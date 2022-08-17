Fiction: Trouble at the Monkey House. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Trouble at the Monkey House Wing Ying/pexels

The grandfather paid 10 rupees for Tutu from a street performer. It was revealed that the guy had three monkeys. The tiny but cheeky Tutu was always the first to get into trouble. Most of the time, she was restrained. Grandfather thought that the little monkey would be much happier in our house since it looked miserable wearing a collar and chain. For some reason, my grandfather had a thing for strange pets.

In my youth, I used to urge it as a practice. In the beginning, Grandmother was apprehensive about having a monkey around the home. Her response to Grandfather's goat, many white mice, and a little tortoise: "You have enough pets as it is."

I said, "I'm sorry, but I don't have any." He responds, "You're evil enough for two monkeys." I can only handle one child in the home at a time.' It was Grandfather's victory that Tutu wasn't a boy. A "small female monkey" has been seen.

Grandma finally caved. She had always wished to have her daughter. She thought girls were less disruptive than boys. Tutu was determined to disprove her.

She was a cute monkey, to say the least. Her deep-set brows framed brilliant eyes that twinkled with mischief. Aunt Ruby's nerves had already been rattled by the sight of Grandfather's pet python, and her gleaming white teeth were often exposed in a smile that worried her. The aunts and uncles had to put up with our dogs since this was my grandparents' home.

Tutu's hands seemed to have been pickled in the sun for a long time; they were shrivelled and cracked. As soon as she was old enough, I taught her to shake hands with everyone who came to the home. Otherwise, Tutu climbed on top of Peppery Major Malik, roughing up his hair and messing with his moustache, before he could enter the drawing-room.

The only one of our dogs that Uncle Benji could tolerate was Tutu, who was always making faces at him. Grandpa's good-natured kindness meant Uncle Benji had to shake hands with Tutu, just like everyone else.

Tutu's fingers were lightning-fast and vicious. She had a tail, which my grandfather thought would enhance anyone's appearance (he was a big fan of tails). She could hang it from a limb and use it to scoop up any delicacy that was too far away for her to grasp with her own hands.

During one of Aunt Ruby's visits, we were startled by the sound of screams coming from her bedroom. When Aunt Ruby saw Tutu putting on her petticoats, she thought it was hilarious! Of course, they were much too huge, and Aunt Ruby was horrified to see a faceless white blob on the bed as she entered the room.

The tutu was untangled, and Aunt Ruby was comforted. To cheer her up, I offered Tutu a bouquet of sweet peas. I snatched some sweet peas from Major Malik's garden when he was napping since Granny didn't appreciate anybody picking hers.

After that, Uncle Benji complained that his hairbrush was gone. We found Tutu on the back porch, where she was using the hairbrush to scratch her armpits. When I returned it to Uncle Benji, he threw it away with an oath, despite my apologies.

I remarked that a lot of time and money is being spent on something that isn't worth it. Fleas aren't an issue for Tutu. Then, Tutu was given a bath by Grandfather, who had stolen Aunt Ruby's shampoo to clean her up. "No, and she bathes more frequently than Benji," he added.

There was still Grandmother's objection to Tutu having free reign over her home. When Tutu was a child, she was forced to spend her nights in the outhouse with the goat. Soon, Tutu was spotted riding on the goat's back as it foraged for its favourite grass in the backyard, and the two of them quickly became friends.

To protect Tutu and me from getting into trouble, Grandfather took us to Meerut on the day he had to collect his railway pension. Tutu was given a huge black travel bag to keep her from roaming about the train and causing other passengers to be inconvenienced. This was her storage container, which she filled with straw. With Tutu as hand luggage, Grandfather and I paid for the seats and carried her along.

Although Tutu could sometimes peek out of the bag and be given bananas and cookies, her hands would not fit through the hole and she was unable to eat her way through the canvas. Tutu's attempts to escape from the bag only made the bag roll about on the floor or sometimes leap into the air, attracting a curious audience at the Dehra and Meerut train stations.

When Grandfather produced our tickets at the turnstile, Tutu popped her head out of the bag and gave the ticket collector an enthusiastic smile. How could he not be shocked? Much to Grandfather's displeasure, the young man interrupted and remarked, "Sir." You have a dog with you. ‘Tickets are required to attend. '

"It is not a dog!" Indignantly, Grandpa declared. A monkey of the species macaque-mischievous closely linked to the human species home-horrible! Also, newborns are not charged! '

Cats and dogs must be paid for, said the ticket collector, "It's as large as a cat." I assure you that it is merely a baby! grandfather objected to the plan. "Have you got a copy of your birth certificate?" I called out to the ticket taker. Grandfather snarled, "Next, you'll be requesting to visit her mother."

He tried in vain to get Tutu free from the sack. Without success, he tried to show that a juvenile monkey was not a dog, a cat, or even an animal that could be considered four-legged. Tutu was a dog, so the person who took tickets gave her five rupees as her fare.

