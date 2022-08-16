Fiction: Snakes Are a Problem. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

In the years after he retired from the Indian Railways and his relocation to Dehra, Grandfather kept a variety of strange pets to liven up his days (and ours). A snake-charmer in the market sold him an eight-year-old female Python for twenty rupees. Once they arrived at their destination, they saw him take the snake home with him, to the joy of a gathering of interested young people.

As he walked by, my grandfather, I was pleased to be at his side. Dehra's impoverished residents flocked to see him, and the python didn't appear to bother them at all. As it turned out, they were fairly accustomed to seeing him with other bizarre species.

Amid a jackfruit tree's branches, Tutu, the monkey, was the first to see us. When he saw the python, a long-time foe of his people, he ran screaming inside the home. As soon as Popeye sat on the terrace, he began screeching and whistling most terribly. A steam-engine-like whistle sounded from his mouth. Previously, when we lived close to train stations, he had mastered this skill.

This startled Grandmother, who hurried out onto the porch to see the python wrapped around her husband's neck. Most of Grandpa's pets were tolerated by Grandma, but she had strict rules about reptiles. Even a mild-mannered reptile made her heart pound in her chest. She had no intention of letting a python live in her home.

"It'll choke you to death!" it says. She wept. Uncle Grandpa scoffed. A young guy, to put it mildly. As a gesture of encouragement, I added: "He'll become acclimated to us in no time."

However, the grandmother firmly refused to accept the possibility that he existed. In addition, your aunt Ruby will be arriving the following day. When she finds out there's a snake in the home, she's out.

Grandfather suggested they show it to Aunt Ruby first. She scolded, "Get rid of it immediately." In the garden, it's not safe. “Where will we be if it makes its way into the chicken coop?" Grandmother was even keener to get rid of the python when I added logically, "Except for a few hens."

Then she said, "Lock that terrible monster in the bathroom! Call the salesman and have him pick it up here. If you gave him money, he's free to keep it. It was my turn to handle the snake, and Grandpa helped me put it in an empty bathtub. "Perhaps your grandma is correct," he remarked, looking a little dejected. But we don't want the python to get hold of Tutu or Popeye, so I'm not too concerned about Aunt Ruby. "

Other snake-charmers were hunting for us as we rushed to the market in quest of the snake-charmer. After hearing that their grandfather was purchasing snakes, they brought along a variety of snakes. Grandfather argued, 'No, no!' It is not in our interest to have any more snakes. We'd want to get our money back for the item we purchased.

Unfortunately, the guy who had sold it to us had presumably gone to his bush town in search of a new python for Grandfather, as none of the other snake charmers was willing to offer us anything. We had to take a circuitous path home, scaling a wall and going through an orchard, to get rid of them. It seemed like Grandmother was walking back and forth on the porch. She just had to glance at our expressions to realize that we had been unable to get rid of the snake after all.

She nodded and murmured, "All right," to which her grandmother replied. Just remove it yourself and make sure it doesn't return. ' I responded with confidence, 'We'll get rid of it, Grandmother,' "Don't worry," he said.

The door to the bathroom was opened, and Grandfather entered the room. I was just a few paces ahead of him. The python was nowhere to be found. His death was declared by his grandfather. When asked about it, I just said, "We left the window open."

"No doubt," Grandmother responded, "deliberately." Then again, it couldn't be that far gone. A thorough search is required. ' The home, roof, kitchen, garden, and chicken coop were all thoroughly searched, but no evidence of the python could be found.

He must have climbed the garden wall somehow, said Grandpa with a grin. 'He'll be gone by now!' I said. Aunt Ruby only heard the long, loud whistles of the parrot when the python was gone and she came with enough luggage to show that she was staying for a long time.

While Grandfather and I were concerned that the snake may return for a few days, we decided that it was gone for good once it hadn't shown up again. Aunt Ruby had to put up with Tutu the monkey looking at her, which I only did when she wasn't looking, and Popeye yelling the loudest when she was in the room. She was used to them and knew she had to put up with them if she was going to stay with us.

