Can India exist without tigers?

On the other side of the river, on a stretch of warm golden sand, the river brought the tiger ashore after carrying him several kilometers away from his old home and the jungle he had always known. He sat still in the rays of the sun, breathing in and out gently.

A large group of birds of prey gathered in the distance, some perched on adjacent trees. Despite his injuries, however, the tiger was more drowned than injured, and as the river water dripped from his lips and the warm sun made fresh life pump through his body, he awoke and stretched, and his glazed eyes came into focus. He could see trees and long grass when he raised his head.

He slowly dragged himself to his feet and crouched down near the long grass, which was waving in the late-afternoon wind. Is he going to be hunted and shot at again? There was no trace of human life in the air. The tiger's confidence grew as it advanced.

However, there was another scent in the air, a scent that brought back memories of his youth and vigor; a scent that he had nearly forgotten but could never really forgets—the scent of a tigress.

New vitality rushed through his body as he raised his head. He roared, "A-month!" and sprinted into the dense grass with determination. In response to this, he heard the sound of the Tiger's Rumble, which called out to him and urged him forward.

That night, Chottu heard tigers roaring across the river and recognized the sound of his tiger as he slept. He was relieved to learn that it was still alive and well by the ferocity with which it roared. In his sleep, he muttered into the void, "Let there be tigers forever."