In retaliation, the grandfather pulled out his pocket-sized tortoise and asked: "And what must I pay for this because you charge for all animals large and small?" Grandpa's response was hilarious. After giving Grandfather a victorious grin and saying, "No charge, sir," the ticket collector examined the tortoise attentively. Is this dog, in fact, a dog!?

North Indian winters are notoriously harsh. Tutu's grandfather would give her a huge bowl of hot water for a bath on cold winter nights. To test the water temperature, Tutu would carefully place her hand in the water, and then gently move into the bath one foot at a time, as she had seen me do until she was completely submerged.

She would put the soap on her hands or feet and massage herself all over once she was at ease. As soon as the water became too cold, she would rush out and sprint to the cooking stove to dry herself. Tutu's emotions would be wounded if anybody laughed at her during this performance, and she would refuse to continue with the bath.

Attempting to boil oneself to death was a frequent occurrence for Tutu. Grandmother had a huge pot of tea already simmering on the stove. On her own and with nothing else to do, Tutu took the lid off. She jumped in, her head poking out of the open kettle since the water was just warm enough for a bath.

Things were going well until the water started to heat up. Tutu became a bit more confident. She sat down again when she realised how chilly it was outdoors. It was only when Grandma came and pulled her out of the pot that she stopped jumping.

'What are we having for dinner tonight?' He joyously inquired about Uncle Benji. The question is, "Boiled eggs and a half-cooked monkey?" Tutu didn't seem to be affected by what happened, but Uncle Benji started taking baths more often.

Throughout her life, Aunt Ruby was a regular bather. Aunt Ruby was thrilled when she was done washing her hair and looked up through the foam of bubbles and soap suds to see Tutu sitting in the water next to her, just like she did.

Aunt Ruby had a way of catching us all off guard one day. She went on the record to say that she and her boyfriend had gotten engaged. Aunt Ruby, who had previously said that she would never get married, seemed to be the perfect match for Rocky Fernandez, a Goa-based schoolteacher.

A few years younger than Aunt Ruby, Rocky was a tall, firm-jawed, good-hearted guy. He performed in the style of Nelson Eddy, a superb baritone. Since she was a fan of baritone vocalists, Rocky quickly became a favourite of grandmothers.

The question is, "But what does he see in her?" Uncle Benji had a burning question. more than any other girl has ever seen in you, "said Grandmother with a snarl. " Ruby is a lovely young lady. Then there's the fact that they're both educators. The students may be able to establish their school.

As a frequent visitor, Rocky brought me chocolates and cashews, which he appeared to have an endless supply of. In addition, he taught me a few marches. Rocky has my full support, as expected. Aunt Ruby's prudent decision earned my grudging respect.

The other day, I overheard them discussing the possibility of visiting a market in search of an engagement ring. I decided to accompany them as well. Nevertheless, in light of Aunt Ruby's expressed displeasure with my presence, I decided to keep a respectful distance. Because she saw that my objective was of some significance, Tutu opted to join me. However, she, like the others, chose to remain hidden since I had not asked her to join us.

I was able to get very close to Aunt Ruby and Rocky once I was in the packed market without being seen. I was waiting for them to settle into a jewellery store when I casually strolled by and stumbled across them as if by chance. While Aunt Ruby was less than delighted to see me, Rocky waved and shouted, "Come and join us!" as he saw me approaching. 'Assist your aunt in selecting a stunning engagement ring!'

When I realised that the whole thing felt like a waste of money, Aunt Ruby gave me one of her most mean looks. 'Oh my, they are so beautiful!' Agates set in white metal were dirt cheap, I pointed out. That's not how it turned out, however. Diamonds were all around her.

Why not give Aunt Ruby a ruby? Trying to win her over, I offered a suggestion. In the words of Rocky, "That's her lucky stone." "Diamonds are the engagement ring of choice." A song about diamonds as the best friends of women began to be sung to him.

During the time that Aunt Ruby, the jeweller, and Rocky were sorting through the diamond rings, Tutu had managed to sneak inside the store undetected. First, she let out a little squeak of happiness as a signal of her presence. Everyone's attention was drawn to her as she put on a new necklace.

To which he replies, "And what are these stones?" I inquired about it. Rocky responded, "They look like pearls," and Rocky was right. The shopkeeper grabbed them and said, "They are pearls," before handing them over. What the hell is that horrible monkey doing here? Aunt Ruby broke down in tears. He was going to bring him here! I knew it!

Tutu was already wearing the necklace. Her pearls made her appear lovely, but she didn't give us a chance to appreciate the impact. Tutu sprinted away from us, dodging Rocky and slipping between my legs as he made his way toward the congested road. To no use did she listen when I yelled at her to stop.

Because there were no trees to lean on for support, Tutu had to rely on the heads and shoulders of strangers to propel her forward through the market. The jeweller hurried after us out of his store. Rocky felt the same way. Others who had seen the event agreed. Other people, who had no clue what was going on, joined the hunt. As my grandfather used to say, in a crowd, everyone plays follow the leader, even if they don't know who is leading. Tutu was the head of the group, but not everyone was aware of it. Those at the front of the pack were the only ones who could see her.