A scream rang out from the backyard one night, and we were awoken by it. A few seconds later, Aunt Ruby screamed, "In the guava tree!" When I spotted it glaring at me as I reached for the guava, I dropped it. The expression on its face! 'Like it was going to devour me alive,

Grandmother sprayed my aunt with rose water and said, "Calm down, sweetie." If you saw anything, please describe it to the rest of us. Aunt Ruby sobbed, 'A snake!' In the guava tree, there is a big boa constrictor. It had awful eyes that oddly peered at me.

Grandfather murmured, "No doubt," and turned aside to conceal his amused grin. I dashed out of the house as he gave me that serious look. But the python (if it had been the python) had vanished by the time I reached the guava tree.

Grandfather's response: "Aunt Ruby must have scared it off," I said. He answered, 'I'm not surprised.' However, Ranji can be sure that it will be returning. Affectionate for your aunt, I believe. 'That's exactly what happened; the python began to make brief but consistent appearances in the most unexpected places.

One morning, I discovered him slumped over the dressing table, staring at the mirror. When we returned, the python had moved on, so I went to see Grandfather. It wasn't long until I observed him ascending the iron ladder that led up to the roof. I followed him up the ladder, which I had climbed many times before, and he reached the top in no time. After seeing the snake slithering down a drainpipe, I got on the roof just in time to catch it in the act. It was just a matter of time until the tail's end vanished as well.

I informed Grandfather that I thought he could be living in the drainpipe. When Grandmother inquired about the animal's diet, she was met with silence. Field rats, which used to be a nuisance, are probably its main food source. They were also in the drainpipes, remember?

‘Hmm...’ My grandma seemed to be pondering a question. There are times when a snake comes in handy. So long as it stays on the roof and avoids chickens in favor of rats...

The python, on the other hand, was not restricted to the roof. Aunt Ruby's piercing screams compelled us all to run to her chamber. The python was sitting on her vanity, perhaps taking a look at him in the mirror.

"I think he's become pompous because of all the attention he's been receiving," replied Grandfather as he picked up the python amid further shrieks from Aunt Ruby. For a little moment, Ruby, would you want to hold him? "He has feelings for you."

Aunt Ruby bolted from the room and hurried out onto the balcony, where Popeye the parrot welcomed her with mocking whistles. My poor Aunt Ruby! She returned to Lucknow, where she worked as a schoolteacher, after a week. She said that her school was a safer place for her than our home.

My grandfather's confidence in handling the python inspired me to do the same. As a result, the next time I observed the snake ascending the roof ladder, I joined him. He came to a halt, and I came to a halt as well. As soon as I reached out to touch him, he eased his way over my arm and up to my neck. To prevent him from wrapping around my neck, I grabbed him by the collar and took him out to the garden in my hands. He didn't appear to care.

To begin with, the snake was chilly and slippery, and he gave me Goosebumps. The first couple of times with him, I was a little intimidated, but after that, he was eager to clamber up my leg whenever I put him down. To save time, I put him in a huge empty basket that had been left out in the garden. He gazed at me with expressionless, unblinking eyes. Nobody could tell what he was thinking, or even whether he was thinking at all.

When I returned from my bike ride, Grandmother was busy selecting guavas and putting them in the basket. The python may have escaped. My grandmother said, "Will you carry them over to Major Malik?" when the basket was full. His birthday is coming up, and I'd want to do something special for him. '

I rode my bike to the end of the road, where Major Malik lived, and put the basket on the carrier. On the front steps of his residence, the major greeted me. Who knows what Ranji's loves grandmother sent him this morning? He inquired.

I laid the basket down in front of him and said, "A surprise for your birthday, sir." As soon as the python awoke, it stood straight up to several feet in the air, as if it had just been awakened. The guavas were strewn throughout the area. The major ran inside with an oath of allegiance.

Once the snake was in the basket, I grabbed it up and climbed onto my bicycle, where I sped off at breakneck speed. Fortunately, Major Malik came racing out of the house with a double-barreled shotgun, which he was brandishing.

When I returned home, my grandmother said, "Did you deliver the guavas? When I stated "I delivered them," I meant it. Was he happy with that? I predicted that he would thank me in a letter. Exactly.

He replied, "Thanks for the great surprise." You couldn't have known that my doctor had warned me against any excessive enthusiasm. My heart rate has been elevated, as has my blood pressure. It doesn't get any better when you see your grandson in the picture. The idea is what counts, and I take it all in stride... '

She remarked, "What an odd letter!" "Poor chap, he must be sick." Guavas and high blood pressure: are they related? As Grandfather, who had an understanding of what had transpired, stated, "Not by themselves, they aren't." The combination of these factors, though, might be unsettling.

We were all getting accustomed to the python roaming the home and grounds, even Grandmother when it was decided that we would be spending a few months in Lucknow. Lucknow was a big metropolis located roughly three hundred miles away from Dehra, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Aunt Ruby had a home and a job in the area. Because we'd be living with her, we couldn't bring any exotic creatures like pythons or monkeys.

Isn't Popeye an option? ‘I inquired, and he obliged. My grandmother said, 'Popeye isn't a pet.' ‘We all know him.' In addition, he is there.'

As a result, our parrot's shrieks and whistles, which could mimic both a guard's whistle and the whistle of a train, caused havoc at the Dehra railway station. The train's passengers scrambled to get into their seats when they realized the guard hadn't sounded his whistle, as they had assumed. Popeye would blow another piercing whistle as they arrived, causing everyone to dash for the train once again. The guard had to blow his whistle a few times before the incident ended. As a result, numerous people were left behind as no one cared to get aboard the train.

Gagging the parrot is not an option. "Where are we going, Grandfather?" I said as the train accelerated out of the station. "I'm not going to do anything like that," Grandmother stated emphatically. Because I purchased his ticket, I believe he has the right to have pleasure in the experience just like everyone else.

Popeye was apprehensive whenever we stopped at a gas station since he didn't like people peeking through the windows to buy fruit. The ticket inspector's ear was tweaked at the end of the voyage, as well as two fingers and a nose.

At this point, Grandma had wrapped a blanket over herself and was lying down on her berth for the night. I've had a long and exhausting day. She then said, "I'm going to bed now." When are we going to eat? I inquired, and he obliged.

We left the house, and I had some food before we left the house, so I'm not starving. The picnic basket is yours to use as you choose. ' The click-clack of the wheels and the constant puffing of the steam engine soothed both Popeye and his grandmother to sleep.

Well, I'm starving right now, 'I stated my opinion. "What's for dinner, Granny?" Meat samosas, omelets, and tandoori chicken may all be found on the menu. There it is, neatly tucked away in the berth's hamper.

The cane box was moved into the central compartment by my tugging. The straps were knotted freely over the shoulders and wrists. As soon as I had finished undoing them, the lid sprang open, shocking me.

A python coiled up comfortably in the hamper. Our meal had vanished without a trace. As soon as I saw it, I realized it was a snake. In other words, we've eaten the whole meal.

"Nonsense," Grandfather said, joining me beside the trash can. Omelets and samosas are off-limits to Pythons. They like it when the food they eat is still alive! This isn't our hamper, is it? Surely, the one with our meals was left behind. Who assisted us with our bags, Major Malik? The hamper has been changed, and I believe he's getting even with us by doing so! '

When the hamper was closed, Grandfather slid it back under the bed and fell asleep. He begged her not to show him to his grandmother. "She could assume we brought him," he said.

Has certain intent. 'Then I said, 'I'm hungry,' and sat down. "Wait till we get to the next station before buying any pakoras," he said. Try some of Popeye's green chiles in the meantime. After saying "no thanks," my response was simple. What are you going to do, Grandpa? '

And Grandpa, who could eat chilies on their own, tucked into a few and savored them. There was a huge commotion at the end of the hallway just after midnight. Popeye's squawks prompted Grandfather and me to get up and investigate.

"Snake, snake!" cried the crowd. Looking beneath the berth, I saw nothing of interest. The hamper had been unwrapped. In his pajamas, Grandfather hurried out of the compartment and said, "The python's out!" I exclaimed. I couldn't have been more behind.

There were around a dozen people huddled outside the restroom waiting to use it. Grandfather inquired, "Is there something wrong?" "We can't get inside the bathroom," someone remarked. In the middle of the room, there's an enormous snake. Grandfather said, 'Let me have a look.' 'I'm an expert in snakes.'

It wasn't until we entered the bathroom with Grandfather that we saw the python. His grandfather, Grandfather, stated, "He must have gotten out via the ventilator." By now, he'll be in a different section of the plane! "It's gone!" moment he came out from behind the stall, he announced. Everything is fine. "Just a juvenile python," he said.