She jumped on the back of a passing scooterist in an attempt to speed up her getaway. An infuriated fruit seller grabbed the scooterist by the arm and led him away from the fruit booth, where the scooter came to a halt beneath a pile of bananas. Before deciding to keep going on his journey, Tutu ate a small piece of a banana.

She made an emergency landing on the donkey of a washerman from an awning. A scared donkey raced down the road, leaving behind a trail of dirty laundry in its wake. The washer man also got in on the action. While walking to school, children came up with a novel idea for a method to pass the time: they quickly overtook their elders, who were panting, amid joyous yells.

Tutu eventually made his way out of the market and onto a road that led to our home. She knew she'd be apprehended and imprisoned as soon as she arrived home, so she decided to get rid of the necklace and put an end to the hunt. She quickly removed it from her neck and threw it into a nearby canal. With a scream of agony, the jeweller dove into the canal. Rocky felt the same way. I was in the same boat. So did several other adults and children, as well. It was supposed to be like going on a treasure hunt!

Rocky yelled, "I've found it!" Rocky gave the necklace to the store around twenty minutes later. When we emerged from the canal, coated in mud and tadpoles, the merchant was happy to see us. Everyone made their way back to the market to find Aunt Ruby waiting in the store, still deliberating over the perfect ring for her niece.

As time went on, the ring finally arrived, the engagement was announced, and a wedding date was arranged. Ruby, my aunt, has made it clear that she does not want the monkey to be present at our wedding. When Grandfather said it, he didn't mince words. When you go for your honeymoon, she won't be allowed out of the house until then.

I discovered Tutu was assisting her grandmother in the kitchen a few days before the wedding when I discovered her. We discovered a chilli in the custard or an onion or a strawberry floating in the jelly or the chicken soup from time to time since Tutu was always cooking and adding herbs, spices, and other unusual objects to the pots while Grandmother wasn't looking.

These additives may either enhance or detract from the flavour of a meal. When Uncle Benji bit down on a sandwich containing walnut shells, he chipped his teeth. Uncle Benji was mortified. Despite my grandmother's claims that Tutu was usually well-behaved in the kitchen, I saw Tutu sprinkling red chilli sauce, bitter gourd seeds, and a substantial number of eggshells onto the wedding cake.

Even if some guests didn't show up for days after the wedding, no one complained about the cake. Most individuals said it had a unique taste. Guests gathered in the little church outside of Dehra, which had a church, mosque, and temple, as the wonderful day had finally arrived.

My grandfather was the only one who agreed with my plan to dress Tutu as a bridesmaid and bring her along. So I obeyed my father's orders and locked Tutu in the bathroom. However, I did leave a little opening in the skylight. My grandmother always said that getting fresh air was good for a child's development, so I thought Tutu should get some too.

Everything went as planned during the wedding. Neither Rocky nor Aunt Ruby appeared out of place. The small choir was unable to hear Grandfather's virtuosic organ playing. My grandmother shed a tear or two. With the tortoise curled up on my lap, I took a seat quietly in a corner.

After the ceremony, we made our way back to the home for the reception in the sunlight. Outside in the garden, the food had been set up on tables. Everything was in order thanks to the gardener, who had been left in charge. Tutu was behaving impeccably. As she sat beside the three-tier wedding cake, she looked to have taken advantage of the skylight to get more fresh air outdoors. Squeals of excitement greeted the visitors as they entered.

Aunt Ruby couldn't handle it. Angry, she launched herself at Tutu. Because she could see she wasn't welcome, Tutu sprang away with the top layer of the wedding cake in tow.

To our surprise, we found her atop the jackfruit tree after following Major Malik's instructions. Afterwards, she continued to shower us with crumbs from her newlywed cake. When she ran out of cake, she showered us with confetti she'd snagged from a nearby party supply store.

Rocky laughed and remarked, "That's more like it!" Then it's time to go back to the fun, everyone! With Major Malik's help, Uncle Benji was able to keep Tutu at bay. He continued to pelt the tree with stones until he was pelted with a huge piece of cake on the nose. He returned to the party, muttering threats, and left the major to face the enemy on his own.

After the celebrations had ended, Uncle Benji drove the rusty automobile up the porch stairs. He planned to take Aunt Ruby and Rocky to the nearby hill resort of Mussoorie for their honeymoon.

Aunt Ruby hopped into the rear seat of the car while being seen by members of her family and acquaintances. She greeted everyone with a majestic wave. Finally, she leaned out of the window and kissed my cheek goodbye. Everyone prayed for them.

Benji opened the throttle and stepped on the gas as Rocky started singing. The automobile sped up in a cloud of dust as it sped forward. Rocky and Aunt Ruby kept waving at us as we walked past. From her position on the back bumper, Tutu was able to see the action unfold! A bag of confetti was in her hands, and she was throwing it toward the people standing in the driveway.

Because "they" are oblivious to Tutu's being there! I couldn't help but yell. There is no stopping her from going all the way to the mountains of Mussoorie! Is Aunt Ruby going to allow her to remain with them? As Grandfather warned, "Tutu might destroy the honeymoon." Even if she doesn't come back, we have Benji to thank for that!