When we returned to our cabin, grandmother was sitting up in her bunk. She reprimanded him, 'I knew you'd do something stupid behind my back.' "You said you left that beast behind," but it was with us at all times while we were on the train."

When Grandfather attempted to explain to Grandmother that we had nothing to do with this python, Major Malik had snuck it onboard the train, she was skeptical. So it's gone now, remarked Grandfather. "This thing must have fallen from the bathroom window," I concluded. You won't be able to see Dehra since it's almost a hundred miles distant.

In the blink of an eye, the train had stopped in its tracks. "No station here," remarked Grandfather, peering out the window of the car. He ran down the embankment with his arms flailing in the air and yelling. In the end, Grandfather concluded that the stoker was responsible. "It's probably best if I go check out what's wrong."

I replied, and we rushed down the train's track until we came to the engine, which was still halted. "What's going on here?" referred to as "Grandpa" What can I do to assist you? 'My knowledge of engines is extensive.'

Nevertheless, the engine driver remained silent. He had every right to be angry. The python had wrapped itself around the driver's legs, and he was now paralyzed from the fear of moving. He dragged the python out of the driver's hands and dropped it in my hands, saying, "Leave it to us," and then he put the snake in my hands. The engine driver was pale and shaking as he dropped to the floor and slumped over.

The grandfather responded, "I guess I'd better run the engine." The last thing we needed was to be late for our flight to Lucknow. "Your aunt will be waiting for us," she said. Before the driver could argue, Grandpa had already started the engine and let off of the brakes. My words to the effect of, "We've left the stoker behind," were clear. 'Don't worry.' "The coal may be shoveled by you."

In my eagerness to assist Grandfather in operating an engine, I threw the python on his lap and began shoving coal into the fire. We were soon speeding through the night, sparks flinging into the air and the steam whistle wailing, practically with pause, as the engine gained momentum.

"You're going too quickly! The driver was sobbing into the phone, ". As Grandfather put it, "We're making up for a lost time." "What happened to the stoker?" The guard was his target. “The two of them are gone!"

The train arrived in Lucknow safely the next morning, at an early hour. Grandfather's old buddy, the Lucknow stationmaster, was the answer to all of Grandfather's questions. We had arrived twenty minutes early, so I returned the python to its home in the hamper and assisted Grandmother with her baggage while he went out to have tea with the engine driver and station master. Despite Grandmother's best efforts, Popeye remained perched on her shoulder, scanning the crowded platform with a strong sense of disdain. A warning whistle went out as soon as he saw Aunt Ruby go down the platform.

As soon as Aunt Ruby saw the picnic basket, she lifted it and said, "It's rather heavy." I'm sure you have something in store for me! Take that to the cab with me, please. ' We didn't eat much,' I said. It's been a long time since I've had a dish prepared by your grandmother. ‘After that, it was impossible to remove the hamper from Aunt Ruby's hands.

I thought I noticed a bulge in the lid, but I'd tied it down tightly and there was little chance of it suddenly springing out. My grandfather was waiting for us outside the train station, and we were soon seated in the back of a cab. After Aunt Ruby gave the driver directions, we took off in a whirlwind of dust. I can't wait to see what's in the hamper. 'What if I just take one?' I said.

Was it only a tiny bit of a peek? "Not now," the grandfather firmly said. The first thing we should do is eat the breakfast you've prepared for us. Popeye, who was proudly sitting on Grandmother's shoulder, kept a suspicious eye on the moving basket.

When we arrived at Aunt Ruby's home, breakfast had already been set out on the dining room table for us. Aunt Ruby remarked, 'It's not much,' and shook her head. We can always use more food from the hamper, so don't worry about leaving anything behind.

A quick peek into the hamper was all she needed to confirm her suspicions. And then passed out. The python was taken into the garden by my grandfather and hanged over a pomegranate tree limb.

Aunt Ruby maintained that she had spotted a large snake in the picnic basket when she recovered from her illness. We demonstrated this to her by showing her the empty basket. I said, "Grandfather says you're seeing things." I told you to slow down. Teachers work long hours, 'I sighed gravely.

Nothing was started by my grandmother. Everyone burst out laughing as soon as Popeye began squawking and whistling, including Aunt Ruby, who was losing her cool. Because we never saw it again, the snake must have grown weary of the prank.